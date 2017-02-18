More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Nice's forward Mario Balotelli, of Italy, reacts during the Europa League group I soccer match between OGC Nice and FC Salzburg, in Nice stadium, southeastern France. Nice striker Mario Balotelli's teammate Alassane Pleas has confirmed he heard Bastia supporters racially abusing Balotelli with monkey chants during the league match on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
AP Photo/Claude Paris, File

Nice holds on to beat Lorient despite Balotelli’s red card

Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Nice striker Mario Balotelli has more red cards away from home than goals this season.

[ MORE: Marseille beats Rennes to stay in hunt for top four ]

The Italian has scored nine in the French league so far, but all have been at home. On Saturday he was sent off for the second time on his travels, and for the third time overall during his first campaign in France. However, despite his red card, Nice won at Lorient 1-0 to move up to second place behind Monaco.

[ MORE: Gameiro nets hat-trick in five minutes for Atletico ]

Balotelli returned to the side after missing last weekend’s action with a fever, but was shown a straight red following an altercation with Lorient defender Zargo Toure. From initial video replays, it seemed difficult to ascertain what Balotelli did wrong other than backing into Toure with his arms up as they challenged for a ball.

Nice coach Lucien Favre was no closer to an explanation after the game, although he suggested Balotelli may have spoken out of turn to referee Tony Chapron.

“I didn’t see what happened. All of a sudden he was coming off and I said to myself, `What’s happened?”‘ Favre said. “I didn’t see when he (the referee) gave the red card and I don’t know why. It seems that he talked back to the referee.”

Favre refuted any notion that Balotelli might be getting singled out unfairly by referees.

“He’s not on referees’ radars. They are totally neutral,” Favre said. “If there is reason to send a player off, then they will.”

Midfielder Wylan Cyprien scored his seventh in the league after being set up by right back Arnaud Souquet early on.

Nice is three points behind Monaco, and one point ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which is at home to Toulouse on Sunday. Lorient is in last place.

MARSEILLE 2, RENNES 0

Marseille showed it can cope without top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis, as it maintained its push for a top-four finish and place in the Europa League next season.

Gomis has been Marseille’s best player, scoring 16 league goals, but injured a knee last weekend and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

In his absence, wingers Clinton N'Jie and Florian Thauvin grabbed second-half goals as Marseille moved level on points with fifth-place Saint-Etienne and one point behind fourth-place Lyon. They are both playing on Sunday.

France playmaker Dimitri Payet went close three times – hitting the crossbar with a rasping shot – before starting the move that led to N’Jie’s goal in the second half.

Five minutes later, Thauvin scored a powerful swerving shot into the top corner from 20 meters after running onto a neat back heel from midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Inconsistent Marseille has won its last three home games but lost its last three away.

Next Sunday comes bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain, a must-win game in the eyes of the passionate Marseille fans at Stade Velodrome.

“We’re confident when we play at the Velodrome, but I’d like to us to do the same away from home,” Marseille left back Patrice Evra said.

OTHER ACTION

Mid-table Angers won 1-0 at home against Nancy, which is one place above the relegation zone.

Lille, down to 10 men, beat Caen 1-0 in Lille coach Franck Passi’s first match in charge. Attacking midfielder Anwar El Ghazi, who came from Ajax last month, struck shortly after Lille center half Adama Soumaoro was sent off.

Also, Metz drew with Nantes 1-1.

In Sunday’s other games, it is: Lyon vs Dijon, Montpellier vs. Saint-Etienne, and Bordeaux vs. Guingamp.

Video: Tommy Thompson nets brilliant back heel finish

Tommy Thompson #22 of San Jose Earthquakes shoots on goal against Colorado Rapids during the second half of their MLS Soccer game at Avaya Stadium on March 6, 2016 in San Jose, California.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

It’s only preseason but Tommy Thompson looked to be in midseason form on Saturday for the San Jose Earthquakes.

The 21-year-old forward opened the scoring for the Earthquakes during their friendly with Reno 1868 FC of the USL. Reno will make its debut in the league during the upcoming 2017 season.

Anyway, Thompson is surrounded by Reno bodies inside the penalty area, before pulling the ball back on his right foot and knocking it beyond the goalkeeper to give Dominic Kinnear’s side the 1-0 lead.

U.S. U-20s fall to Panama to open CONCACAF Championship

@ussoccer_ynt
Twitter/@ussoccer_ynt
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 5:41 PM EST

Well, that didn’t go according to plan.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Panama to open Group B play in Saturday’s CONCACAF Championship match.

[ MORE: Burnley upset by fifth-division Lincoln in FA Cup ]

Despite playing down a man for over 70 minutes, Panama managed to find a winner in the first half when Leandro Avila beat Jonathan Klinsmann off of a lobbed effort inside the penalty area.

