BRASILIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 04: Rogerio Micale coach Brazil at Mane Garrincha Stadium on August 4, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic gold medalists

Associated PressFeb 21, 2017, 9:38 AM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazil’s football confederation has fired the coach who led Neymar and company to the country’s first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.

In nine games in the South American U20 championship, Brazil won three, drew four, and lost two, ending in fifth position.

Micale started with Brazil U20s in May 2015, shortly before the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where Brazil lost the final to Serbia.

After Dunga was removed as coach in June 2016, Micale took over Brazil’s Olympic team.

Micale’s contract was recently extended to the 2020 Olympics.

His successor has not been picked.

Rooney, Shaw left out of Man United’s Europa League squad

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - AUGUST 26: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates scoring his hat trick goal with Bastian Schweinsteiger and Luke Shaw of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League qualifying round play off 2nd leg match between Club Brugge and Manchester United held at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 26, 2015 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

Wayne Rooney returned to training with Manchester United on Tuesday but he will not feature in their UEFA Europa League game in St. Etienne on Thursday.

Rooney, 31, has missed United’s last four games through a muscle injury and then requiring dental surgery.

United’s all-time leading goalscorer hasn’t played for the Red Devils since Feb. 1 in a Premier League clash with Hull City and remains a doubt for their EFL Cup final on Sunday against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The England and United striker continues to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but he seems pretty happy to at least be back on the training pitch after three weeks on the sidelines.

Other notable absentees from the 20-man squad named by Jose Mourinho include left back Luke Shaw, while full back Matteo Darmian isn’t included either. In Shaw’s case it appears that Mourinho still doesn’t believe in the youngsters defensive abilities as the England international continues to battle through after overcoming a horrendous double-fracture in his leg last season.

With United leading 3-0 from the first leg of their Round of 32 tie against the Ligue 1 club, Mourinho will be hoping for a routine win against Saint-Etienne and no new injury worries ahead of their cup final against Southampton on Sunday.

Below is the squad in full for the trip to France as United are still in with a chance of winning three cup competitions as well as in the top four hunt in the PL after a 16-game unbeaten run.

Manchester United squad

David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Kieran O’Hara; Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Timothy Fosu-Mensah; Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Juan Mata; Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford.

Wayne Shaw under investigation for pie-eating stunt

c5lvvntwqaapehb
BBC Sport
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

280-pound goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has become an internet sensation. It may come at a cost though.

Both the English FA and the Gambling Commission in the UK have opened investigations into whether Shaw (dubbed “The Roly Poly Goalie”) was paid by a bookmaker, believed to be Sun Bets, to eat a pie in the second half of their defeat to Arsenal and if that impacted betting patterns.

Yep. You read that correctly…

The Sutton United reserve goalkeeper, 46, was a meme machine ahead of, and during, the fifth-tier side losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday. Shaw was seen in the bar at Sutton’s Gander Green Lane home at half time of the narrow defeat to the Gunners, while he was also spotted vacuuming up the dugout area prior to the arrival of Arsene Wenger‘s men.

Yet Shaw’s actions towards the end of the clash which are in question as the goalkeeper starting eating a pie (he claims it was a pasty, a delicacy from Southern England) after Sutton’s third sub came on, meaning he would not come on. So, Shaw started chomping on a pie and the TV cameras zoomed in on him.

What’s the big deal?

Sun Bets (who also sponsored Sutton for the biggest game in their history) promoted had offered odds of 8-1 for Shaw to eat a pie while on the bench. He duly obliged and despite stating he did not have a bet on the novelty wager, Shaw’s actions are now being investigated by the Gambling Commission in the UK.

“Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened,” Richard Watson from the Gambling Commission said. “We’ll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity.”

The FA are also looking into whether or not Shaw broke any of its gambling rules with his actions.

What does this mean?

Most likely the betting company concerned could be fined or have its licence revoked if any wrongdoing is found, while Shaw can be called as a witness in the investigation. As for the FA, Shaw could be in plenty more trouble for his actions if he is found to have done something wrong by chewing on the pie in the 83rd minute.

Speaking after the game Sutton’s manager Paul Doswell wasn’t too happy with Shaw’s antics and neither was chairman Bruce Elliott. “I don’t think it shows us in the best light,” Doswell said.

While Shaw had his own say on the incident which has somewhat overshadowed Sutton’s FA Cup fairytale coming to an end.

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on, ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on’,” Shaw said, via The Independent. “As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.”

He also confirmed that a few mates and fans may have put bets on him eating a pie.

Now, I grew up in Southern England and actually played in a game with Shaw just under 10 years ago. He was on the goalkeeping coaching staff at Eastleigh, a current fifth-tier side who were also managed by current Sutton boss Doswell at the time, and due to a serious injury to our goalkeeper Shaw stepped in for a few games.

