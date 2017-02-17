Neymar visits Gabriel Jesus after successful surgery

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has again stated his wish to stay at the Bernabeu long term.

The Colombian has made just 10 La Liga appearances this season, but has largely delivered when given the chance in an otherwise loaded squad. However, with manager Zinedine Zidane unable to find regular time for Rodriguez in the team, there have been rumors of an exit.

According to reports in Spain mid-January, James turned down a huge offer from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune to stay with Madrid, but the Chinese club called that “fake news.”

True or not, he’s reinforced that feeling publicly, telling reporters in the mixed zone after Madrid’s 3-1 home win over Napoli in Champions League play that he would like to stay put. “I thought over everything well,” he said. “Real Madrid is a big club, where I always wanted to be. I am happy. You can go through good and bad moments. But I want to be here for many more years.”

The 25-year-old said he has spoken with Zidane about his playing time, but would not elaborate. “The coaching staff decide. I get on well with [Zidane]. He is a great coach, and even better as a person. I spoke with him, although these are things that stay inside. I don’t want to talk about that now.”

James most recently has been injured, out of the squad with calf issues, but has since returned to play 33 minutes off the bench against Osasuna and he started the Napoli game, coming off after 76 minutes in favor of Lucas Vasquez.

There will be plenty of rumors around Rodriguez in the months to come, there’s no dodging that with a superstar player at a huge club but not playing regularly. For now, at least publicly, he only has one club on his mind.

