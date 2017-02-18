Championship focus: Brighton go unbeaten in four, Burton upsets Norwich

The race for the top six in England’s Championship continues to captivate as the regular season hits the home stretch.

Barnsley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

The league leaders continue to boost themselves toward promotion after extending their unbeaten streak to four matches on Saturday behind a brace from Sam Baldock. The Brighton striker netted twice after the halftime break to give his side the temporary lead at the top of the Championship, two points ahead of Newcastle. Meanwhile, Barnsley fall nine points out of the coveted sixth position in the promotion playoff following the team’s defeat.

Burton Albion 2-1 Norwich City

Michael Kightly netted in the second half to help 20th place Burton knock off Norwich on Saturday at the Pirelli Stadium. Cauley Woodrow moved Burton ahead after 25 minutes before Cameron Jerome controversially equalized seven minutes into the second stanza. The loss for Norwich moves the Canaries seven points out of sixth place, while Burton now has a bit of breathing room above the relegation zone with a four-point cushion.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Almen Abdi and Fernando Forestieri gave Wednesday a 2-0 advantage early into the second half, and while Nottingham did manage to pull one back it wasn’t enough to upset sixth-place side. Ross McCormack could have put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute when the Forest man missed a penalty kick and Abdi went down to the other end and put Wednesday in front.

Elsewhere around the Championship

Wigan 0-0 Preston North End

Ipswich Town 1-1 Leeds

Birmingham City 1-4 Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City 5-0 Rotherham United