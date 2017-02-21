More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
c5lvvntwqaapehb
Getty Images

Wayne Shaw resigns amid pie-eating scandal

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

The legend of Wayne Shaw is no more.

[ MORE: Shaw investigated for stunt

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after non-league club Sutton United met Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Shaw resigned as their goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach.

Shaw, 46, caused headlines around the world when the 280-pound goalkeeper was shown on TV eating a pie during the second half of Sutton’s 2-0 defeat to the Premier League side.

Now, it appears that the incident was something more sinister.

Both the FA and the UK Gambling Commission are investigating the stunt as gambling company Sun Bets had offered 8-1 odds for Shaw to eat a pie during the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday a sad and disappointed Sutton manager, Paul Doswell, explained that Shaw offered his resignation and has left the club.

“It’s been very disappointing,” Doswell said. “I woke up this morning to this storm of criticism. It’s something we’ve dealt with quickly at the club. Wayne himself has offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon and that’s been accepted. It’s a very sad end to what was a good story.”

Doswell and Shaw know each other from their time throughout the non-league scene as they also worked together at Eastleigh in the past and are great friends.

Sutton’s manager continued to explain the situation about Shaw and revealed the man dubbed as “The Roly Poly Goalie” around the world has been inconsolable.

“I’m devastated,” Doswell said. “The chairman is devastated. I’m not going to try and hide the fact that we are all very emotional about it. I’ve spoken to Wayne on the phone this afternoon and the guy is in tears, crying down the phone. It is a very very sad situation. It is hard to talk about the positives today on the back of what has happened because someone has lost their job because of this. The club cannot be seen to accept that situation.

“Ian Baird [team manager] and myself try and run the most professional non-league club we can be, we’ve always said that. To then find out someone has been eating a pie, it may be funny to some people but it shows me in a bad light, Ian in a bad light and the club in bad light. Then to find out it was done with regards to some 8-1 bet, obviously that exacerbated the problem, really. The chairman was very clear with me this morning on how he felt and I back the chairman 100 percent.”

In Sutton’s finest moment which saw the club mentioned around the world as the fifth-tier team knocked out AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United on their way to their last 16, Shaw’s resignation has marked a sad end to their fairytale FA Cup run.

Rooney, Shaw left out of Man United’s Europa League squad

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - AUGUST 26: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates scoring his hat trick goal with Bastian Schweinsteiger and Luke Shaw of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League qualifying round play off 2nd leg match between Club Brugge and Manchester United held at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 26, 2015 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

Wayne Rooney returned to training with Manchester United on Tuesday but he will not feature in their UEFA Europa League game in St. Etienne on Thursday.

[ PHOTOS: Shaw under investigation

Rooney, 31, has missed United’s last four games through a muscle injury and then requiring dental surgery.

United’s all-time leading goalscorer hasn’t played for the Red Devils since Feb. 1 in a Premier League clash with Hull City and remains a doubt for their EFL Cup final on Sunday against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The England and United striker continues to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but he seems pretty happy to at least be back on the training pitch after three weeks on the sidelines.

Other notable absentees from the 20-man squad named by Jose Mourinho include left back Luke Shaw, while full back Matteo Darmian isn’t included either. In Shaw’s case it appears that Mourinho still doesn’t believe in the youngsters defensive abilities as the England international continues to battle through after overcoming a horrendous double-fracture in his leg last season.

With United leading 3-0 from the first leg of their Round of 32 tie against the Ligue 1 club, Mourinho will be hoping for a routine win against Saint-Etienne and no new injury worries ahead of their cup final against Southampton on Sunday.

Below is the squad in full for the trip to France as United are still in with a chance of winning three cup competitions as well as in the top four hunt in the PL after a 16-game unbeaten run.

Manchester United squad

David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Kieran O’Hara; Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Timothy Fosu-Mensah; Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Juan Mata; Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford.

Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic gold medalists

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 04: Rogerio Micale coach Brazil at Mane Garrincha Stadium on August 4, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 21, 2017, 9:38 AM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Brazil’s football confederation has fired the coach who led Neymar and company to the country’s first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.

In nine games in the South American U20 championship, Brazil won three, drew four, and lost two, ending in fifth position.

Micale started with Brazil U20s in May 2015, shortly before the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where Brazil lost the final to Serbia.

