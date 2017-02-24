Craig Shakespeare has the unenviable task of taking the wheel at Leicester City, as short-term as it may be, after Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian manager who enraptured the world of soccer with his nature during last season’s improbable title run was fired on Thursday, cut loose some nine months after Leicester won the league.

Think about that: Leicester won the league on May 2, 2016. The region barely had time to birth all of its celebratory newborns.

Shakespeare said the firing is “a very sad time for the club” and added that Ranieri “seemed fine” with the news, albeit “a bit shocked as we all were”. He also refuted rumors that players asked for Ranieri’s dismissal.

From the BBC:

“There was a lot of frustration because of the results, but he had not lost the dressing room,” Shakespeare said. “A lot of the talk of unrest has been speculation. I’ve not had one problem with the players. I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs. I’m not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. My relationship with Claudio has been fine all along.”

Shakespeare was also bitter that the club’s integrity has been in question. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks.

Parting is such sweet sorrow?

