GENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 16: Jeremy Perbet of KAA Gent celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between KAA Gent and Tottenham Hotspur at Ghelamco Arena on February 16, 2017 in Gent, Belgium.
Slumping Spurs “have to be clever” to stop rot

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 11:19 AM EST

Spurs have hit a thorny patch of form at a congested time in their schedule.

After a drowsy display against Liverpool last weekend, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men couldn’t find the back of the net in Belgium against Gent in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The 1-0 loss isn’t crushing, but leaves little room for error in London on Thursday.

Still, Pochettino says that Gent’s edge is slim. From TottenhamHotspur.com:

“When you lose it’s always a bad feeling but the tie is open, it’s a minimal advantage for Gent and we need to play at Wembley next Thursday and try to win the game,” said Mauricio.

“We are confident we can turn it around, of course. We need to recover our best feeling as soon as possible. It always happens, ups and downs, but we have to be clever and try to stop that.”

The next chance to do just that is Sunday against Fulham. A London Derby against a lower league side could be the perfect prescription for Pochettino, though we suspect the Cottagers will be ready.

Suarez: Barca relishes “beautiful challenge” of overturning 4-0

PSG's Thomas Meunier, left, and Barcelona's Luis Suarez challenge for the ball during the Champions League first leg knockout round match Paris Saint Germain against Barcelona, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 12:42 PM EST

The common though following Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 first leg domination of Barcelona is there may be only one or two teams capable of overcoming such a lopsided defeat in a home second leg.

No surprise here, but Barca is one of them.

Saying the loss was “painful”, Blaugranas forward Luis Suarez wants to flip the script in a big way and make history.

From the BBC:

“We are the best team in the world. If there is a team that can overturn this situation, it’s Barcelona.”

“To lose in the manner that we did in the last 16 is difficult and painful. It’s going to be very difficult but it’s a beautiful challenge,” added 30-year-old Suarez.

The problem isn’t scoring four goals, it’s keeping a clean sheet and scoring four goals (or scooping a five-goal win).

Paris Saint-Germain overwhelmed Barca in the first leg with incredible pressing and a knack for taking away space. Luis Enrique will not only have to have his players produce a dynamic performance, he’ll have to be tactically brilliant.

Dortmund investigating 61 fans after trouble at Leipzig game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2013 in London, England.
Associated PressFeb 17, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has identified 61 fans suspected of being involved with offensive and defamatory banners displayed during the Bundesliga game against Leipzig.

The suspects face sanctions that could include stadium bans, club expulsion, the cancellation of season tickets and possible civil charges, depending on the seriousness of the violations, Dortmund said Friday on its website.

They were identified with the help of police who opened 32 preliminary investigations against supporters caught up in the violence outside the stadium on Feb. 4. Dortmund said that could rise to 40 or 50 in the coming weeks. The individuals will also face sanctions on a case-by-case basis after a club hearing.

Dortmund’s game at home on Saturday against Wolfsburg is subject to a partial stadium closure affecting almost 25,000 fans because of the abusive banners against Leipzig and for disturbances at several other games this season. The club was also fined 100,000 euros ($106,000).

“We feel a collective punishment against Dortmund fans and its ultra scene is counterproductive and ineffective,” said Dortmund, Germany’s second biggest club with about 145,000 members.

The club had agreed on Monday to close the Westfalenstadion’s south stand despite misgivings that innocent fans were also affected.

In Friday’s statement, the club said it was aware of its social responsibility and that it remains engaged in favor of integration and against violence and discrimination.

“We assure all those who were injured, insulted and disappointed on February 4 that we will continue to do all we can to punish the culprits and prevent a repeat of such incidents,” Dortmund said.

The club welcomed the German soccer federation’s nationwide stadium ban issued against 88 Dortmund supporters found armed with fighting gear and flares in Darmstadt last Saturday.

“The BVB (Dortmund) made the case for rigorous punishment,” the club said.

FA Cup predictions: Upsets at a minimum for Premier League clubs

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham at White Hart Lane on April 19, 2014 in London, England.
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

Pep Guardiola said Friday that “the FA Cup is complicated”. There may be no better way to sum up the competition for top Premier League clubs.

Often sandwiched between critical league contests or European competitions, weakened lineups have become the norm in earlier rounds of the tournament.

With 16 teams remaining, managers must weigh the risks of current and future schedule congestion with the fact that four more wins in the FA Cup bring silverware (and an automatic berth in the Europa League group stage).

Here are some predictions for this weekend’s fifth round match-ups:

Burnley FC vs. Lincoln City

Sean Dyche‘s Clarets are 10 points clear of the drop zone and facing non-league competition at home. They’ll have a strong lineup and win easily. Sorry, Imps, this one goes 3-1.

Middlebrough vs. Oxford United

Boro is still very much in a relegation battle, but needs to find its scoring touch in a big way. Oxford waxed a weakened Newcastle in the last round, and are no easy hurdle. 2-1, Smoggies.

Millwall vs. Leicester City

The Foxes have a trip to Sevilla and a visit from Liverpool next, and Claudio Ranieri won’t risk his best XI here. That and the away trip are probably enough to move Millwall into the quarterfinals. 1-0, Lions.

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

The Terriers are Premier League hopefuls, but there’s a far cry between hope and reality. And Huddersfield boss David Wagner could be resting some guys as well with a busy promotion push ahead. Even City’s second unit — the PL giants host Monaco on Tuesday — will be enough for a 3-1 win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

With a comfortable lead in the table and no other competitions this season, Chelsea will manage to cruise on the road. 2-0.

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs need to end the woes of back-to-back poor performances, and a London Derby will have both sides ready to roar. Expect a tight one, and perhaps a replay. 2-2.

Blackburn vs. Manchester United

It’s fortunate for Blackburn that United played a Europa League match on Thursday, but the Red Devils are too deep and Jose Mourinho has several pieces of silverware on his radar. Manchester United, 2-0.

Sutton United vs. Arsenal

The fairytale ends here, as this is a classic set-up for the Gunners to showcase their might at the expense of a lesser side. Arsenal, 4-0.

Comparing yourself to Indiana Jones is daring to Zlatan

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Manchester United and AS Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 9:45 AM EST

But does he hate snakes?

UEFA Europa League hat trick hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to Indiana Jones following Thursday’s 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

So while manager Jose Mourinho was not happy with his side’s performance against Saint-Etienne, clearly Ibrahimovic was feeling a bit more jovial. From Sky Sports:

“Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy,” he said.

“People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best. Wherever I went I won – so I am like Indiana Jones.”

I also like to imagine that Ibrahimovic has a father or grandfather who is the Scandinavian equivalent of Sean Connery.

Never change, Zlatan.