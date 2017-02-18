More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 21: Kevin Gameiro of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their opening goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Vicente Calderon stadium on August 21, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

VIDEO: Atletico Madrid’s Gameiro bags a 6-minute hat trick

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 18, 2017, 10:06 AM EST

Scoring a hat trick is quite the accomplishment for a player who starts and plays the entire 90 minutes, let alone one who comes on as a substitute with just 28 minutes afforded him to make an impact.

[ FA CUPSET: Joey Barton acted a fool (again), and Burnley lost to Lincoln City ]

What’s even more impressive? Using just six of those 28 minutes, from start to finish, to score not once, not twice, but three times. Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gamerio did just that on Saturday (below video), as he rescued three points for Los Rojiblancos, away to Sporting Gijon.

Yannick Carrasco put Atleti 1-0 ahead during the first minute of the second half, but Sergio Alvarez put the home side back on level terms three minutes later. Gameiro replaced Fernando Torres in the 62nd minute, and began his grabbing of goals in the 80th minute.

[ MORE: Wenger says he’ll manage next season, at Arsenal or not ]

Come the end of the season, Saturday’s result could prove massive for Diego Simeone’s side, which is now eight games unbeaten (six wins) in La Liga action, as they now sit just a single point behind Sevilla (who play later on Saturday) in the race for third in Spain.

Lincoln boss: Beating Burnley in FA Cup was “a one in 100 chance”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Lincoln City team celebrate their win in the changing room after The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Burnley and Lincoln City at Turf Moor on February 18, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 18, 2017, 10:33 AM EST

For the first time since 1914, a non-league club is through to the quarterfinal round of the FA Cup.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

That club is National League (fifth-division) side Lincoln City, who pulled off the Cupset of all Cupsets on Saturday, knocking off Premier League side Burnley thanks to an 89th-minute winner headed home by Sean Raggett.

Following the full-time whistle — and you’re not going to believe this — everyone associated with the club, from manager Danny Cowley, to assistant manager (and brother) Nicky Cowley, to the goalscorer himself, remained in a state of utter shock at their “one in 100 chance” achievement — quotes from the BBC:

“We said it was a one in a 100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity. The last eight of the FA Cup sounds pretty good. We work hard on our corners and our free kicks and we are mightily proud of the players.”

“It is a fantastic day, just brilliant for the supporters, the players and their families. You have to believe and dream big, we had fantastic results against Oldham, Ipswich and Brighton but coming to a Premier League ground was a new challenge and it is unbelievable.

“From the view we had it was difficult to see if it was over the line and you are just willing the referee to point to the centre circle and it was a great moment when it happened. We are a humble down to earth group.”

“An unbelievable feeling, I’m a little bit lost for words. It shows this group of players is special. What a win.

“I knew it was in but the [linesman] didn’t look like he was going to give it for a minute.”

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Saturday’s FA Cup 5th-rounders ]

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was, predictably, in less of a partying mood — quotes from the BBC:

“I’m only gutted in the sense that could happen, I was on the other side of it as a player [at Chesterfield], you don’t want to be part of it for the wrong reasons.

“They used everything they needed to use. They played our pitch well, played resolutely with their back four not going anywhere and they got the ball forward. You have to work, be diligent and believe you will get another chance. I think they only had one chance, credit to them.”

FA Cupset! Joey Barton acted a fool, Burnley lost to a 5th-division side

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sean Raggett of Lincoln City (obscure) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Lincoln City team mates during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Burnley and Lincoln City at Turf Moor on February 18, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 18, 2017, 9:33 AM EST

Here’s the thing about being a football club that employs Joey Barton: at some point — probably sooner rather than later — he’s going to embarrass himself, and by extension, everyone connected to the club.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

On Saturday, Burnley were shocked and bounced from the fifth round of the FA Cup by fifth-division side Lincoln City, and that wasn’t even the most embarrassing part of the Clarets’ day at Turf Moor. That honor, of course, goes to Mr. Barton. First, he did this…

Then, he did this…

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Saturday’s other FA Cup 5th-rounders ]

As for Lincoln — let’s not bury their story here — they’re the first side from the fifth division or lower to reach the quarterfinal round of the FA Cup since it was restructured to its current format, in 1925 (Queens Park Rangers was the non-league side to reach the quarterfinals, in 1914). Sean Raggett, who scored Lincoln’s winner from an 89th-minute corner kick, registered the Imps’ first and only shot on target over the whole of 90 minutes. Smash. And. Grab.

The magic of the Cup, right?

FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea, Man City, Leicester aim to avoid 5th-round Cupsets

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Willian (R) of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mate Cesc Fabregas (L) during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 18, 2017, 9:02 AM EST

For Premier League sides, “the magic of the Cup” hardly exists prior to the latter stages of the FA Cup — quarterfinals and beyond — considering they’re prime targets for the dreaded Cupset.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Saturday’s FA Cup 5th-rounders ]

On Saturday, five PL sides are in action in the FA Cup, all in fifth-round clashes against opposition from the lower leagues, all the way down to the National League, the fifth tier of English football (in fact, of the eight fifth-round ties drawn, none of the eight PL sides still alive face one another).

[ MORE: Wenger says he’ll manage next season, at Arsenal or not ]

Making matters more difficult, three of the five — Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester City — are away from home, while Burnley and Middlesbrough at least will enjoy the comfort of playing at home. For live scores and updates, hit the above link, or click right here.

Saturday’s FA Cup schedule

Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City — RECAP
Huddersfield vs. Manchester City — 10 a.m. ET
Millwall vs. Leicester City — 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United — 10 a.m. ET
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday’s FA Cup schedule

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 9 a.m. ET
Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United — 11:15 a.m. ET

Monday’s FA Cup schedule

Sutton United vs. Arsenal — 2:55 p.m. ET

Bournemouth face anti-doping charge from FA

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: General view of the AFC Bournemouth logo outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

LONDON (AP) Bournemouth is the latest target of the English Football Association’s anti-doping crackdown after being charged with breaching regulations.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The Premier League club is accused of failing to keep the governing body informed on the location of their players in order to facilitate drug-testing.

Manchester City was fined $44,000 on Thursday for failing to ensure that information about players’ whereabouts was accurate three times a year.

[ MORE: Wenger says he’ll manage next season, at Arsenal or not ]

The FA requires teams to provide the times of training sessions and home addresses of players or other addresses where the team is staying overnight.