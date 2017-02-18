FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea, Man City, Leicester aim to avoid 5th-round Cupsets

For Premier League sides, “the magic of the Cup” hardly exists prior to the latter stages of the FA Cup — quarterfinals and beyond — considering they’re prime targets for the dreaded Cupset.

On Saturday, five PL sides are in action in the FA Cup, all in fifth-round clashes against opposition from the lower leagues, all the way down to the National League, the fifth tier of English football (in fact, of the eight fifth-round ties drawn, none of the eight PL sides still alive face one another).

Making matters more difficult, three of the five — Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester City — are away from home, while Burnley and Middlesbrough at least will enjoy the comfort of playing at home. For live scores and updates, hit the above link, or click right here.

Saturday’s FA Cup schedule

Burnley vs. Lincoln City — in progress

Huddersfield vs. Manchester City — 10 a.m. ET

Millwall vs. Leicester City — 10 a.m. ET

Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United — 10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday’s FA Cup schedule

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 9 a.m. ET

Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United — 11:15 a.m. ET

Monday’s FA Cup schedule

Sutton United vs. Arsenal — 2:55 p.m. ET

