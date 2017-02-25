Hull City 1-1 Burnley: Keane makes amends with equalizer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Keane concedes PK…

…then finds equalizer

Barnes sees red late

Michael Keane was at the center of it all as Burnley and Hull City broken open a snoozer with a pair of late goals in a 1-1 draw at the KC Stadium on Saturday.

Keane handled a ball that allowed Tom Huddlestone to score a penalty for Hull, answering back with a composed goal within minutes for the Clarets.

Ashley Barnes was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time, giving Hull two minutes with a man advantage.

Hull remains 19th despite the point thanks to Crystal Palace’s defeat of Middlesbrough, while Burnley moves into 11th with 31 points.

Dieumerci Mbokani headed just wide in the 14th minute as the hosts looked to go ahead.

The first half found the Clarets a shade off, often through adventurous ideas that found no receiver.

Hull found an intriguing free kick in the 35th minute that came to nothing, and Tigers keeper Eldin Jakupovic was needed at the other end when Ben Mee headed a ball off the post.

Hull City's Harry Maguire & Ashley Barnes battle for the ball. pic.twitter.com/vyBWRDA6NM — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 25, 2017

The second half started brightly for Hull, which was still without finish as Mbokani again provided a threat.

And Kamil Grosicki had Tom Heaton diving in the 61st minute after Mbokani spied him to the left, but the Polish midfielder missed the far post.

Keane conceded a penalty with a clear handball in the 72nd minute, and Huddlestone wasted no time in firing a low shot left. Heaton got a piece of it, but the ball defied his hand and swung around the side netting to make it 1-0.

The same man leveled the score, chesting down Robbie Brady‘s beautiful corner and snapping it behind Jakupovic.

