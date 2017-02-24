Claudio Ranieri issues classy goodbye to Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri has issued a statement on his somewhat surprising firing from Leicester City, less than 10 months after winning the Premier League title.
[ MORE: Chelsea-Swans preview ]
The Italian manager with a knack of word play pulls on the heart-strings in discussing his exit from Leicester, a club he did not plan to leave any time soon.
Yesterday my dream died.
After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamed of was staying with Leicester city, the club I love, for always.
Sadly, this was not to be.
He went on to thank his family, Leicester City, saving the kindest words for the Foxes’ supporters.
No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.
…
It has been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.
No surprise to read class from Claudio. Read the full statement here.