Europa League: Spurs look to overturn 1-0; La Liga resurgent?

Who will join Manchester United, Schalke, and Krasnodar in the UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16?

Four-goal leads give Roma and Rostov a very good shot at advancing, while Anderlecht, AZ Alkmaar and Besiktas will also like their chances of moving forward.

But plenty remains up for grabs, including Tottenham Hotspur’s chance of moving to the Round of 16. Spurs trail Gent 1-0 after their road leg, and now have to get a shutout or two-goal win at Wembley.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side can’t push too hard, too soon, if it wants to move onto the next:

“We need to be patient. It’s important to know that tomorrow is a game that we need to win, that is in our mind. We need to turn the result (around) and it’s true that we need to have very good balance – that is key. It’s important for us to keep the balance between attacking and defence because it’s only 1-0 from the first leg and now we have time to turn it (around). We need to be clever, play well, be aggressive and improve our performance from the game in Belgium.”

Spanish sides are in danger of elimination on Thursday. While Athletic Bilbao won its first leg versus APOEL Nicosia, it allowed two road goals. Villarreal trails Roma 4-0, and Celta Vigo is down 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Full Thursday schedule

11 a.m. EDT

Osmanlispor vs. Olympiacos (0-0)

1 p.m. EDT

Apoel Nicosia vs. Athletic Bilbao (AB leads 3-2)

Besiktas vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Besiktas leads 3-1)

Ajax vs. Legia Warsaw (0-0)

Roma vs. Villarreal (Roma leads 4-0)

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Anderlecht (Zenit trails 2-0)

Fiorentina vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Gladback trails 1-0)

3:05 p.m. EDT

Lyon vs. AZ Alkmaar (Lyon leads 4-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celta Vigo (Shakhtar trails 1-0)

Sparta Prague vs. Rostov (Rostov leads 4-0)

Genk vs. Astra Giurgiu (2-2)

Copenhagen vs. Ludogorets (Copenhagen leads 2-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Gent (Spurs trail 1-0)

