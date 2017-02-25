Everton 2-0 Sunderland: Toffees remain red-hot

Click to email (Opens in new window)

9 games unbeaten for Everton

Sunderland stay bottom

Gueye, Lukaku score

Lukaku scores 60th Everton goal

Everton beat Sunderland 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday as Ronald Koeman‘s men strengthened their grip on seventh place.

Goals in each half from Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku did the job for Everton with Sunderland going close through Jermain Defoe‘s effort h

Jordan Pickford returned to the team and looked a little rusty early on as he spilled a shot but recovered to save.

A corner from Everton then caused problems as a deflection found Lukaku at the back post but he couldn’t stretch to get enough on his effort.

Everton looked the more likely to score but found it tough to break down a stubborn Sunderland defense which sat back deep.

Just before the break Everton finally went ahead as Seamus Coleman‘s cross on the right found Gueye and he finished clinically to give the Toffees a deserved lead.

Tom Davies hit the post with a wonderful effort and Ross Barkley went close as Everton should’ve led by more.

Sunderland had a shout for a penalty kick at the start of the second half as Jermain Defoe’s shot hit Ashley Williams‘ outstretched arm.

60 – Romelu Lukaku is now @Everton’s joint-highest goalscorer in the @PremierLeague (level with Duncan Ferguson). Toffee. pic.twitter.com/eIqn8R43Fy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2017

Everton looked comfortable for most of the second half but then the Black Cats came agonizingly close to grabbing an equalizer as a pivotal few moments arrived with 10 minutes to go.

Defoe cut in from the left flank and drilled an unstoppable shot on goal but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced on the line before being cleared away from danger.

Moments later Lukaku raced cleared and held off former Everton defender Bryan Oviedo before bundling the ball home. 2-0. Game over.

