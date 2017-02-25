Bundesliga wrap: Top three win as Lewandowski bags trio

The top teams keep winning as the Bundesliga closes in on its final third of the season, as the top three sides all scooped up multi-goal wins on Saturday.
Bayern Munich 8-0 Hamburg
One to forget for USMNT man Bobby Wood, as Bayern again spun the collective heads of Hamburg. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick and Kingsley Coman added a brace as the leaders battered 16th place Hamburg.
Lewandowski’s 19 goals are good for a tie atop the leaderboard, as he joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (More on him after this wild Tweet).
Freiburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Aubameyang struck twice stay atop the Bundesliga leaderboard with 19 goals, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also scored for third-place BVB. USMNT winger Christian Pulisic made an 8-minute cameo when he came on for Marco Reus late in the match.
RB Leipzig 3-1 Koln
Emil Forsberg scored in the first five minutes and an own goal gave the new boys a 2-0 halftime lead. Timo Werner than restored the two-goal cushion after Yuya Osako had scored Koln’s only goal.
Elsewhere
Wolfsburg 1-2 Werder Bremen — RECAP
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Mainz
Darmstadt 1-2 Augsburg
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Ingolstadt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Schalke vs. Hoffenheim — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|22
|16
|5
|1
|54
|13
|41
|8-3-0
|8-2-1
|53
|RB Leipzig
|22
|15
|3
|4
|41
|22
|19
|9-1-1
|6-2-3
|48
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|11
|7
|4
|46
|23
|23
|7-3-0
|4-4-4
|40
|1899 Hoffenheim
|21
|9
|10
|2
|38
|21
|17
|6-5-0
|3-5-2
|37
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|22
|11
|4
|7
|30
|24
|6
|9-1-1
|2-3-6
|37
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|22
|10
|5
|7
|25
|22
|3
|6-3-1
|4-2-6
|35
|1. FC Köln
|22
|8
|9
|5
|31
|22
|9
|5-5-0
|3-4-5
|33
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|9
|3
|10
|34
|32
|2
|5-2-5
|4-1-5
|30
|SC Freiburg
|22
|9
|3
|10
|28
|39
|-11
|7-0-4
|2-3-6
|30
|FSV Mainz 05
|22
|8
|4
|10
|31
|37
|-6
|5-3-3
|3-1-7
|28
|FC Augsburg
|22
|7
|6
|9
|21
|28
|-7
|3-3-5
|4-3-4
|27
|FC Schalke 04
|21
|7
|5
|9
|25
|22
|3
|6-1-4
|1-4-5
|26
|Mönchengladbach
|21
|7
|5
|9
|23
|29
|-6
|5-3-3
|2-2-6
|26
|VfL Wolfsburg
|22
|6
|4
|12
|20
|33
|-13
|3-2-7
|3-2-5
|22
|Werder Bremen
|22
|6
|4
|12
|28
|43
|-15
|3-1-7
|3-3-5
|22
|Hamburger SV
|22
|5
|5
|12
|21
|45
|-24
|3-3-4
|2-2-8
|20
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|21
|5
|3
|13
|19
|32
|-13
|2-2-6
|3-1-7
|18
|Darmstadt
|22
|3
|3
|16
|15
|43
|-28
|3-3-6
|0-0-10
|12