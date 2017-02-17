More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
League Two player gets 6 match ban for pushing ball boy

By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly has been banned six matches by the English Football Association for shoving a 17-year-old Plymouth Argyle ball boy to the ground during a match on Tuesday.

Orient was down 2-1 until Gavin Massey leveled things in the 88th minute, and with the ball out for a corner to the visitors, Kelly was looking to hurry things up and maybe snatch a winner. He clearly felt the ball boy, who collected the match ball behind the goal as it went out of play, was looking to slow play down for the hosts, so he shoved the kid to the ground.

Even though Kelly’s push was pretty obvious as the boy goes hurling backwards, the incident was somehow not seen by the match officials, leaving the FA free to punish as they saw fit.

“It was alleged [Kelly] committed an act of violent conduct in the 86th minute which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, contrary to FA Rule E3,” the FA released in a statement on Friday. “Furthermore, The FA claimed that the standard punishment for the offence would be clearly insufficient. The player denied both the charge and the claim, however, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Friday evening (17 February 2017), the case in respect of the charge of violent conduct was found proven.”

The ban is controversial to some, who cite that it is longer than the five-match minimum ban for racial abuse.

Orient did eventually get a winning goal, as Sandro Semedo bagged a 94th minute strike to give Orient all three points on the road at a League Two promotion candidate. Orient currently sits in 23rd position, fighting for their League Two lives, while Plymouth is in second and looking to go up.

PSG respond strongly to reports of Thiago Silva’s mental weakness

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 13: Thiago Silva of PSG looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC at Parc des Princes on September 13, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2017, 4:32 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain strongly supported captain Thiago Silva after reports in French publication L’Equipe suggested that the Brazilian’s injury problems are not as serious as the club has made them out to be.

According to the often explosive French newspaper, the 32-year-old defender missed the pummeling of Barcelona not because of a calf bruise but was because he was “frozen with fear” ahead of one of the biggest games of his life.

“It’s hard to say if he’s injured,” said an unnamed source L’Equipe referred to as a “regular at the training center.” “Medical examinations did not show much. It looks as though he has tensed up at the approach of the event.” L’Equipe is known for its harsh words and even harsher match ratings, and occasionally seems to embellish otherwise routine stories.

PSG responded with an exclusive in Brazilian newspaper Globoesporte, saying, “Thiago Silva was injured after the Ligue 1 clash with Lille [on February 7th],” the statement from the French champions read. “The diagnosis was heavy bruising on his left calf — he did not play against Bordeaux the week before the Champions League match at home to Barcelona.”

“Thiago Silva is our captain, the man of great games, who is always there through the difficult times and is appreciated by the staff and his teammates. Everyone at the club is shocked by the doubts some have expressed about his motivation.”

The L’Equipe claim doesn’t seem to hold much water. Thiago Silva is an experienced Brazilian international and has played Champions League matches against clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and even Barcelona twice in the 2014/15 campaign, which both times resulted in a 3-1 loss. He is also known to be injury prone, with the club even pointing out that after the unsuccessful World Cup in 2014, Silva returned to the club early to help them start the season, only to result in an injury in doing so.

After the Lille match where he picked up the injury, Silva missed the following Ligue 1 meeting, a trip to Bordeaux which PSG won 3-0. The article went on to say that the injury is severe enough to keep Silva out of the next Ligue 1 match, a home date with Toulouse, and he is expected to return for the trip to Marseille on February 26th. That would theoretically see Silva fit enough to play in the second leg against Barcelona on March 8th.

Without the captain on the field, manager Unai Emery instead was forced to pair an incredibly young duo of Marquinhos (22 years old) and Presnel Kimpembe (21 years old) in central defense, the latter of whom made his Champions League debut. With the help of successful midfield cover in Adrian Rabiot, he two held Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez scoreless in the 4-0 demolition.

Sorting through the 2017 MLS kit unveils so far

@LAGalaxy
@LAGalaxy
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

Major League Soccer teams have slowly but surely been rolling out their new primary and secondary kits for the 2017 season, which is just weeks away.

It seems clubs are taking less chances than ever before, going straightforward and simple. The term “clean” continues to dominate sports fashion.

When the oddest parts of unveilings are triangles on jerseys and an upper chest six-pack, well, again, clean.

You can find all of the released shirts here, but we’ll highlight some of the more interesting ideas on this page.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The aforementioned triangles look like a fashion-forward formal shirt more than anything. It’s a bit distracting for me, especially given Vancouver’s status as one of the better modern crests in sports.

van-primary-front-back

Sporting KC

The high collar is an interesting touch, a bit of Peaky Blinders era top. It’s a different enough style for KC while also maintaining their look.

nvasjdoiadsoih

Orlando City SC

The textured look of the shirt almost has a violet denim look to it. orl-primary-front-back

Los Angeles Galaxy

Similar “texturing” here, and I like the separate blue hue on the sleeves and stripes. la-secondary-front-back

DC United

I like the working of all three colors into the shirt, although I can’t help thinking “ab workout” with the chest design.

dc-secondary-front-back_abxu5kfmsjs3l3nvmi899endf

Tim Howard talks quality of MLS with Merseyside paper

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - JANUARY 18: MLS soccer player Tim Howard attends MLS Media Week - Day 2 at Manhattan Beach Marriott on January 18, 2017 in Manhattan Beach, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)
Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heuer
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Tim Howard was caught off guard by the quality of MLS in multiple ways.

The longtime Premier League and USMNT goalkeeper left MLS at age 23 and returned after a decade and a half.

Howard, 37, was surprised that the quality of play in the league was so good, while also finding the know-how to be a bit off his expectations.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“I thought that tactically the league would be really good, but technically it would be down. I found it to be the opposite.

“Tactically each team needed some work, which I thought was a good thing if we could get the Rapids organised. That was true.

“We’ve got to a point now where people are no longer looking at MLS as a retirement league. Players are coming here to work, to perform, to be a part of a culture. That’s a good thing.”

Howard also admitted that he’s been keeping former teammates Phil Jagielka and Ross Barkley up to date on the quality of the league, and says he still misses walking down the tunnel at Goodison Park. Read it all here.

Suarez: Barca relishes “beautiful challenge” of overturning 4-0

PSG's Thomas Meunier, left, and Barcelona's Luis Suarez challenge for the ball during the Champions League first leg knockout round match Paris Saint Germain against Barcelona, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 12:42 PM EST

The common though following Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 first leg domination of Barcelona is there may be only one or two teams capable of overcoming such a lopsided defeat in a home second leg.

No surprise here, but Barca is one of them.

Saying the loss was “painful”, Blaugranas forward Luis Suarez wants to flip the script in a big way and make history.

From the BBC:

“We are the best team in the world. If there is a team that can overturn this situation, it’s Barcelona.”

“To lose in the manner that we did in the last 16 is difficult and painful. It’s going to be very difficult but it’s a beautiful challenge,” added 30-year-old Suarez.

The problem isn’t scoring four goals, it’s keeping a clean sheet and scoring four goals (or scooping a five-goal win).

Paris Saint-Germain overwhelmed Barca in the first leg with incredible pressing and a knack for taking away space. Luis Enrique will not only have to have his players produce a dynamic performance, he’ll have to be tactically brilliant.