More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea: Blues extend lead at the top

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2017, 11:52 AM EST
  • Pedro, Fabregas, Costa score for Blues
  • Llorente equalized
  • 8 goals in 5 games v Swans for Costa
  • Chelsea 11 points clear at top

Chelsea battled to a 3-1 win at home against Swansea City on Saturday, as the Blues moved 11 points clear atop the Premier League table.

Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea the lead but right on half time Swansea equalized through Fernando Llorente’s header. Pedro’s curler put Chelsea ahead with 18 minutes to go, then Diego Costa added another late on as a relieved Antonio Conte celebrated in the pouring rain in west London.

The win moves Chelsea on to 63 points, while Swansea remain on 24 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

The Blues started very brightly, winning an early corner but Pedro curled just over from a dangerous position on the edge of the box.

Federico Fernandez then should’ve put Swansea ahead as he lost David Luiz and should’ve done better with his header. Chelsea continued to push with Costa and Hazard linking up and then Fabregas’ goal-bound shot was blocked.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Soon after Fabregas had better luck as Costa, Hazard and then Pedro were all involved and Fabregas barreled his way through before finishing. 1-0 to Chelsea.

Before half time Victor Moses‘ cross found Fabregas and his volley into the ground was saved brilliantly by Lukas Fabianski. Chelsea kept pouring forward with Pedro denied by another Swansea block but right on half time it was level.

A deep free kick from Gylfi Sigurdsson was headed home by Llorente as the Chelsea defense was caught cold. 1-1. Game on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Early on in the second half Hazard broke free after a good pass from Fabregas and his low shot was turned away by the brilliant Fabianski.

Fabregas then hit the top of the bar with another well-timed run into the box as Chelsea pushed hard to go ahead.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Sigurdsson then had a great shout for a penalty as he tried to flick the ball over Cesar Azpilicueta and the Chelsea defender raised his arms with the ball striking him. Referee Neil Swarbrick waved away the calls even though it clearly hit Azpilicueta’s arm and moments later the Blues were ahead.

Pedro curled the ball towards the far corner and Fabianski allowed the shot to squirm under him and end. 2-1 to Chelsea.

Costa then finished things off nicely after wonderful work from Hazard as Chelsea’s charge towards the title continues.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough: Relief for the Eagles

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2017, 12:07 PM EST
  • Van Aanholt’s scores first Palace goal
  • Boro have scored 3 goals in 9 games
  • Palace out of bottom three
  • Allardyce has 2nd PL win in 9 games at Palace

Crystal Palace beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Sam Allardyce‘s side pulled off a big win to move them out of the bottom three.

The lone goal of the game came in the first half as Patrick Van Aanholt sent a low shot into the far corner and despite having plenty of possession Boro never truly threatened.

With the win Palace move on to 22 points and out of the relegation zone, while Boro remain on 22 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Palace took the game to Boro early on and Wilfried Zaha went down in the box but no penalty kick was awarded despite contact.

Boro barely threatened going forward and Benteke sent a header straight at Victor Valdes after climbing well in the box.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Benteke was then denied by Valdes again as he turned and sent a shot towards the far corner but the Spaniard pushed it away.

Then at the other end a great cross from Gaston Ramirez found Alvaro Negredo and his header down found Cristhian Stuani but as he turned the ball got away from him under pressure from Mamadou Sakho.

Before half time Palace took the lead as a looping ball from Yohan Cabaye‘s deflected shot caused havoc and left back van Aanholt swept home with his right foot into the far corner with a bobbling effort. 1-0 to the Eagles.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Wayne Hennessey saved Ramirez’s free kick with ease, then Zaha smashed a shot just over on the break for Palace.

Boro pushed hard for an equalizer as Stewart Downing‘s cross found Stuani but his powerful volley was straight at Hennessey.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Stuani appealed for a penalty kick as his shot hit James Tomkins on the arm but Bobby Madley denied the calls.

Boro kept the ball well but failed to really create any clear-cut chances as Palace felt they had a clear PK shout waved away by Madley as James McArthur went down in the box.

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Bournemouth: Baggies hit 40 points

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Seamus Coleman of Everton (R) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion (L) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on February 25, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 11:59 AM EST
  • King converts 5′ PK
  • Boruc gaffe puts WBA in front
  • Dawson scores, leaves injured

Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley scored as West Brom overcame an early concession to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Joshua King converted a penalty to give the Cherries a lead that the Baggies canceled out before halftime.

West Brom hits the 40-point mark with the win, 10 points shy of the Top Four. Bournemouth is now five points shy of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jack Wilshere sprung Ryan Fraser into the right side of the box, and Allan Nyom‘s arm bar took him to the turf. Mark Clattenburg pointed to the spot, and King went right to beat Ben Foster.

Dawson fired home from outside the box to bring the Baggies level. Set up by a nice chest trap by Darren Fletcher and some patient work from Nacer Chadli, Dawson’s hard shot took a deflection past Artur Boruc to make it 1-1.

Gareth McAuley completed the fight back when Boruc made a horrible attempt to punch clear a corner and the ball dropped to the West Brom man for a tap into the empty goal.

Salomon Rondon had the Hawthorns howling for a penalty in the 35th minute, but replays proved King to have made a terrific tackle.

Boruc somewhat redeemed himself by stopping a Johnny Evans header before the break.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The 50th minute saw a scary moment as Dawson’s follow-through on a headed flick connected with the dome of marker Tyrone Mings to leave both on the turf. Dawson went off, and Chadli’s redirected goal was ruled offside literally adding insult to injury.

Chadli’s head appeared to be onside, but the linesman felt otherwise.

Everton 2-0 Sunderland: Toffees remain red-hot

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2017, 11:59 AM EST
  • 9 games unbeaten for Everton
  • Sunderland stay bottom
  • Gueye, Lukaku score
  • Lukaku scores 60th Everton goal

Everton beat Sunderland 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday as Ronald Koeman‘s men strengthened their grip on seventh place.

Goals in each half from Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku did the job for Everton with Sunderland going close through Jermain Defoe‘s effort h

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Jordan Pickford returned to the team and looked a little rusty early on as he spilled a shot but recovered to save.

A corner from Everton then caused problems as a deflection found Lukaku at the back post but he couldn’t stretch to get enough on his effort.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Everton looked the more likely to score but found it tough to break down a stubborn Sunderland defense which sat back deep.

Just before the break Everton finally went ahead as Seamus Coleman‘s cross on the right found Gueye and he finished clinically to give the Toffees a deserved lead.

Tom Davies hit the post with a wonderful effort and Ross Barkley went close as Everton should’ve led by more.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sunderland had a shout for a penalty kick at the start of the second half as Jermain Defoe’s shot hit Ashley Williams‘ outstretched arm.

Everton looked comfortable for most of the second half but then the Black Cats came agonizingly close to grabbing an equalizer as a pivotal few moments arrived with 10 minutes to go.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Defoe cut in from the left flank and drilled an unstoppable shot on goal but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced on the line before being cleared away from danger.

Moments later Lukaku raced cleared and held off former Everton defender Bryan Oviedo before bundling the ball home. 2-0. Game over.

Hull City 1-1 Burnley: Keane makes amends with equalizer

HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Michael Keane of Burnley heads the ball during the Premier League match between Hull City and Burnley at KCOM Stadium on February 25, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 11:53 AM EST
  • Keane concedes PK…
  • …then finds equalizer
  • Barnes sees red late

Michael Keane was at the center of it all as Burnley and Hull City broken open a snoozer with a pair of late goals in a 1-1 draw at the KC Stadium on Saturday.

Keane handled a ball that allowed Tom Huddlestone to score a penalty for Hull, answering back with a composed goal within minutes for the Clarets.

Ashley Barnes was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time, giving Hull two minutes with a man advantage.

Hull remains 19th despite the point thanks to Crystal Palace’s defeat of Middlesbrough, while Burnley moves into 11th with 31 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Dieumerci Mbokani headed just wide in the 14th minute as the hosts looked to go ahead.

The first half found the Clarets a shade off, often through adventurous ideas that found no receiver.

Hull found an intriguing free kick in the 35th minute that came to nothing, and Tigers keeper Eldin Jakupovic was needed at the other end when Ben Mee headed a ball off the post.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The second half started brightly for Hull, which was still without finish as Mbokani again provided a threat.

And Kamil Grosicki had Tom Heaton diving in the 61st minute after Mbokani spied him to the left, but the Polish midfielder missed the far post.

Keane conceded a penalty with a clear handball in the 72nd minute, and Huddlestone wasted no time in firing a low shot left. Heaton got a piece of it, but the ball defied his hand and swung around the side netting to make it 1-0.

The same man leveled the score, chesting down Robbie Brady‘s beautiful corner and snapping it behind Jakupovic.