He is a lively character and is at the heart of everything mischievous. However, things may have gone a little too far this time though…

Wayne Rooney set for Manchester United return

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 7:52 AM EST

Wayne Rooney is back in business.

Well, almost.

With rumors continuing to swirl that Rooney, 31, will leave Manchester United at the end of February and join the Chinese Super League, United’s captain is back in training ahead of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg tie at St. Etienne on Wednesday.

Rooney hasn’t played for United since Feb. 1 in the 0-0 draw against Hull City in the Premier League as he first picked up a muscle injury and then needed dental treatment to fix a root canal issue. United haven’t struggled recently in their last four games without Rooney as Jose Mourinho’s men remain 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

United’s all-time leading scorer was seen training in Manchester on Tuesday but, alongside Chris Smalling and Michael Carrick, Rooney trained in a separate group from the rest of the squad.

That suggests Rooney may not feature against St. Etienne in France on Wednesday with United 3-0 up from the first leg and all but through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rooney’s potential return will boost Mourinho’s attacking options ahead of the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

But does he really need him?

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic in fine form, plus Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford all chipping in with goals and assists in Rooney’s absence the England and United legend may find it tough to just make the bench for the EFL Cup final.

If he’s fit enough, Mourinho will surely give Rooney at least a place on the bench. Who knows, it could be his final chance to lift a trophy as United’s captain before he departs.

Rooney’s time at United appears to be coming towards an end, be it now or in the summer, but surely he’d like to lead them out at Wembley at least one more time and lift his 11th major title as a Red Devil.

Egypt high court upholds death sentences of 10 soccer rioters

CAIRO, EGYPT - JANUARY 26: Egyptian 'Ahly Ultra' soccer fans gather at the Al Ahly home stadium during celebrations after the announcement that 21 fans of the Al Masry football club involved in a football stadium massacre last year were sentence to death on January 26, 2013 in Cairo, Egypt. A verdict was announced Saturday in a case over the deaths of more than seventy fans of Egypt's Al-Ahly football club in a stadium massacre on February 1, 2012, in the northern city of Port Said, during a riot that began minutes after the final whistle of a match between Al-Ahly and Al-Masry. 21 fans of the Al Masry football club were given the death penalty in the court case, a verdict that must now be approved by Egypt's Grand Mufti. The verdict was handed down during a period of high tension across Egypt, one day after the second anniversary of the beginning of Egypt's 2011 revolution that overthrew the regime of former President, Hosni Mubarak. (Photo by Ed Giles/Getty Images)
Photo by Ed Giles/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 20, 2017, 10:10 PM EST

CAIRO (AP) Egypt’s highest appeals court on Monday upheld the death sentences against 10 people convicted over a soccer riot that killed over 70 fans in 2012, becoming one of the world’s deadliest soccer disasters.

The verdict by the Court of Cassation is final. The defendants were charged with murder, along with other charges. The court also upheld convictions of 22 suspects who received up to 10 years imprisonment over the rioting. A total of 11 defendants were sentenced to death but one remains at large and was tried in absentia.

The rioting erupted on February 2012, at the end of a league match in the Mediterranean city of Port Said between Cairo’s Al-Ahly, Egypt’s most successful club, and home side Al-Masry.

In a socking and unexpected turn, Al-Masry fans rushed to attack Al-Ahly supporters with knives, clubs and rocks. Witnesses and survivors described victims falling from the bleachers as they tried to escape. Hundreds of others fled into an exit passage, only to be crushed against a locked gate with their rivals attacking from behind.

The riot led to the suspension of Egypt’s top soccer league for over a year. The league later resumed, but with matches played in empty stadiums.

The first Egyptian Premier League game in which fans were allowed back into the stadiums was played in February 2015, but that occasion was also marred by the death of 22 fans in a stampede outside the grounds. The stampede followed the use of tear gas by police to stop what authorities at the time said was an attempt by fans to storm the military-owned stadium in a suburb east of Cairo.

In the Port Said disaster, most of the victims belonged to Al-Ahly’s “Ultras Ahlawy,” an association of hard-core fans now banned by authorities. In 2015, an Egyptian court ruled that the “Ultras” were a terrorist organization.

Members of the “Ultras” have long been at odds with the nation’s highly militarized police, taunting them with offensive slogans during matches and fighting them in street battles. Hard-core fans of other clubs also identify themselves by going under variations of the Ultras’ name. During the 2011 uprising that toppled autocratic President Hosni Mubarak, the Ultras often provided muscle at street rallies, directing protesters, leading chants and standing first in the line of fire as riot police unleashed tear gas.

Earlier this month, Egyptian police detained more than 100 Al-Ahly fans over a period of two days on suspicion they had planned to stage a protest on the anniversary of the Port Said rioting. The Ultras subsequently cancelled a planned commemoration. Five of those detained were charged with inciting protests and belonging to an outlawed group.

Public gatherings without a permit are banned under Egypt’s draconian anti-terrorism laws.