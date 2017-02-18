Marseille beats Rennes to stay in hunt for French 4th place

PARIS (AP) Marseille showed it can cope without top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis by beating Rennes 2-0 at home in the French league on Saturday, a win that maintains its push for a top-four finish and place in the Europa League next season.
Gomis has been Marseille’s best player this season, scoring 16 league goals, but picked up a knee injury last weekend and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.
In his absence, wingers Clinton N'Jie and Florian Thauvin grabbed second-half goals as Marseille moved level on points with fifth-place Saint-Etienne and one point behind fourth-place Lyon. They are both playing on Sunday.
France playmaker Dimitri Payet went close three times – hitting the crossbar with a rasping shot – before starting the move that led to N’Jie’s goal in the second half.
Five minutes later, Thauvin scored a powerful swerving shot into the top corner from 20 meters after running onto a neat back heel from midfielder Morgan Sanson.
Inconsistent Marseille has won its last three home games but lost its last three away.
Next up is a home game next Sunday against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain – a must-win game in the eyes of the passionate Marseille fans at Stade Velodrome.
“PSG will be favorite but we’ll give everything,” Marseille left back Patrice Evra said. “We’re confident when we play at the Velodrome, but I’d like to us to do the same away from home.”
Later Saturday, Nice looked to keep the pressure on Monaco and PSG in a close title race. Nice welcomed back striker Mario Balotelli for the trip to play last-place Lorient.
Also, it was: Angers vs. Nancy; Caen vs. Lille, and Metz vs. Nantes.
Leader Monaco drew at Bastia 1-1 on Friday, meaning that defending champion PSG can close the gap to one point if it beats Toulouse at home on Sunday.
In Sunday’s other games, it is Lyon vs Dijon; Montpellier vs. Saint-Etienne, and Bordeaux vs. Guingamp.
La Liga & Serie A: Gameiro nets five minute hat-trick and more
For the first time since November, Gareth Bale appeared in a match for Real Madrid. The Welsh attacker didn’t disappoint either as Bale scored to help secure Real’s victory over Espanyol on Saturday. Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead in the first half with a headed finish at the Santiago Bernabeu before Bale doubled the advantage in the 83rd minute. Real currently holds a four-point advantage over Barcelona at the summit of La Liga and has a game in hand.
Sporting Gijon 1-4 Atletico Madrid
Kevin Gameiro netted a hat-trick in five minutes to help solidify Atletico’s standing in the top four. The second-half substitute scored in the 80th, 81st and 85th minutes on Saturday after both sides traded goals in the early portion of the second stanza. Yannick Carrasco put the visitors in front just one minute into the second half before Sergio Álvarez equalized for Sporting Gijon in the 49th minute. The loss for Gijon leaves the club in the bottom three.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Sevilla 2-0 Eibar
Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Alaves
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Real Sociedad vs. Villareal (6 a.m. ET)
Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao (10 a.m. ET)
Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna (12:30 a.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Leganes (2:45 p.m. ET)
Empoli 1-2 Lazio
While the first half lacked excitement, the second stanza was anything but boring as the two sides came to life. Rade Krunic gave the hosts the lead in the 67th minute, but Empoli’s lead was short lived as Ciro Immobile leveled the scoreline at 1-1 just a minute later. An Andrea Costa own goal in the 80th minute sealed the points for Lazio, who tentatively move into fifth place.
Atalanta 1-0 Crotone
Atalanta continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the Serie A season as the club picked up a narrow victory on Saturday over 19th place Crotone. Andrea Conti gave Atalanta the lead in the early portion of the second half to move the team into fourth place, ahead of Inter Milan.
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Bologna vs. Inter Milan (6:30 a.m. ET)
Chievo vs. Napoli (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Cagliari (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. Sassuolo (9 a.m. ET)
Pescara vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Roma vs. Torino (9 a.m. ET)
AC Milan vs. Fiorentina (2:45 p.m. ET)
The league leaders continue to boost themselves toward promotion after extending their unbeaten streak to four matches on Saturday behind a brace from Sam Baldock. The Brighton striker netted twice after the halftime break to give his side the temporary lead at the top of the Championship, two points ahead of Newcastle. Meanwhile, Barnsley fall nine points out of the coveted sixth position in the promotion playoff following the team’s defeat.
Burton Albion 2-1 Norwich City
Michael Kightly netted in the second half to help 20th place Burton knock off Norwich on Saturday at the Pirelli Stadium. Cauley Woodrow moved Burton ahead after 25 minutes before Cameron Jerome controversially equalized seven minutes into the second stanza. The loss for Norwich moves the Canaries seven points out of sixth place, while Burton now has a bit of breathing room above the relegation zone with a four-point cushion.
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Almen Abdi and Fernando Forestieri gave Wednesday a 2-0 advantage early into the second half, and while Nottingham did manage to pull one back it wasn’t enough to upset sixth-place side. Ross McCormack could have put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute when the Forest man missed a penalty kick and Abdi went down to the other end and put Wednesday in front.
Elsewhere around the Championship
Wigan 0-0 Preston North End
Ipswich Town 1-1 Leeds
Birmingham City 1-4 Queens Park Rangers
Cardiff City 5-0 Rotherham United
It took them probably 45 minutes longer than Antonio Conte might have hoped, but Chelsea are still dreaming of 2016-17 double after grinding out a 2-0 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
For 65 minutes, the Championship side stifled the Premier League champions-elect (for all intents and purposes), until Willian, after racing down the right flank, sent a looping cross to the far post, where Pedro found himself completely unmarked. The Spaniard’s header was applied with textbook technique, down and just inside the post.
Diego Costa slammed home a loose ball from 10 yards out to make it 2-0 in the 89th minute, putting the game, and Chelsea’s place in the quarterfinals (for the 14th time in 21 seasons), beyond all doubt.
With 13 games to play in the PL campaign, the Blues hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City; no one else is closer than 10 points back.
Lewandowski rifled in the ball after Arjen Robben’s effort was blocked on the line, setting off celebrations cut short amid initial confusion over whether the goal stood.
Hertha had long been calling for the final whistle – five minutes of injury time were indicated – but Bayern’s last chance came when Peter Pekarik fouled Kingsley Coman on the edge of the penalty area. Thiago Alcantara sent the ball in for Robben to shoot. Lewandowski’s goal was eventually confirmed.
“A game lasts until the referee blows the whistle,” Hertha coach Pal Dardai said. “We’re disappointed. A win would not have been undeserved.”
It looked like Vedad Ibisevic’s first-half strike was going to be enough for Hertha to end its losing streak to Bayern with a hard-fought win.
Hertha had lost to Bayern in their previous 11 meetings, and captain Ibisevic hadn’t scored in seven league games, eight altogether.
The striker ended his 717-minute goal-drought to fire the home side ahead in the 21st minute when he was first to Marvin Plattenhardt’s free kick and beat Manuel Neuer at the near post.
Bayern, which routed Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, dominated but found it hard to penetrate Hertha’s hard-working defense. The home side remained compact, committed, and motivated.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side increased the pressure as the second half progressed but Bayern was forced from left to right and back again, occasionally sending in crosses that Rune Jarstein picked out or his defenders headed away and blocked until Lewandowski finally broke through.
“We ran to the end,” Bayern’s Thomas Mueller said. “We have the mentality.”
Hertha stayed sixth, while Bayern opened an eight-point lead over Leipzig, playing at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.