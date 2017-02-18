VIDEO: Atletico Madrid’s Gameiro bags a 6-minute hat trick

Scoring a hat trick is quite the accomplishment for a player who starts and plays the entire 90 minutes, let alone one who comes on as a substitute with just 28 minutes afforded him to make an impact.

[ FA CUPSET: Joey Barton acted a fool (again), and Burnley lost to Lincoln City ]

What’s even more impressive? Using just six of those 28 minutes, from start to finish, to score not once, not twice, but three times. Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gamerio did just that on Saturday (below video), as he rescued three points for Los Rojiblancos, away to Sporting Gijon.

Yannick Carrasco put Atleti 1-0 ahead during the first minute of the second half, but Sergio Alvarez put the home side back on level terms three minutes later. Gameiro replaced Fernando Torres in the 62nd minute, and began his grabbing of goals in the 80th minute.

[ MORE: Wenger says he’ll manage next season, at Arsenal or not ]

Come the end of the season, Saturday’s result could prove massive for Diego Simeone’s side, which is now eight games unbeaten (six wins) in La Liga action, as they now sit just a single point behind Sevilla (who play later on Saturday) in the race for third in Spain.

Follow @AndyEdMLS