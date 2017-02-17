Neymar visits Gabriel Jesus after successful surgery

Barcelona may have just been embarrassed on the biggest European stage, but Neymar still has time for one of his own.
With Gabriel Jesus in post-op after surgery on his broken metatarsal, the Barcelona star visited him to wish his fellow Brazilian well. The two know each other well, from youth teams to the senior squad. In Jesus’s six senior appearances, Neymar also started in five of them. Neymar assisted two of his teammate’s five international goals, and two of Jesus’s four assists came on goals by Neymar.
It’s clear that the two appreciated the opportunity to come together in the middle of some career adversity on both ends.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gave an update on the injury today, saying that there’s a chance the 19-year-old might not be back before the end of the season. Guardiola said the recovery time is “two to three months.”
Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has again stated his wish to stay at the Bernabeu long term.
The Colombian has made just 10 La Liga appearances this season, but has largely delivered when given the chance in an otherwise loaded squad. However, with manager Zinedine Zidane unable to find regular time for Rodriguez in the team, there have been rumors of an exit.
According to reports in Spain mid-January, James turned down a huge offer from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune to stay with Madrid, but the Chinese club called that “fake news.”
True or not, he’s reinforced that feeling publicly, telling reporters in the mixed zone after Madrid’s 3-1 home win over Napoli in Champions League play that he would like to stay put. “I thought over everything well,” he said. “Real Madrid is a big club, where I always wanted to be. I am happy. You can go through good and bad moments. But I want to be here for many more years.”
The 25-year-old said he has spoken with Zidane about his playing time, but would not elaborate. “The coaching staff decide. I get on well with [Zidane]. He is a great coach, and even better as a person. I spoke with him, although these are things that stay inside. I don’t want to talk about that now.”
James most recently has been injured, out of the squad with calf issues, but has since returned to play 33 minutes off the bench against Osasuna and he started the Napoli game, coming off after 76 minutes in favor of Lucas Vasquez.
There will be plenty of rumors around Rodriguez in the months to come, there’s no dodging that with a superstar player at a huge club but not playing regularly. For now, at least publicly, he only has one club on his mind.
Expansion MLS club Atlanta United has announced that American defender Michael Parkhurst will serve as the club’s first captain.
The 33-year-old veteran was chosen over other well-known players on the squad such as Kenwyne Jones, Brad Guzan, Jeff Larentowicz. Parkhurst, a four-time MLS All-Star, knows the league well having spent a total of six seasons with New England and Columbus.
The club announced the decision by posting a video of director Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gerardo Martino giving Parkhurst the news.
Atlanta looks primed for a successful inaugural season, with a number of signings hailed as early successes. They have signed USMNT veterans like Parkhurst and Greg Garza, plus young Designated Players such as 22-year-old Hector Villalba and 23-year-old Miguel Almiron. Jones is a goal-scorer with Premier League experience, and they picked up Syracuse defender Miles Robinson in the draft, considered one of – if not the – best defender in the pool.
Wayne Rooney is undoubtedly a Manchester United legend, but he is seriously considering leaving the club in a very unceremonious fashion.
The Chinese transfer window doesn’t close until the end of February, meaning Rooney could still accept an offer from a club in China through the end of the month. According to the Telegraph, Rooney is considering offers of up to $39 million per year from the Chinese league, and leaving Manchester United soon is still very much on the table.
Rooney has clearly declined as he sits at 31 years old, maybe quicker than some had imagined. As a result, he’s been out of Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup since December. United hasn’t lost since the Chelsea match in late October, and Rooney has started just three games throughout that span.
At the end of the January transfer window, Jose Mourinho was adamant he would not be losing any other players after selling Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin, arguing that to thin the squad any further would put it at serious risk of injury and leave it lacking depth to rotate when needed.
Now though, despite currently building a new house in England, the report claims those in the Chinese Super League are pushing hard to complete the move immediately. The Chinese league season begins in early March, so clearly the clubs in pursuit have reason to look for an urgent solution. Teams linked include Guangzhou Evergrande, managed by former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari, and Beijing Guoan, who reportedly tried to sign Rooney last summer.
Bayer Leverkusen paid a visit to FC Augsburg and went home with three points thanks to a pair from Chicharito in a 3-1 victory.
The Mexican striker hit double-digit league goals for the seventh time in his career and second season in a row for Bayer as he bookended halftime with his brace.
Chicharito now has five goals in his last three Bundesliga matches, helping Bayer to its first winning streak in league play since early November. The erratic and inconsistent performances have left Leverkusen out of a Champions League place, four points away back in eighth place, but with Leipzig, Dortmund, and Frankfurt all slipping in recent weeks, a hot Chicharito gives his club hope.
With Bayer already up 1-0 thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Karim Bellerabi (the 50,000th goal in Bundesliga history), Chicharito’s first sliced up the Augsburg defense. Great work by Bellrabi to keep possession under heavy pressure allowed Lars Bender to complete a one-two with Chicharito, and the Little Pea did the rest, rendering Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz nothing more than a bumbling mess before poking home for a 2-0 lead.
Chicharito got his second in the 65th minute to complete the 3-1 scoreline, and Leverkusen got a much-needed win. In the midst of all that, Augsburg suffered defeat for the second straight match, leaving them back in 13th before the other teams begin the matchweek.