Watch Live: Watford vs. West Ham (Lineups, Stream)

Van Aanholt’s scores first Palace goal

Boro have scored 3 goals in 9 games

Palace out of bottom three

Allardyce has 2nd PL win in 9 games at Palace

Crystal Palace beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Sam Allardyce‘s side pulled off a big win to move them out of the bottom three.

The lone goal of the game came in the first half as Patrick Van Aanholt sent a low shot into the far corner and despite having plenty of possession Boro never truly threatened.

With the win Palace move on to 22 points and out of the relegation zone, while Boro remain on 22 points.

Palace took the game to Boro early on and Wilfried Zaha went down in the box but no penalty kick was awarded despite contact.

Boro barely threatened going forward and Benteke sent a header straight at Victor Valdes after climbing well in the box.

Benteke was then denied by Valdes again as he turned and sent a shot towards the far corner but the Spaniard pushed it away.

Then at the other end a great cross from Gaston Ramirez found Alvaro Negredo and his header down found Cristhian Stuani but as he turned the ball got away from him under pressure from Mamadou Sakho.

Before half time Palace took the lead as a looping ball from Yohan Cabaye‘s deflected shot caused havoc and left back van Aanholt swept home with his right foot into the far corner with a bobbling effort. 1-0 to the Eagles.

Wayne Hennessey saved Ramirez’s free kick with ease, then Zaha smashed a shot just over on the break for Palace.

Boro pushed hard for an equalizer as Stewart Downing‘s cross found Stuani but his powerful volley was straight at Hennessey.

Stuani appealed for a penalty kick as his shot hit James Tomkins on the arm but Bobby Madley denied the calls.

Boro kept the ball well but failed to really create any clear-cut chances as Palace felt they had a clear PK shout waved away by Madley as James McArthur went down in the box.

