Mourinho: Leicester home should be Claudio Ranieri Stadium

Jose Mourinho cannot quite get his head around Leicester City’s firing of Claudio Ranieri.
The story is on the tips of the tongues of many in the Premier League, and Manchester United’s boss is no exception.
[ MORE: UEL draw | Who is Rostov? ]
Speaking Friday ahead of United’s EFL Cup Final against Southampton, here’s what Mourinho had to say.
From the BBC:
“He deserves the Leicester stadium to be named ‘Claudio Ranieri Stadium’. The most beautiful thing in the Premier League and one of most beautiful in football history.
“Now Leicester are in the highlights again with a decision that has everyone in football united. It’s very difficult to accept. It’s important to realize how football is and we need to react. I was sacked as a champion [by Chelsea], a giant negative as I thought – peanuts compared to Claudio.
“I don’t think he needs more. Nobody can do what he did. If some of the stories have just a little bit of truth, it is difficult to find words to justify but we have to be able to cope.”
Mourinho is giving voice to what many feel, this writer included. Ranieri is in a relegation fight, yes, but to fire him days after the Foxes stole a road goal against Sevilla that gives them reasonable odds to advance in the UEFA Champions League? It’s an odd one, and smacks a bit of, “Well, we can’t fire him if he beats Liverpool or Sevilla”.
Liverpool visits the King Power Stadium this weekend, and the Foxes will need an incredible response at home to topple the rested Reds. Sure the Premier League is win now, but add me to the chorus who thinks the new manager will have the same odds to fix Leicester as Ranieri.
Craig Shakespeare has the unenviable task of taking the wheel at Leicester City, as short-term as it may be, after Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri.
The Italian manager who enraptured the world of soccer with his nature during last season’s improbable title run was fired on Thursday, cut loose some nine months after Leicester won the league.
[ MORE: UEL draw | Who is Rostov? ]
Think about that: Leicester won the league on May 2, 2016. The region barely had time to birth all of its celebratory newborns.
Shakespeare said the firing is “a very sad time for the club” and added that Ranieri “seemed fine” with the news, albeit “a bit shocked as we all were”. He also refuted rumors that players asked for Ranieri’s dismissal.
From the BBC:
“There was a lot of frustration because of the results, but he had not lost the dressing room,” Shakespeare said.
“A lot of the talk of unrest has been speculation. I’ve not had one problem with the players. I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs. I’m not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. My relationship with Claudio has been fine all along.”
Shakespeare was also bitter that the club’s integrity has been in question.
Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks.
Parting is such sweet sorrow?
ROME (AP) Roma’s American president is starting to lose patience with city officials over long-delayed plans for a new stadium.
Ahead of a meeting between municipal authorities and club officials Friday, James Pallotta issued a statement saying the team expects “a massively positive result” from the encounter.
Pallotta adds “the alternative would be catastrophic for the future of AS Roma, Italian football, the city of Rome, and quite frankly for future business in Italy.”
[ MORE: PST feature on Pallotta ]
The mostly privately financed 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) project received another setback this week when cultural authorities announced plans to declare the proposed stadium site – an abandoned hippodrome – as a site of “particularly important interest.”
The project in Tor di Valle, halfway between downtown and Leonardo Da Vinci Airport, also includes three office towers.
Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have learned their fate for the UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16.
The Red Devils face Russian side FC Rostov in the next round of the tournament, four victorious ties from claiming an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League.
[ MORE: Spurs sent packing | Full UEL draw ]
So who is Rostov? Seventh in the Russian Premier League standings, Selmashi finished second last season and won the league in 1994 and 2008.
Rostov entered the Europa League after a run through the Champions League which saw the club knock out Anderlecht and Ajax, both still alive in the UEL, before finishing third behind Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in the group stage. Rostov beat Sparta Prague in the Round of 32 of the UEL.
The club is led by former Moldova boss Ivan Daniliants. Its leading scorer is left wing Dmitri Poloz with 11 goals, and Ecuadorian national teamer Christian Noboa and Moldova veteran Alexandru Gațcan among its mainstays.
While some will make the case that a rough pitch, long trip, and stingy team makes this draw a bad one for United, Mourinho’s crew should triumph. How worse could it have been? This one won’t be easy, but consider Roma, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach… even a reunion with Memphis Depay and Lyon would bring more of a challenge than Rostov.
The travel is tricky, but Manchester United’s draw for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 could’ve been much worse.
The Red Devils are off to Russia to face FC Rostov in the next round of the UEL competition.
[ MORE: Spurs out | Who is Rostov? ]
In another draw that leads you to question whether there’s anything random about it all, United and lone La Liga representative Celta Vigo drew winnable matches against Russian clubs, Roma has a tantalizing match against Lyon, and an all-Bundesliga match hits the docket.
Heck, we’ll even see an all-Belgian tie between Gent vs. Genk.
And in a draw which will have many glued to their sets, USMNT left-sided man Fabian Johnson will help Borussia Monchengladbach against German rivals Schalke. The first leg comes five days after the pair face off in Bundesliga play.
The Round of 16 legs will be played March 9 and 16.
UEFA Europa League Round of 16
Rostov vs. Manchester United
Celta Vigo vs. Krasnodar
Copenhagen vs. Ajax
Olympiacos vs. Besiktas
Lyon vs. Roma
Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
APOEL Nicosia vs. Anderlecht
Gent vs. Genk