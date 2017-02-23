LIVE: Europa League Round of 32 – Spurs, Ajax, Bilbao in action

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Europa League Round of 32 second legs keep coming on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

After Manchester United, Schalke and Krasnodar all booked their spots in the last 16 on Wednesday, the 13 remaining clashes take place across Europe on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur host Belgian outfit Gent at a sold-out Wembley Stadium as close to 90,000 fans will roar on Mauricio Pochettino‘s men. Harry Kane and Co. will need all the help they can get too as Tottenham trail 1-0 from the first leg in Belgium last week.

Elsewhere, APOEL Nicosia, Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk will all look to overturn narrow deficits, while Ajax, Osmanlispor and Genk will be hoping to make home advantage count with their ties locked in a stalemate.

It’s an uphill battle for Villarreal, Sparta Prague and AZ Alkmaar, but strange things happen in this tournament (See: Liverpool’s stunning comeback against Borussia Dortmund).

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League will take place on Friday and it could get quite tasty as there are no seedings and no protection against being drawn against teams from your own association and from your group stage.

So: Manchester United vs. Tottenham?

Click on the link above for live scores, updates and stats from the three games on Thursday, while we will have updates and analysis on all the action right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Here’s the Europa League schedule below, with the score from the first leg in parenthesis.

Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32, second legs

Full Thursday schedule

11 a.m. ET

Osmanlispor vs. Olympiacos (0-0)

1 p.m. ET

APOEL Nicosia vs. Athletic Bilbao (Bilbao leads 3-2)

Besiktas vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Besiktas leads 3-1)

Ajax vs. Legia Warsaw (0-0)

Roma vs. Villarreal (Roma leads 4-0)

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Anderlecht (Zenit trails 2-0)

Fiorentina vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Gladbach trails 1-0)

3:05 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. AZ Alkmaar (Lyon leads 4-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celta Vigo (Shakhtar trails 1-0)

Sparta Prague vs. Rostov (Rostov leads 4-0)

Genk vs. Astra Giurgiu (2-2)

Copenhagen vs. Ludogorets (Copenhagen leads 2-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Gent (Spurs trail 1-0)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports