Roma’s American president losing patience over stadium delay

ROME (AP) Roma’s American president is starting to lose patience with city officials over long-delayed plans for a new stadium.
Ahead of a meeting between municipal authorities and club officials Friday, James Pallotta issued a statement saying the team expects “a massively positive result” from the encounter.
Pallotta adds “the alternative would be catastrophic for the future of AS Roma, Italian football, the city of Rome, and quite frankly for future business in Italy.”
The mostly privately financed 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) project received another setback this week when cultural authorities announced plans to declare the proposed stadium site – an abandoned hippodrome – as a site of “particularly important interest.”
The project in Tor di Valle, halfway between downtown and Leonardo Da Vinci Airport, also includes three office towers.
The Seattle Sounders may have a game-changing transfer on their hands (inasmuch as a game can be changed for a reigning MLS Cup winner).
AC Milan is reportedly willing to release Keisuke Honda from his contract, clearing the way for Seattle to add the 30-year-old attacker.
Honda has 36 goals in 82 caps for Japan, and has played just 15 minutes in Serie A since Oct. 25 despite his status as a regular call-up for country.
This untenable situation would be a boon for Seattle, who would gain Honda despite recent gossip linking him to Watford, Southampton, Spurs, and others.
The idea of Honda on the pitch with Nicolas Lodeiro and Clint Dempsey could spell a major sophomore season for forward Jordan Morris.
If this Japanese import has even a modicum of the success as another Seattle team’s look to Asia — See: Suzuki, Ichiro — look out.
Week 26 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.
With Claudio Ranieri out at Leicester City, the Foxes host Liverpool on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as they continue their battle against relegation without their legendary Italian leader.
Elsewhere, the current PL leaders Chelsea host Swansea on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men aiming to open up an 11-point gap at the top as Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are all out of action this weekend due to United playing Southampton in the EFL Cup final.
Craig Shakespeare has the unenviable task of taking the wheel at Leicester City, as short-term as it may be, after Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri.
The Italian manager who enraptured the world of soccer with his nature during last season’s improbable title run was fired on Thursday, cut loose some nine months after Leicester won the league.
Think about that: Leicester won the league on May 2, 2016. The region barely had time to birth all of its celebratory newborns.
Shakespeare said the firing is “a very sad time for the club” and added that Ranieri “seemed fine” with the news, albeit “a bit shocked as we all were”. He also refuted rumors that players asked for Ranieri’s dismissal.
From the BBC:
“There was a lot of frustration because of the results, but he had not lost the dressing room,” Shakespeare said.
“A lot of the talk of unrest has been speculation. I’ve not had one problem with the players. I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs. I’m not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. My relationship with Claudio has been fine all along.”
Shakespeare was also bitter that the club’s integrity has been in question.
Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks. Don’t say he doth protest too much, methinks.
Parting is such sweet sorrow?
Jose Mourinho cannot quite get his head around Leicester City’s firing of Claudio Ranieri.
The story is on the tips of the tongues of many in the Premier League, and Manchester United’s boss is no exception.
Speaking Friday ahead of United’s EFL Cup Final against Southampton, here’s what Mourinho had to say.
From the BBC:
“He deserves the Leicester stadium to be named ‘Claudio Ranieri Stadium’. The most beautiful thing in the Premier League and one of most beautiful in football history.
“Now Leicester are in the highlights again with a decision that has everyone in football united. It’s very difficult to accept. It’s important to realize how football is and we need to react. I was sacked as a champion [by Chelsea], a giant negative as I thought – peanuts compared to Claudio.
“I don’t think he needs more. Nobody can do what he did. If some of the stories have just a little bit of truth, it is difficult to find words to justify but we have to be able to cope.”
Mourinho is giving voice to what many feel, this writer included. Ranieri is in a relegation fight, yes, but to fire him days after the Foxes stole a road goal against Sevilla that gives them reasonable odds to advance in the UEFA Champions League? It’s an odd one, and smacks a bit of, “Well, we can’t fire him if he beats Liverpool or Sevilla”.
Liverpool visits the King Power Stadium this weekend, and the Foxes will need an incredible response at home to topple the rested Reds. Sure the Premier League is win now, but add me to the chorus who thinks the new manager will have the same odds to fix Leicester as Ranieri.