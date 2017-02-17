Tim Howard talks quality of MLS with Merseyside paper

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tim Howard was caught off guard by the quality of MLS in multiple ways.

The longtime Premier League and USMNT goalkeeper left MLS at age 23 and returned after a decade and a half.

Howard, 37, was surprised that the quality of play in the league was so good, while also finding the know-how to be a bit off his expectations.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“I thought that tactically the league would be really good, but technically it would be down. I found it to be the opposite. “Tactically each team needed some work, which I thought was a good thing if we could get the Rapids organised. That was true. “We’ve got to a point now where people are no longer looking at MLS as a retirement league. Players are coming here to work, to perform, to be a part of a culture. That’s a good thing.”

Howard also admitted that he’s been keeping former teammates Phil Jagielka and Ross Barkley up to date on the quality of the league, and says he still misses walking down the tunnel at Goodison Park. Read it all here.