The U.S. was dealt a further blow in its first match of the tournament as captain and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams was forced off at halftime with an apparent ankle injury.

Adams was seen hobbling on crutches at the start of the second stanza, leaving his status for the rest of the competition uncertain.

Jeremy Ebobisse gave Tab Ramos’ team their best chance to score in the 49th minute when the Portland Timbers forward nodded an effort off the crossbar from close range.

In all, the U.S. hit six shots on target to Panama’s one, but Ramos and co. now find themselves in a precarious position after dropping the opening match.

The U.S. will meet Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis in its two final group stage matches on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24, respectively. Haiti blasted St. Kitts, 5-1, in its opening fixture to give the island nation control of Group B.

La Liga & Serie A: Gameiro nets five minute hat-trick and more

Kevin Gameiro of Club Atletico de Madrid hits the goalposts with his shot during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Vicente Calderon Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol

For the first time since November, Gareth Bale appeared in a match for Real Madrid. The Welsh attacker didn’t disappoint either as Bale scored to help secure Real’s victory over Espanyol on Saturday. Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead in the first half with a headed finish at the Santiago Bernabeu before Bale doubled the advantage in the 83rd minute. Real currently holds a four-point advantage over Barcelona at the summit of La Liga and has a game in hand.

Sporting Gijon 1-4 Atletico Madrid

Kevin Gameiro netted a hat-trick in five minutes to help solidify Atletico’s standing in the top four. The second-half substitute scored in the 80th, 81st and 85th minutes on Saturday after both sides traded goals in the early portion of the second stanza. Yannick Carrasco put the visitors in front just one minute into the second half before Sergio Álvarez equalized for Sporting Gijon in the 49th minute. The loss for Gijon leaves the club in the bottom three.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 2-0 Eibar
Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Alaves

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Sociedad vs. Villareal (6 a.m. ET)
Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao (10 a.m. ET)
Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna (12:30 a.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Leganes (2:45 p.m. ET)

Empoli 1-2 Lazio

While the first half lacked excitement, the second stanza was anything but boring as the two sides came to life. Rade Krunic gave the hosts the lead in the 67th minute, but Empoli’s lead was short lived as Ciro Immobile leveled the scoreline at 1-1 just a minute later. An Andrea Costa own goal in the 80th minute sealed the points for Lazio, who tentatively move into fifth place.

Atalanta 1-0 Crotone

Atalanta continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the Serie A season as the club picked up a narrow victory on Saturday over 19th place Crotone. Andrea Conti gave Atalanta the lead in the early portion of the second half to move the team into fourth place, ahead of Inter Milan.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Bologna vs. Inter Milan (6:30 a.m. ET)
Chievo vs. Napoli (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Cagliari (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. Sassuolo (9 a.m. ET)
Pescara vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Roma vs. Torino (9 a.m. ET)
AC Milan vs. Fiorentina (2:45 p.m. ET)

Marseille beats Rennes to stay in hunt for French 4th place

@OM_English
Twitter/@OM_English
Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 3:58 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Marseille showed it can cope without top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis by beating Rennes 2-0 at home in the French league on Saturday, a win that maintains its push for a top-four finish and place in the Europa League next season.

[ MORE: FA Cup — Burnley stunned by fifth-division side ]

Gomis has been Marseille’s best player this season, scoring 16 league goals, but picked up a knee injury last weekend and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

In his absence, wingers Clinton N'Jie and Florian Thauvin grabbed second-half goals as Marseille moved level on points with fifth-place Saint-Etienne and one point behind fourth-place Lyon. They are both playing on Sunday.

France playmaker Dimitri Payet went close three times – hitting the crossbar with a rasping shot – before starting the move that led to N’Jie’s goal in the second half.

Five minutes later, Thauvin scored a powerful swerving shot into the top corner from 20 meters after running onto a neat back heel from midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Inconsistent Marseille has won its last three home games but lost its last three away.

Next up is a home game next Sunday against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain – a must-win game in the eyes of the passionate Marseille fans at Stade Velodrome.

“PSG will be favorite but we’ll give everything,” Marseille left back Patrice Evra said. “We’re confident when we play at the Velodrome, but I’d like to us to do the same away from home.”

Later Saturday, Nice looked to keep the pressure on Monaco and PSG in a close title race. Nice welcomed back striker Mario Balotelli for the trip to play last-place Lorient.

Also, it was: Angers vs. Nancy; Caen vs. Lille, and Metz vs. Nantes.

Leader Monaco drew at Bastia 1-1 on Friday, meaning that defending champion PSG can close the gap to one point if it beats Toulouse at home on Sunday.

In Sunday’s other games, it is Lyon vs Dijon; Montpellier vs. Saint-Etienne, and Bordeaux vs. Guingamp.