SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 06: Tommy Thompson #22 of San Jose Earthquakes shoots on goal against Colorado Rapids during the second half of their MLS Soccer game at Avaya Stadium on March 6, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Video: Tommy Thompson nets brilliant back heel finish

By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

It’s only preseason but Tommy Thompson looked to be in midseason form on Saturday for the San Jose Earthquakes.

The 21-year-old forward opened the scoring for the Earthquakes during their friendly with Reno 1868 FC of the USL. Reno will make its debut in the league during the upcoming 2017 season.

Anyway, Thompson is surrounded by Reno bodies inside the penalty area, before pulling the ball back on his right foot and knocking it beyond the goalkeeper to give Dominic Kinnear’s side the 1-0 lead.

U.S. U-20s fall to Panama to open CONCACAF Championship

@ussoccer_ynt
Twitter/@ussoccer_ynt
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 5:41 PM EST

Well, that didn’t go according to plan.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Panama to open Group B play in Saturday’s CONCACAF Championship match.

Despite playing down a man for over 70 minutes, Panama managed to find a winner in the first half when Leandro Avila beat Jonathan Klinsmann off of a lobbed effort inside the penalty area.

The U.S. was dealt a further blow in its first match of the tournament as captain and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams was forced off at halftime with an apparent ankle injury.

Adams was seen hobbling on crutches at the start of the second stanza, leaving his status for the rest of the competition uncertain.

Jeremy Ebobisse gave Tab Ramos’ team their best chance to score in the 49th minute when the Portland Timbers forward nodded an effort off the crossbar from close range.

In all, the U.S. hit six shots on target to Panama’s one, but Ramos and co. now find themselves in a precarious position after dropping the opening match.

The U.S. will meet Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis in its two final group stage matches on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24, respectively. Haiti blasted St. Kitts, 5-1, in its opening fixture to give the island nation control of Group B.

La Liga & Serie A: Gameiro nets five minute hat-trick and more

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Kevin Gameiro of Club Atletico de Madrid hits the goalposts with his shot during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Vicente Calderon Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol

For the first time since November, Gareth Bale appeared in a match for Real Madrid. The Welsh attacker didn’t disappoint either as Bale scored to help secure Real’s victory over Espanyol on Saturday. Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead in the first half with a headed finish at the Santiago Bernabeu before Bale doubled the advantage in the 83rd minute. Real currently holds a four-point advantage over Barcelona at the summit of La Liga and has a game in hand.

Sporting Gijon 1-4 Atletico Madrid

Kevin Gameiro netted a hat-trick in five minutes to help solidify Atletico’s standing in the top four. The second-half substitute scored in the 80th, 81st and 85th minutes on Saturday after both sides traded goals in the early portion of the second stanza. Yannick Carrasco put the visitors in front just one minute into the second half before Sergio Álvarez equalized for Sporting Gijon in the 49th minute. The loss for Gijon leaves the club in the bottom three.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 2-0 Eibar
Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Alaves

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Sociedad vs. Villareal (6 a.m. ET)
Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao (10 a.m. ET)
Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna (12:30 a.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Leganes (2:45 p.m. ET)

Empoli 1-2 Lazio

While the first half lacked excitement, the second stanza was anything but boring as the two sides came to life. Rade Krunic gave the hosts the lead in the 67th minute, but Empoli’s lead was short lived as Ciro Immobile leveled the scoreline at 1-1 just a minute later. An Andrea Costa own goal in the 80th minute sealed the points for Lazio, who tentatively move into fifth place.

Atalanta 1-0 Crotone

Atalanta continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the Serie A season as the club picked up a narrow victory on Saturday over 19th place Crotone. Andrea Conti gave Atalanta the lead in the early portion of the second half to move the team into fourth place, ahead of Inter Milan.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Bologna vs. Inter Milan (6:30 a.m. ET)
Chievo vs. Napoli (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Cagliari (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. Sassuolo (9 a.m. ET)
Pescara vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Roma vs. Torino (9 a.m. ET)
AC Milan vs. Fiorentina (2:45 p.m. ET)

Marseille beats Rennes to stay in hunt for French 4th place

@OM_English
Twitter/@OM_English
Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 3:58 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Marseille showed it can cope without top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis by beating Rennes 2-0 at home in the French league on Saturday, a win that maintains its push for a top-four finish and place in the Europa League next season.

Gomis has been Marseille’s best player this season, scoring 16 league goals, but picked up a knee injury last weekend and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

In his absence, wingers Clinton N'Jie and Florian Thauvin grabbed second-half goals as Marseille moved level on points with fifth-place Saint-Etienne and one point behind fourth-place Lyon. They are both playing on Sunday.

France playmaker Dimitri Payet went close three times – hitting the crossbar with a rasping shot – before starting the move that led to N’Jie’s goal in the second half.

Five minutes later, Thauvin scored a powerful swerving shot into the top corner from 20 meters after running onto a neat back heel from midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Inconsistent Marseille has won its last three home games but lost its last three away.

Next up is a home game next Sunday against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain – a must-win game in the eyes of the passionate Marseille fans at Stade Velodrome.

“PSG will be favorite but we’ll give everything,” Marseille left back Patrice Evra said. “We’re confident when we play at the Velodrome, but I’d like to us to do the same away from home.”

Later Saturday, Nice looked to keep the pressure on Monaco and PSG in a close title race. Nice welcomed back striker Mario Balotelli for the trip to play last-place Lorient.

Also, it was: Angers vs. Nancy; Caen vs. Lille, and Metz vs. Nantes.

Leader Monaco drew at Bastia 1-1 on Friday, meaning that defending champion PSG can close the gap to one point if it beats Toulouse at home on Sunday.

In Sunday’s other games, it is Lyon vs Dijon; Montpellier vs. Saint-Etienne, and Bordeaux vs. Guingamp.

Championship focus: Brighton go unbeaten in four, Burton upsets Norwich

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Sam Baldock of Brighton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Amex Stadium on October 18, 2016 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2017, 3:16 PM EST

The race for the top six in England’s Championship continues to captivate as the regular season hits the home stretch.

Barnsley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

The league leaders continue to boost themselves toward promotion after extending their unbeaten streak to four matches on Saturday behind a brace from Sam Baldock. The Brighton striker netted twice after the halftime break to give his side the temporary lead at the top of the Championship, two points ahead of Newcastle. Meanwhile, Barnsley fall nine points out of the coveted sixth position in the promotion playoff following the team’s defeat.

Burton Albion 2-1 Norwich City

Michael Kightly netted in the second half to help 20th place Burton knock off Norwich on Saturday at the Pirelli Stadium. Cauley Woodrow moved Burton ahead after 25 minutes before Cameron Jerome controversially equalized seven minutes into the second stanza. The loss for Norwich moves the Canaries seven points out of sixth place, while Burton now has a bit of breathing room above the relegation zone with a four-point cushion.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Almen Abdi and Fernando Forestieri gave Wednesday a 2-0 advantage early into the second half, and while Nottingham did manage to pull one back it wasn’t enough to upset sixth-place side. Ross McCormack could have put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute when the Forest man missed a penalty kick and Abdi went down to the other end and put Wednesday in front.

Elsewhere around the Championship

Wigan 0-0 Preston North End
Ipswich Town 1-1 Leeds
Birmingham City 1-4 Queens Park Rangers
Cardiff City 5-0 Rotherham United