Premier League AT HALF: West Brom, Everton, Palace lead

Five matches are at the half in England, where West Brom, Chelsea, Everton, and Crystal Palace are in front and one match remains scoreless.

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Bournemouth — STREAM

Allan Nyom took down Ryan Fraser for an easy penalty call, and Joshua King had the visitors up in the fifth minute. The equalizer was set up by a nice chest trap by Darren Fletcher and some patient work from Nacer Chadli, Dawson’s hard shot took a deflection past Artur Boruc.

Gareth McAuley completed the fight back when Boruc made a horrible attempt to punch clear a corner and the ball dropped to the West Brom man for a tap into the empty goal.

Chelsea 1-1 Swansea City — STREAM

It looks like another inspired lineup change for Antonio Conte, as Cesc Fabregas makes his 300th Premier League appearance count with a goal to put the Blues in front. Fernando Llorente tied it up just before the intermission.

Cesc Fabregas rewards Chelsea with an early goal against Swansea pic.twitter.com/bTbfDYwjhN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 25, 2017

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough — STREAM

Has one of Sam Allardyce‘s Sunderland imports bailed him out of the relegation race? For the moment. Patrick Van Aanholt has given Palace a 1-0 lead in this relegation six-pointer.

Everton 1-0 Sunderland — STREAM

The Toffees had early control, but ex-Everton boss David Moyes has the Black Cats involved in the hunt for a result. Idrissa Gana Gueye put the Toffees in front off a Seamus Coleman cross before half.

Hull City 0-0 Burnley — STREAM

Not a ton going on at the KC, where Hull has had the ball and Burnley appears a shade off the required tempo.