After Dunga was removed as coach in June 2016, Micale took over Brazil’s Olympic team.

Micale’s contract was recently extended to the 2020 Olympics.

His successor has not been picked.

Wayne Shaw under investigation for pie-eating stunt

c5lvvntwqaapehb
BBC Sport
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

280-pound goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has become an internet sensation. It may come at a cost though.

[ MORE: Arsenal beat Sutton ]

Both the English FA and the Gambling Commission in the UK have opened investigations into whether Shaw (dubbed “The Roly Poly Goalie”) was paid by a bookmaker, believed to be Sun Bets, to eat a pie in the second half of their defeat to Arsenal and if that impacted betting patterns.

Yep. You read that correctly…

The Sutton United reserve goalkeeper, 46, was a meme machine ahead of, and during, the fifth-tier side losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday. Shaw was seen in the bar at Sutton’s Gander Green Lane home at half time of the narrow defeat to the Gunners, while he was also spotted vacuuming up the dugout area prior to the arrival of Arsene Wenger‘s men.

Yet Shaw’s actions towards the end of the clash which are in question as the goalkeeper starting eating a pie (he claims it was a pasty, a delicacy from Southern England) after Sutton’s third sub came on, meaning he would not come on. So, Shaw started chomping on a pie and the TV cameras zoomed in on him.

What’s the big deal?

Sun Bets (who also sponsored Sutton for the biggest game in their history) promoted had offered odds of 8-1 for Shaw to eat a pie while on the bench. He duly obliged and despite stating he did not have a bet on the novelty wager, Shaw’s actions are now being investigated by the Gambling Commission in the UK.

“Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened,” Richard Watson from the Gambling Commission said. “We’ll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity.”

The FA are also looking into whether or not Shaw broke any of its gambling rules with his actions.

What does this mean?

Most likely the betting company concerned could be fined or have its licence revoked if any wrongdoing is found, while Shaw can be called as a witness in the investigation. As for the FA, Shaw could be in plenty more trouble for his actions if he is found to have done something wrong by chewing on the pie in the 83rd minute.

Speaking after the game Sutton’s manager Paul Doswell wasn’t too happy with Shaw’s antics and neither was chairman Bruce Elliott. “I don’t think it shows us in the best light,” Doswell said.

While Shaw had his own say on the incident which has somewhat overshadowed Sutton’s FA Cup fairytale coming to an end.

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on, ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on’,” Shaw said, via The Independent. “As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.”

He also confirmed that a few mates and fans may have put bets on him eating a pie.

Now, I grew up in Southern England and actually played in a game with Shaw just under 10 years ago. He was on the goalkeeping coaching staff at Eastleigh, a current fifth-tier side who were also managed by current Sutton boss Doswell at the time, and due to a serious injury to our goalkeeper Shaw stepped in for a few games.

He is a lively character and is at the heart of everything mischievous. However, things may have gone a little too far this time though…

Wayne Rooney set for Manchester United return

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 21, 2017, 7:52 AM EST

Wayne Rooney is back in business.

Well, almost.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

With rumors continuing to swirl that Rooney, 31, will leave Manchester United at the end of February and join the Chinese Super League, United’s captain is back in training ahead of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg tie at St. Etienne on Wednesday.

Rooney hasn’t played for United since Feb. 1 in the 0-0 draw against Hull City in the Premier League as he first picked up a muscle injury and then needed dental treatment to fix a root canal issue. United haven’t struggled recently in their last four games without Rooney as Jose Mourinho’s men remain 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

United’s all-time leading scorer was seen training in Manchester on Tuesday but, alongside Chris Smalling and Michael Carrick, Rooney trained in a separate group from the rest of the squad.

That suggests Rooney may not feature against St. Etienne in France on Wednesday with United 3-0 up from the first leg and all but through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rooney’s potential return will boost Mourinho’s attacking options ahead of the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

But does he really need him?

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic in fine form, plus Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford all chipping in with goals and assists in Rooney’s absence the England and United legend may find it tough to just make the bench for the EFL Cup final.

If he’s fit enough, Mourinho will surely give Rooney at least a place on the bench. Who knows, it could be his final chance to lift a trophy as United’s captain before he departs.

Rooney’s time at United appears to be coming towards an end, be it now or in the summer, but surely he’d like to lead them out at Wembley at least one more time and lift his 11th major title as a Red Devil.