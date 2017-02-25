More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Conte delighted with his ruthless Chelsea machine

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

Chelsea are a machine.

The Blues beat Swansea City 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points as the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal are all on a weekend off due to the EFL Cup final.

Facing a stubborn Swansea side, Chelsea went ahead through the excellent Cesc Fabregas and even when they were pegged back right on half time through Fernando Llorente’s header you expected them to kick on win the game.

They did just that as Antonio Conte‘s men were relentless throughout and goals from Pedro and Diego Costa late on made it 20 wins from 26 games this season as their title procession continues.

Speaking after the game, Conte was asked if this win was simply another step on their way to winning the title.

“Yeah, I think it is another step,” Conte said. “For sure a good game, a good win and it wasn’t easy to play against them because I watched Swansea’s games against Liverpool and City and they played very well. I think today we deserved, a lot, to win the game. We created many chances in the game, we dominated the game in the first half.

“It is a pity for the goal we conceded at the end of half time. In the second half we started again and created chances with Hazard and then Cesc hitting the crossbar. I am pleased because now, to play the ball is not easy because the season is going to end. In this moment it is very important to have the performance of my players.”

The Italian manager also admitted that a pivotal moment in the game went Chelsea’s way. With the score still locked at 1-1 with 20 minutes to Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s trickery saw Cesar Azpilicueta handle in the box. Referee Neil Swarbrick waved away the penalty calls but Conte admitted the ball hit Azpilicueta’s hand despite it being very close to Sigurdsson and perhaps unintentional.

Moments later Pedro scored to put Chelsea ahead as they powered to yet another victory, their 10th straight at home in the Premier League.

Nobody looks like catching this Chelsea side as Eden Hazard and Fabregas dazzled in the drizzle at Stamford Bridge and Costa was at his clinical best.

A brief defensive lapse aside, this was a dominant and well-deserved win against a dogged Swansea outfit.

In the words of Jay Z – “On to the next one.”

That’s a trip across London to West Ham on Mar. 6, as games against Stoke City and Crystal Palace follow. The way Conte’s side are playing and finishing teams off, they could have this thing all but sewn by April 1 when they face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Allardyce on Palace’s “great victory” over Boro

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Sam Allardyce manager of Crystal Palace signals during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on February 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

Big Sam got a big win, and he knows it.

Two days after tearing into his players for not adapting to his system, the Crystal Palace boss was glowing with praise after the Eagles knocked off visiting Middlesbrough in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

The win lifts Palace out of the drop zone, a point ahead of Leicester City who plays Monday. Allardyce is shaping his own Premier League table and he’ll try to lift a sort of Bottom Seven trophy after the season

From the BBC:

“It’s a great victory. I think the two-week break helped us refocus and that showed – today they made a lot of very good decisions.

“The three points are important as it puts us in amongst the pack, out of the bottom three and a bit closer to Bournemouth.

“I see the bottom seven as the Premier League table we need to try and win. If we can achieve more then that would be great but we need to make next week’s game against West Brom a game to win.”

Crystal Palace have too much talent to be in this spot, and Allardyce’s acumen as a “never relegated” manager has not been questioned much despite the Eagles falling into a worse spot than they were when Alan Pardew was fired. Is this finally their move out of trouble, or just a clean sheet against a Boro team that can’t score?

Men In Blazers podcast: Pochettino, Lloris discuss “To Dare Is To Do”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after the goalkeeper was substitued during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on August 13, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

Rog speaks with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and head of coaching and development John McDermott in a preview of his film, “Premier League Download: Tottenham Hotspur: To Dare is to Do” which airs Sunday at 11 a.m. ET after Spurs vs. Stoke City on NBCSN.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Watch Live: Watford vs. West Ham (Lineups, Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Troy Deeney of Watford (L) struggles to hold off Michail Antonio of West Ham United (R) during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Watford at Olympic Stadium on September 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 12:25 PM EST

Vicarage Road is the scene for a Saturday afternoon clash between top half hopefuls West Ham United and Watford (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons have 32 points and the hopes of continuing an upward climb to the position they wanted back when this season began in August.

The Hornets are two points below West Ham, having dealt with a woeful stretch in form to climb back to within sight of 10th.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zárate, Deeney, Niang. Subs: Arlauskis, Prödl, Cathcart, Zúñiga, Doucouré, Success, Okaka.

West Ham United: Randolph, Cresswell, Fonte, Reid, Antonio, Obiang, Kouyate, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Feghouli. Subs: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough: Relief for the Eagles

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 25, 2017, 12:07 PM EST
  • Van Aanholt’s scores first Palace goal
  • Boro have scored 3 goals in 9 games
  • Palace out of bottom three
  • Allardyce has 2nd PL win in 9 games at Palace

Crystal Palace beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Sam Allardyce‘s side pulled off a big win to move them out of the bottom three.

The lone goal of the game came in the first half as Patrick Van Aanholt sent a low shot into the far corner and despite having plenty of possession Boro never truly threatened.

With the win Palace move on to 22 points and out of the relegation zone, while Boro remain on 22 points.

Palace took the game to Boro early on and Wilfried Zaha went down in the box but no penalty kick was awarded despite contact.

Boro barely threatened going forward and Benteke sent a header straight at Victor Valdes after climbing well in the box.

Benteke was then denied by Valdes again as he turned and sent a shot towards the far corner but the Spaniard pushed it away.

Then at the other end a great cross from Gaston Ramirez found Alvaro Negredo and his header down found Cristhian Stuani but as he turned the ball got away from him under pressure from Mamadou Sakho.

Before half time Palace took the lead as a looping ball from Yohan Cabaye‘s deflected shot caused havoc and left back van Aanholt swept home with his right foot into the far corner with a bobbling effort. 1-0 to the Eagles.

Wayne Hennessey saved Ramirez’s free kick with ease, then Zaha smashed a shot just over on the break for Palace.

Boro pushed hard for an equalizer as Stewart Downing‘s cross found Stuani but his powerful volley was straight at Hennessey.

Stuani appealed for a penalty kick as his shot hit James Tomkins on the arm but Bobby Madley denied the calls.

Boro kept the ball well but failed to really create any clear-cut chances as Palace felt they had a clear PK shout waved away by Madley as James McArthur went down in the box.