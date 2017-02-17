More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - JANUARY 18: MLS soccer player Tim Howard attends MLS Media Week - Day 2 at Manhattan Beach Marriott on January 18, 2017 in Manhattan Beach, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)
Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heuer

Tim Howard talks quality of MLS with Merseyside paper

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Tim Howard was caught off guard by the quality of MLS in multiple ways.

The longtime Premier League and USMNT goalkeeper left MLS at age 23 and returned after a decade and a half.

Howard, 37, was surprised that the quality of play in the league was so good, while also finding the know-how to be a bit off his expectations.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“I thought that tactically the league would be really good, but technically it would be down. I found it to be the opposite.

“Tactically each team needed some work, which I thought was a good thing if we could get the Rapids organised. That was true.

“We’ve got to a point now where people are no longer looking at MLS as a retirement league. Players are coming here to work, to perform, to be a part of a culture. That’s a good thing.”

Howard also admitted that he’s been keeping former teammates Phil Jagielka and Ross Barkley up to date on the quality of the league, and says he still misses walking down the tunnel at Goodison Park. Read it all here.

Sorting through the 2017 MLS kit unveils so far

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

Major League Soccer teams have slowly but surely been rolling out their new primary and secondary kits for the 2017 season, which is just weeks away.

It seems clubs are taking less chances than ever before, going straightforward and simple. The term “clean” continues to dominate sports fashion.

When the oddest parts of unveilings are triangles on jerseys and an upper chest six-pack, well, again, clean.

You can find all of the released shirts here, but we’ll highlight some of the more interesting ideas on this page.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The aforementioned triangles look like a fashion-forward formal shirt more than anything. It’s a bit distracting for me, especially given Vancouver’s status as one of the better modern crests in sports.

van-primary-front-back

Sporting KC

The high collar is an interesting touch, a bit of Peaky Blinders era top. It’s a different enough style for KC while also maintaining their look.

nvasjdoiadsoih

Orlando City SC

The textured look of the shirt almost has a violet denim look to it. orl-primary-front-back

Los Angeles Galaxy

Similar “texturing” here, and I like the separate blue hue on the sleeves and stripes. la-secondary-front-back

DC United

I like the working of all three colors into the shirt, although I can’t help thinking “ab workout” with the chest design.

dc-secondary-front-back_abxu5kfmsjs3l3nvmi899endf

Suarez: Barca relishes “beautiful challenge” of overturning 4-0

PSG's Thomas Meunier, left, and Barcelona's Luis Suarez challenge for the ball during the Champions League first leg knockout round match Paris Saint Germain against Barcelona, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 12:42 PM EST

The common though following Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 first leg domination of Barcelona is there may be only one or two teams capable of overcoming such a lopsided defeat in a home second leg.

No surprise here, but Barca is one of them.

Saying the loss was “painful”, Blaugranas forward Luis Suarez wants to flip the script in a big way and make history.

From the BBC:

“We are the best team in the world. If there is a team that can overturn this situation, it’s Barcelona.”

“To lose in the manner that we did in the last 16 is difficult and painful. It’s going to be very difficult but it’s a beautiful challenge,” added 30-year-old Suarez.

The problem isn’t scoring four goals, it’s keeping a clean sheet and scoring four goals (or scooping a five-goal win).

Paris Saint-Germain overwhelmed Barca in the first leg with incredible pressing and a knack for taking away space. Luis Enrique will not only have to have his players produce a dynamic performance, he’ll have to be tactically brilliant.

Dortmund investigating 61 fans after trouble at Leipzig game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 17, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has identified 61 fans suspected of being involved with offensive and defamatory banners displayed during the Bundesliga game against Leipzig.

The suspects face sanctions that could include stadium bans, club expulsion, the cancellation of season tickets and possible civil charges, depending on the seriousness of the violations, Dortmund said Friday on its website.

They were identified with the help of police who opened 32 preliminary investigations against supporters caught up in the violence outside the stadium on Feb. 4. Dortmund said that could rise to 40 or 50 in the coming weeks. The individuals will also face sanctions on a case-by-case basis after a club hearing.

Dortmund’s game at home on Saturday against Wolfsburg is subject to a partial stadium closure affecting almost 25,000 fans because of the abusive banners against Leipzig and for disturbances at several other games this season. The club was also fined 100,000 euros ($106,000).

“We feel a collective punishment against Dortmund fans and its ultra scene is counterproductive and ineffective,” said Dortmund, Germany’s second biggest club with about 145,000 members.

The club had agreed on Monday to close the Westfalenstadion’s south stand despite misgivings that innocent fans were also affected.

In Friday’s statement, the club said it was aware of its social responsibility and that it remains engaged in favor of integration and against violence and discrimination.

“We assure all those who were injured, insulted and disappointed on February 4 that we will continue to do all we can to punish the culprits and prevent a repeat of such incidents,” Dortmund said.

The club welcomed the German soccer federation’s nationwide stadium ban issued against 88 Dortmund supporters found armed with fighting gear and flares in Darmstadt last Saturday.

“The BVB (Dortmund) made the case for rigorous punishment,” the club said.

Slumping Spurs “have to be clever” to stop rot

GENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 16: Jeremy Perbet of KAA Gent celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between KAA Gent and Tottenham Hotspur at Ghelamco Arena on February 16, 2017 in Gent, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2017, 11:19 AM EST

Spurs have hit a thorny patch of form at a congested time in their schedule.

After a drowsy display against Liverpool last weekend, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men couldn’t find the back of the net in Belgium against Gent in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The 1-0 loss isn’t crushing, but leaves little room for error in London on Thursday.

Still, Pochettino says that Gent’s edge is slim. From TottenhamHotspur.com:

“When you lose it’s always a bad feeling but the tie is open, it’s a minimal advantage for Gent and we need to play at Wembley next Thursday and try to win the game,” said Mauricio.

“We are confident we can turn it around, of course. We need to recover our best feeling as soon as possible. It always happens, ups and downs, but we have to be clever and try to stop that.”

The next chance to do just that is Sunday against Fulham. A London Derby against a lower league side could be the perfect prescription for Pochettino, though we suspect the Cottagers will be ready.