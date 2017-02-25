Watford 1-1 West Ham United: Deeney, Ayew trade goals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Zarate gives away quick PK

Deeney converts

Ayew equalizes

Andre Ayew tapped in after Michail Antonio struck two posts with one shot, as West Ham scored a well-deserved equalizer in drawing Watford 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Troy Deeney converted a penalty for Watford, who lost ex-West Ham man Mauro Zarate to a serious-looking knee injury in the first half.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Watford earned a penalty within two minutes, as Troy Deeney played Mauro Zarate into the box and Cheikhou Kouyate took down the Argentine. Deeney beat Darren Randolph and it was quickly 1-0 to the hosts.

The Hornets continued to dominate the proceedings before West Ham saw a terrific chance in the 18th minute, with Robert Snodgrass‘ shot deflected out.

The Hammers had the better of play for a spell before a long delay when Zarate suffered a serious knee injury that stretched the first half into 10 minutes of stoppage time.

West Ham came close to answering several times in the second half, but was either a shade off or denied by Heurelho Gomes. The ex-Spurs backstop flew to deny Jose Fonte’s 62nd minute header.

And Michail Antonio nodded Aaron Cresswell‘s inviting cross wide of the near post in the 69th minute.

Antonio was the catalyst for the equalizer, curling a shot off both posts that went right to substitute Ayew. He finished. 1-1.

A second yellow card came Antonio’s way in the 86th minute, as the Irons would have to finish the away match down a man.

Isaac Success nearly won it for Watford on the doorstep just before the final whistle.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

45+9: #watfordfc's Zarate finally stretchered from the field of play to applause from both sets of fans. Best wishes to @mau_zeta. pic.twitter.com/oEG91xvLV0 — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 25, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola