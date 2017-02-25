Chelsea 3-1 Swansea: Blues extend lead at the top

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Pedro, Fabregas, Costa score for Blues

Llorente equalized

8 goals in 5 games v Swans for Costa

Chelsea 11 points clear at top

Chelsea battled to a 3-1 win at home against Swansea City on Saturday, as the Blues moved 11 points clear atop the Premier League table.

Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea the lead but right on half time Swansea equalized through Fernando Llorente’s header. Pedro’s curler put Chelsea ahead with 18 minutes to go, then Diego Costa added another late on as a relieved Antonio Conte celebrated in the pouring rain in west London.

The win moves Chelsea on to 63 points, while Swansea remain on 24 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Blues started very brightly, winning an early corner but Pedro curled just over from a dangerous position on the edge of the box.

Federico Fernandez then should’ve put Swansea ahead as he lost David Luiz and should’ve done better with his header. Chelsea continued to push with Costa and Hazard linking up and then Fabregas’ goal-bound shot was blocked.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Soon after Fabregas had better luck as Costa, Hazard and then Pedro were all involved and Fabregas barreled his way through before finishing. 1-0 to Chelsea.

Before half time Victor Moses‘ cross found Fabregas and his volley into the ground was saved brilliantly by Lukas Fabianski. Chelsea kept pouring forward with Pedro denied by another Swansea block but right on half time it was level.

A deep free kick from Gylfi Sigurdsson was headed home by Llorente as the Chelsea defense was caught cold. 1-1. Game on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Early on in the second half Hazard broke free after a good pass from Fabregas and his low shot was turned away by the brilliant Fabianski.

Fabregas then hit the top of the bar with another well-timed run into the box as Chelsea pushed hard to go ahead.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Sigurdsson then had a great shout for a penalty as he tried to flick the ball over Cesar Azpilicueta and the Chelsea defender raised his arms with the ball striking him. Referee Neil Swarbrick waved away the calls even though it clearly hit Azpilicueta’s arm and moments later the Blues were ahead.

54% – Diego Costa has scored in 42/78 PL apps (54%); a higher proportion than any other player to play 20+ games in the competition. Star. pic.twitter.com/C6ezxw1eEX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2017

Pedro curled the ball towards the far corner and Fabianski allowed the shot to squirm under him and end. 2-1 to Chelsea.

Costa then finished things off nicely after wonderful work from Hazard as Chelsea’s charge towards the title continues.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports