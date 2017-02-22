Adam Lallana signs new long-term deal at Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Lallana, 28, has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp‘s team over the past 12 months with the England international scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in the Premier League this season in 21 starts.

The Southampton academy product, who joined Liverpool from Saints in 2014 for $33 million, has signed an extended deal which will keep him at the club until 2020 and it is believed he can extend the deal by another year.

Speaking about his new contract the silky playmaker was delighted.

“I’m very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager in particular. Signing for a club like Liverpool is obviously a big thing – but to re-sign shows you’ve obviously contributed enough that the people who make the decisions want you to stay longer,” Lallana said. “This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can’t think of a better club to commit your future to. “We have a brilliant squad of players who are only going to get better the longer we are together. We have a world-class manager and coaching staff. And because it’s Liverpool there is that added X-factor of the supporters and what success would mean to them when we achieve it here. I’m just delighted that I’m going to be part of it for even longer.”

Alongside Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Lallana has become a key part of Klopp’s fluid front four this season as they continue to battle for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Lallana — who was voted England’s Player of the Year for 2016 — starts out wide but often floats inside to link up with the aforementioned trio. The big difference with his game this season compared to his first two campaigns at Liverpool has been that he’s added goals and assists to his work-rate and trickery.

He is a favorite of Klopp and this new deal ensures he’ll be sticking around for a lot longer at Anfield.

