Roma’s American president losing patience over stadium delay

Week 26 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

With Claudio Ranieri out at Leicester City, the Foxes host Liverpool on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as they continue their battle against relegation without their legendary Italian leader.

Elsewhere, the current PL leaders Chelsea host Swansea on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men aiming to open up an 11-point gap at the top as Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are all out of action this weekend due to United playing Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Ham – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 pm. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

