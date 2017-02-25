PL Saturday roundup: Chelsea create 11-point gap, Everton extend unbeaten run

Chelsea continued its path towards the Premier League crown on Saturday, while the league’s bottom sides are fighting for their lives to remain afloat next season.

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City — RECAP

Swansea put up a heck of a fight after coming to life recently under manager Paul Clement, but Diego Costa and co. were too much in the end to keep the Blues at bay. Costa’s 16th goal of the season put the finishing touches on the encounter at Stamford Bridge, giving Chelsea an 11-point cushion at the summit of the PL. Goals from Cesc Fabregas and Pedro preceded Costa, while Fernando Llorente had put the Swans on level terms with the Blues just prior to halftime. Clement’s group remains out of the relegation zone in 15th place, but the club is a mere three points above the drop zone.

Everton 2-0 Sunderland — RECAP

Ronald Koeman‘s group have picked up form as of late, and Saturday’s win makes nine consecutive matches unbeaten for the Toffees. Romelu Lukaku and Idrissa Gueye booked their names on the scoresheet to create more woes for Sunderland, who remain in last place on 19 points.

West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth — RECAP

Joshua King put the visitors in front but West Brom’s resilience has moved the Baggies to within 10 points of the top four. Craig Dawson gave the Baggies an equalizer on the stroke of halftime, before Gareth McAuley provided the winner for the eighth-place side. The loss for Bournemouth won’t give the Cherries much comfort as they sit just five points above 18th place with 12 matches left to play.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough — RECAP

The bleeding has stopped. At least temporarily for the Eagles. Crystal Palace has moved out of the bottom three courtesy of their victory at Selhurst Park, but Sam Allardyce‘s side still has much work left to do if they want to considered out of the clear. Patrick Van Aanholt netted in the first half to give Palace its first win in its last five matches across all competitions, while the Boro remain narrowly above Allardyce’s group in the table based on superior goal differential.

Hull City 1-1 Burnley — RECAP

Michael Keane was at the center of the action on Saturday but the Burnley defender made amends to give his side a share of the points at the KC Stadium. Keane was called for a hand ball inside his own area, which allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull out front. Meanwhile, the defender made things right for the visitors minutes later after finishing off a Robbie Brady corner kick.

Watford 1-1 West Ham United — RECAP

Andre Ayew helped ensure the Hammers would come away with a point at Vicarage Road after Michail Antonio struck both posts on the same attempt. The hosts got out to the lead after Troy Deeney converted from the penalty spot but the West Ham was calm and collected to move into ninth place. Watford sits just two points behind the Hammers in the table on 31 points.

Southampton vs. Arsenal — Postponed