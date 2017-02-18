Lincoln boss: Beating Burnley in FA Cup was “a one in 100 chance”

For the first time since 1914, a non-league club is through to the quarterfinal round of the FA Cup.

That club is National League (fifth-division) side Lincoln City, who pulled off the Cupset of all Cupsets on Saturday, knocking off Premier League side Burnley thanks to an 89th-minute winner headed home by Sean Raggett.

Following the full-time whistle — and you’re not going to believe this — everyone associated with the club, from manager Danny Cowley, to assistant manager (and brother) Nicky Cowley, to the goalscorer himself, remained in a state of utter shock at their “one in 100 chance” achievement — quotes from the BBC:

“We said it was a one in a 100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity. The last eight of the FA Cup sounds pretty good. We work hard on our corners and our free kicks and we are mightily proud of the players.” … “It is a fantastic day, just brilliant for the supporters, the players and their families. You have to believe and dream big, we had fantastic results against Oldham, Ipswich and Brighton but coming to a Premier League ground was a new challenge and it is unbelievable. “From the view we had it was difficult to see if it was over the line and you are just willing the referee to point to the centre circle and it was a great moment when it happened. We are a humble down to earth group.” … “An unbelievable feeling, I’m a little bit lost for words. It shows this group of players is special. What a win. “I knew it was in but the [linesman] didn’t look like he was going to give it for a minute.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was, predictably, in less of a partying mood — quotes from the BBC:

“I’m only gutted in the sense that could happen, I was on the other side of it as a player [at Chesterfield], you don’t want to be part of it for the wrong reasons. “They used everything they needed to use. They played our pitch well, played resolutely with their back four not going anywhere and they got the ball forward. You have to work, be diligent and believe you will get another chance. I think they only had one chance, credit to them.”

