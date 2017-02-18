FA Cup: Chelsea leave it late, sneak past Wolves to reach QF

It took them probably 45 minutes longer than Antonio Conte might have hoped, but Chelsea are still dreaming of 2016-17 double after grinding out a 2-0 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
For 65 minutes, the Championship side stifled the Premier League champions-elect (for all intents and purposes), until Willian, after racing down the right flank, sent a looping cross to the far post, where Pedro found himself completely unmarked. The Spaniard’s header was applied with textbook technique, down and just inside the post.
Diego Costa slammed home a loose ball from 10 yards out to make it 2-0 in the 89th minute, putting the game, and Chelsea’s place in the quarterfinals (for the 14th time in 21 seasons), beyond all doubt.
With 13 games to play in the PL campaign, the Blues hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City; no one else is closer than 10 points back.
Lewandowski rifled in the ball after Arjen Robben’s effort was blocked on the line, setting off celebrations cut short amid initial confusion over whether the goal stood.
Hertha had long been calling for the final whistle – five minutes of injury time were indicated – but Bayern’s last chance came when Peter Pekarik fouled Kingsley Coman on the edge of the penalty area. Thiago Alcantara sent the ball in for Robben to shoot. Lewandowski’s goal was eventually confirmed.
“A game lasts until the referee blows the whistle,” Hertha coach Pal Dardai said. “We’re disappointed. A win would not have been undeserved.”
It looked like Vedad Ibisevic’s first-half strike was going to be enough for Hertha to end its losing streak to Bayern with a hard-fought win.
Hertha had lost to Bayern in their previous 11 meetings, and captain Ibisevic hadn’t scored in seven league games, eight altogether.
The striker ended his 717-minute goal-drought to fire the home side ahead in the 21st minute when he was first to Marvin Plattenhardt’s free kick and beat Manuel Neuer at the near post.
Bayern, which routed Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, dominated but found it hard to penetrate Hertha’s hard-working defense. The home side remained compact, committed, and motivated.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side increased the pressure as the second half progressed but Bayern was forced from left to right and back again, occasionally sending in crosses that Rune Jarstein picked out or his defenders headed away and blocked until Lewandowski finally broke through.
“We ran to the end,” Bayern’s Thomas Mueller said. “We have the mentality.”
Hertha stayed sixth, while Bayern opened an eight-point lead over Leipzig, playing at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.
Aitor Karanka‘s side went from 2-0 up (Grant Leadbitter and Rudy Gestede), to level with League One side Oxford United at 2-2, in the space of 90 second-half seconds. The last thing Middlesbrough would have wanted was a fifth-round replay shoehorned into their upcoming fixtures list which already features a tough relegation battle (they currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just two points clear of 18th-place Hull City). Cristhian Stuani rescued them from that reality with his late winner, in the 86th minute, to send Boro through to their first FA Cup quarterfinals appearance since 2009.
The lineup was first-choice, but the result far worse than second-rate for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola‘s side proved the definition of toothless and uninspiring in their 0-0 draw away to Championship side Huddersfield Town. 63 percent of possession was converted into fewer than a handful of clear-cut scoring chances, and the absolute last thing Man City needed — a replay smack dab in the middle of a suddenly congested fixtures list (they begin their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Monaco on Tuesday) — has come to pass.
A miserable, relegation-threatened season got (somehow) worse for Leicester City on Saturday, as they bowed out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of 10-man (for nearly 40 minutes) League One side Millwall. Shaun Cummings scored the game’s only goal, in the 90th minute, and the best possible thing that could have propped up the Foxes’ 2016-17 season has gone.
That club is National League (fifth-division) side Lincoln City, who pulled off the Cupset of all Cupsets on Saturday, knocking off Premier League side Burnley thanks to an 89th-minute winner headed home by Sean Raggett.
Following the full-time whistle — and you’re not going to believe this — everyone associated with the club, from manager Danny Cowley, to assistant manager (and brother) Nicky Cowley, to the goalscorer himself, remained in a state of utter shock at their “one in 100 chance” achievement — quotes from the BBC:
“We said it was a one in a 100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity. The last eight of the FA Cup sounds pretty good. We work hard on our corners and our free kicks and we are mightily proud of the players.”
…
“It is a fantastic day, just brilliant for the supporters, the players and their families. You have to believe and dream big, we had fantastic results against Oldham, Ipswich and Brighton but coming to a Premier League ground was a new challenge and it is unbelievable.
“From the view we had it was difficult to see if it was over the line and you are just willing the referee to point to the centre circle and it was a great moment when it happened. We are a humble down to earth group.”
…
“An unbelievable feeling, I’m a little bit lost for words. It shows this group of players is special. What a win.
“I knew it was in but the [linesman] didn’t look like he was going to give it for a minute.”
“I’m only gutted in the sense that could happen, I was on the other side of it as a player [at Chesterfield], you don’t want to be part of it for the wrong reasons.
“They used everything they needed to use. They played our pitch well, played resolutely with their back four not going anywhere and they got the ball forward. You have to work, be diligent and believe you will get another chance. I think they only had one chance, credit to them.”
What’s even more impressive? Using just six of those 28 minutes, from start to finish, to score not once, not twice, but three times. Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gamerio did just that on Saturday (below video), as he rescued three points for Los Rojiblancos, away to Sporting Gijon.
Yannick Carrasco put Atleti 1-0 ahead during the first minute of the second half, but Sergio Alvarez put the home side back on level terms three minutes later. Gameiro replaced Fernando Torres in the 62nd minute, and began his grabbing of goals in the 80th minute.
Come the end of the season, Saturday’s result could prove massive for Diego Simeone’s side, which is now eight games unbeaten (six wins) in La Liga action, as they now sit just a single point behind Sevilla (who play later on Saturday) in the race for third in Spain.