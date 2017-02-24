More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ahead of Boro, Allardyce rips his Palace players

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

Sam Allardyce continues to have a public go at his players.

The embattled Crystal Palace boss says his resume should have his Eagles players latching onto his directives. He’s previously said he “thought it would be easier“.

The Eagles, seemingly, aren’t. Palace has dropped in form since Allardyce took over for Alan Pardew, and sits 19th in the PL table.

That’s only two points from safety, and Allardyce isn’t massaging his players to get them over the hump. From The Guardian:

“The advice I’ve given [players] over the years must have been pretty good because I’ve been managing at this level for such a long time now,” said Allardyce.

“My experience and my qualifications are far greater than theirs. They can talk about tactics and systems, that’s fine, but they’re players are they’re paid to play. I’m the manager, and the system and tactics are my expertise, not theirs. When I set those out, they have to put them into practice. Stay focused, stay within the game-plan.”

Allardyce has won less than 36 percent of his matches at every stop except West Ham since 2007, and he went 68W-46D-68L with the Irons. Palace has a massive match against visiting Middlesbrough this weekend, and this is one heck of a risky ploy to motivate his troops.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 26

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2017, 11:23 AM EST

Premier League action is back after the FA Cup break, with plenty of big games on the way.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leicester City 1-4 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Hull City 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

West Brom 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Crystal Palace 1-1 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Everton 1-1 Sunderland– (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Watford 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-2 Stoke City – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Report: Sounders on verge of adding AC Milan’s Honda

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 21: Keisuke Honda of AC Milan attends prior the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 21, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Photo by Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2017, 10:52 AM EST

The Seattle Sounders may have a game-changing transfer on their hands (inasmuch as a game can be changed for a reigning MLS Cup winner).

AC Milan is reportedly willing to release Keisuke Honda from his contract, clearing the way for Seattle to add the 30-year-old attacker.

Honda has 36 goals in 82 caps for Japan, and has played just 15 minutes in Serie A since Oct. 25 despite his status as a regular call-up for country.

This untenable situation would be a boon for Seattle, who would gain Honda despite recent gossip linking him to Watford, Southampton, Spurs, and others.

The idea of Honda on the pitch with Nicolas Lodeiro and Clint Dempsey could spell a major sophomore season for forward Jordan Morris.

If this Japanese import has even a modicum of the success as another Seattle team’s look to Asia — See: Suzuki, Ichiro — look out.

STREAM, WATCH: Premier League schedule – Week 26

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Antonio Conte, manager of Chelsea shakes hands with Diego Costa of Chelsea after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

Week 26 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

With Claudio Ranieri out at Leicester City, the Foxes host Liverpool on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as they continue their battle against relegation without their legendary Italian leader.

Elsewhere, the current PL leaders Chelsea host Swansea on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men aiming to open up an 11-point gap at the top as Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are all out of action this weekend due to United playing Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Swansea City – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Ham – NBC

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Stoke City – NBCSN

Monday
3 pm. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN

Interim Leicester City boss Shakespeare reacts to Ranieri firing

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Claudio Ranieri (R) Manager of Leicester City talks with assistant manager Craig Shakespeare (L) during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Leicester City at Britannia Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

Craig Shakespeare has the unenviable task of taking the wheel at Leicester City, as short-term as it may be, after Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian manager who enraptured the world of soccer with his nature during last season’s improbable title run was fired on Thursday, cut loose some nine months after Leicester won the league.

Think about that: Leicester won the league on May 2, 2016. The region barely had time to birth all of its celebratory newborns.

Shakespeare said the firing is “a very sad time for the club” and added that Ranieri “seemed fine” with the news, albeit “a bit shocked as we all were”. He also refuted rumors that players asked for Ranieri’s dismissal.

From the BBC:

“There was a lot of frustration because of the results, but he had not lost the dressing room,” Shakespeare said.

“A lot of the talk of unrest has been speculation. I’ve not had one problem with the players. I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs. I’m not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. My relationship with Claudio has been fine all along.”

Shakespeare was also bitter that the club’s integrity has been in question. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks.

Parting is such sweet sorrow?