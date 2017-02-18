U.S. U-20s fall to Panama to open CONCACAF Championship

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Well, that didn’t go according to plan.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Panama to open Group B play in Saturday’s CONCACAF Championship match.

Despite playing down a man for over 70 minutes, Panama managed to find a winner in the first half when Leandro Avila beat Jonathan Klinsmann off of a lobbed effort inside the penalty area.

The U.S. was dealt a further blow in its first match of the tournament as captain and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams was forced off at halftime with an apparent ankle injury.

Adams was seen hobbling on crutches at the start of the second stanza, leaving his status for the rest of the competition uncertain.

Jeremy Ebobisse gave Tab Ramos’ team their best chance to score in the 49th minute when the Portland Timbers forward nodded an effort off the crossbar from close range.

In all, the U.S. hit six shots on target to Panama’s one, but Ramos and co. now find themselves in a precarious position after dropping the opening match.

The U.S. will meet Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis in its two final group stage matches on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24, respectively. Haiti blasted St. Kitts, 5-1, in its opening fixture to give the island nation control of Group B.