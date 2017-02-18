FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea, Man City, Leicester aim to avoid 5th-round Cupsets

For Premier League sides, “the magic of the Cup” hardly exists prior to the latter stages of the FA Cup — quarterfinals and beyond — considering they’re prime targets for the dreaded Cupset.
On Saturday, five PL sides are in action in the FA Cup, all in fifth-round clashes against opposition from the lower leagues, all the way down to the National League, the fifth tier of English football (in fact, of the eight fifth-round ties drawn, none of the eight PL sides still alive face one another).
Making matters more difficult, three of the five — Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester City — are away from home, while Burnley and Middlesbrough at least will enjoy the comfort of playing at home. For live scores and updates, hit the above link, or click right here.
Saturday’s FA Cup schedule
Burnley vs. Lincoln City — in progress
Huddersfield vs. Manchester City — 10 a.m. ET
Millwall vs. Leicester City — 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United — 10 a.m. ET
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday’s FA Cup schedule
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 9 a.m. ET
Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United — 11:15 a.m. ET
Monday’s FA Cup schedule
Sutton United vs. Arsenal — 2:55 p.m. ET
Here’s the thing about being a football club that employs Joey Barton: at some point — probably sooner rather than later — he’s going to embarrass himself, and by extension, everyone connected to the club.
On Saturday, Burnley were shocked and bounced from the fifth round of the FA Cup by fifth-division side Lincoln City, and that wasn’t even the most embarrassing part of the Clarets’ day at Turf Moor. That honor, of course, goes to Mr. Barton. First, he did this…
Then, he did this…
As for Lincoln — let’s not bury their story here — they’re the first side from the fifth division or lower to reach the quarterfinal round of the FA Cup since it was restructured to its current format, in 1925 (1915 was the last time a non-league side advanced to the quarterfinals). Sean Raggett, who scored Lincoln’s winner from an 89th-minute corner kick, registered the Imps’ first and only shot on target over the whole of 90 minutes. Smash. And. Grab.
The magic of the Cup, right?
LONDON (AP) Bournemouth is the latest target of the English Football Association’s anti-doping crackdown after being charged with breaching regulations.
The Premier League club is accused of failing to keep the governing body informed on the location of their players in order to facilitate drug-testing.
Manchester City was fined $44,000 on Thursday for failing to ensure that information about players’ whereabouts was accurate three times a year.
The FA requires teams to provide the times of training sessions and home addresses of players or other addresses where the team is staying overnight.
Barcelona may have just been embarrassed on the biggest European stage, but Neymar still has time for one of his own.
With Gabriel Jesus in post-op after surgery on his broken metatarsal, the Barcelona star visited him to wish his fellow Brazilian well. The two know each other well, from youth teams to the senior squad. In Jesus’s six senior appearances, Neymar also started in five of them. Neymar assisted two of his teammate’s five international goals, and two of Jesus’s four assists came on goals by Neymar.
It’s clear that the two appreciated the opportunity to come together in the middle of some career adversity on both ends.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gave an update on the injury today, saying that there’s a chance the 19-year-old might not be back before the end of the season. Guardiola said the recovery time is “two to three months.”
Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has again stated his wish to stay at the Bernabeu long term.
The Colombian has made just 10 La Liga appearances this season, but has largely delivered when given the chance in an otherwise loaded squad. However, with manager Zinedine Zidane unable to find regular time for Rodriguez in the team, there have been rumors of an exit.
According to reports in Spain mid-January, James turned down a huge offer from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune to stay with Madrid, but the Chinese club called that “fake news.”
True or not, he’s reinforced that feeling publicly, telling reporters in the mixed zone after Madrid’s 3-1 home win over Napoli in Champions League play that he would like to stay put. “I thought over everything well,” he said. “Real Madrid is a big club, where I always wanted to be. I am happy. You can go through good and bad moments. But I want to be here for many more years.”
The 25-year-old said he has spoken with Zidane about his playing time, but would not elaborate. “The coaching staff decide. I get on well with [Zidane]. He is a great coach, and even better as a person. I spoke with him, although these are things that stay inside. I don’t want to talk about that now.”
James most recently has been injured, out of the squad with calf issues, but has since returned to play 33 minutes off the bench against Osasuna and he started the Napoli game, coming off after 76 minutes in favor of Lucas Vasquez.
There will be plenty of rumors around Rodriguez in the months to come, there’s no dodging that with a superstar player at a huge club but not playing regularly. For now, at least publicly, he only has one club on his mind.