TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Simone Zaza (C) of Juventus FC celebrates after scring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Frosinone Calcio at Juventus Arena on September 23, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Zaza scores stunning goal for Valencia vs. Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2017, 1:19 PM EST

Simone Zaza scored a stunner for Valencia against Real Madrid in La Liga.

Yes, that Simone Zaza.

The Italian international striker, 25, spent the best part of six months on loan at West Ham United this season and just didn’t look interested as he failed to score in 11 appearances in all competitions. That prompted Slaven Bilic and the Hammers to cancel his loan deal from Juventus and the forward then joined Valencia in La Liga in January.

Fans of West Ham will be scratching their heads when watching the video below as Zaza swiveled and smashed home a perfect volley to put Valencia 1-0 up against Real at the Mestalla on Wednesday.

Simply sublime.

Man United’s stroll at Saint-Etienne comes at a cost

SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 22: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United looks on before the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between AS Saint-Etienne and Manchester United at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on February 22, 2017 in Saint-Etienne, France.
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2017, 1:52 PM EST

Manchester United beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash on Wednesday, but Jose Mourinho will be more concerned by injuries picked up ahead of the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

MORE: Mkhitaryan injured for United

The Red Devils advance to the last 16 of Europe’s second-tier club competition after a resounding 4-0 win on aggregate against the Ligue 1 side but with goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan hobbling off in the first half and Michael Carrick removed in the second half Mourinho will have some injury problems to sort out ahead of this weekends final against Southampton at Wembley.

Eric Bailly was sent off for two quick yellow cards in the second half but that didn’t impact the outcome as United cruised into the Round of 16 which will be drawn on Friday.

United controlled the early stages and went ahead after 15 minutes when Juan Mata picked the ball up on the left flank, drifted inside and picked out Mkhitaryan’s run as the Armenian playmaker flicked home. 1-0 to United on the night as the Red Devils led 4-0 on aggregate.

Mata again got free down the left in the first half and his cross hit two Saint-Etienne defenders and almost went in, while Mkhitaryan hobbled off soon after clutching his hamstring.

With Marcus Rashford coming on for Mkhitaryan, he almost made it 2-0 as Ashley Young‘s cross just evaded him. At the other end Saint-Etienne barely threatened as Loic Perrin sent a tame header in on goal which Sergio Romero saved easily.

In the second half United spurned good chances as Marouane Fellaini fired into the side-netting with teammates wide-open and then Paul Pogba went down in the box easily under a challenge. Zlatan Ibrahimovic then fired a shot just wide after another good break from Rashford as United dominated proceedings.

Carrick was then taken off with Bastian Schweinsteiger coming on in his place as it appeared that United’s veteran midfielder had a calf issue.

Bailly was then shown two quick yellow cards around the hour mark (he will miss their next European game) which saw United play out the game with 10-men and that buoyed the home side slightly.

However, United coasted through to the last 16 with Rashford and Ibrahimovic going close to doubling their lead late on in front of a raucous home crowd.

Vietnamese players banned for two years after penalty protest

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 19: Flag bearer, Hoang Quy Phuoc of Vietnam arrives during the Opening Ceremony ahead of the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on September 19, 2014 in Incheon, South Korea.
Associated PressFeb 22, 2017, 1:29 PM EST

The Vietnamese Football Federation has imposed two-year bans on two players and suspended a coach for three years after their team was involved in a bizarre penalty protest during a league match on the weekend.

MORE: China or MLS for Rooney?

Long An players were furious at a late penalty awarded by referee Nguyen Tr?ng Thu to Ho Chi Minh City when the score was locked 2-2 late Sunday.

After initially walking off the pitch, the players returned to the field but goalkeeper Nguyen Minh Nhut turned his back as the penalty was taken, conceding a goal.

The whole team then stood motionless and allowed Ho Chi Minh City to score two more goals as the margin blew out to 5-2.

In a statement, the VFF said that Mimh Nhut and captain Huynh Quang Thanh would banned for 24 months, “Due to disrupting the match, not respecting the decision of the referee and causing damage to the reputation and honor of the Vietnam Football Federation.”

Coach Ngo Quang Sang has been banned for three years, as has club chairman Vo Thanh Nhiem, who quit following the game.

Man United’s Mkhitaryan injured ahead of EFL Cup final

SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 22: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United leaves the field with an injury and is replaced by Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between AS Saint-Etienne and Manchester United at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on February 22, 2017 in Saint-Etienne, France.
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2017, 12:53 PM EST

This was the last thing Jose Mourinho wanted.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan put United 1-0 up at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday in their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg but the Armenian playmaker hobbled off moments later appearing to hold his hamstring.

He was not carried off the pitch but the former Borussia Dortmund star looked far from comfortable as he headed for the tunnel

Mkhitaryan, 28, has been a key part of United’s resurgence in recent weeks but it now appears unlikely that he will be available for their EFL Cup final at Wembley against Southampton this Sunday.

It’s not like United don’t have other attacking options with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial in reserve, but there’s no doubting that Mkhitaryan has provided an X-factor in recent weeks with his slick passing and trickery in the final third.

We will wait to see how serious this injury is but it’s not ideal for Mourinho as his side continue to fight for the EFL Cup, Europa League, FA Cup and, most importantly, for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Adam Lallana signs new long-term deal at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Adam Lallana (2nd L) of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on December 11, 2016 in Liverpool, England.
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 22, 2017, 12:42 PM EST

Liverpool have confirmed that Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Lallana, 28, has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp‘s team over the past 12 months with the England international scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in the Premier League this season in 21 starts.

The Southampton academy product, who joined Liverpool from Saints in 2014 for $33 million, has signed an extended deal which will keep him at the club until 2020 and it is believed he can extend the deal by another year.

MORE: Lallana talks to NBC Sports

Speaking about his new contract the silky playmaker was delighted.

“I’m very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager in particular. Signing for a club like Liverpool is obviously a big thing – but to re-sign shows you’ve obviously contributed enough that the people who make the decisions want you to stay longer,” Lallana said. “This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can’t think of a better club to commit your future to.

“We have a brilliant squad of players who are only going to get better the longer we are together. We have a world-class manager and coaching staff. And because it’s Liverpool there is that added X-factor of the supporters and what success would mean to them when we achieve it here. I’m just delighted that I’m going to be part of it for even longer.”

Alongside Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Lallana has become a key part of Klopp’s fluid front four this season as they continue to battle for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Lallana — who was voted England’s Player of the Year for 2016 — starts out wide but often floats inside to link up with the aforementioned trio. The big difference with his game this season compared to his first two campaigns at Liverpool has been that he’s added goals and assists to his work-rate and trickery.

He is a favorite of Klopp and this new deal ensures he’ll be sticking around for a lot longer at Anfield.