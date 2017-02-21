Rooney, Shaw left out of Man United’s Europa League squad

Wayne Rooney returned to training with Manchester United on Tuesday but he will not feature in their UEFA Europa League game in St. Etienne on Thursday.
[ PHOTOS: Shaw under investigation ]
Rooney, 31, has missed United’s last four games through a muscle injury and then requiring dental surgery.
United’s all-time leading goalscorer hasn’t played for the Red Devils since Feb. 1 in a Premier League clash with Hull City and remains a doubt for their EFL Cup final on Sunday against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.
The England and United striker continues to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but he seems pretty happy to at least be back on the training pitch after three weeks on the sidelines.
Other notable absentees from the 20-man squad named by Jose Mourinho include left back Luke Shaw, while full back Matteo Darmian isn’t included either. In Shaw’s case it appears that Mourinho still doesn’t believe in the youngsters defensive abilities as the England international continues to battle through after overcoming a horrendous double-fracture in his leg last season.
With United leading 3-0 from the first leg of their Round of 32 tie against the Ligue 1 club, Mourinho will be hoping for a routine win against Saint-Etienne and no new injury worries ahead of their cup final against Southampton on Sunday.
Below is the squad in full for the trip to France as United are still in with a chance of winning three cup competitions as well as in the top four hunt in the PL after a 16-game unbeaten run.
Manchester United squad
David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Kieran O’Hara; Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Timothy Fosu-Mensah; Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Juan Mata; Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford.