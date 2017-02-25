More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watford's Troy Deeney, second left, scores his side's first goal of the game against West Ham United during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP)
Scott Heavey/PA via AP

Watford 1-1 West Ham United: Deeney, Ayew trade goals

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 2:31 PM EST
  • Zarate gives away quick PK
  • Deeney converts
  • Ayew equalizes

Andre Ayew tapped in after Michail Antonio struck two posts with one shot, as West Ham scored a well-deserved equalizer in drawing Watford 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Troy Deeney converted a penalty for Watford, who lost ex-West Ham man Mauro Zarate to a serious-looking knee injury in the first half.

Watford earned a penalty within two minutes, as Troy Deeney played Mauro Zarate into the box and Cheikhou Kouyate took down the Argentine. Deeney beat Darren Randolph and it was quickly 1-0 to the hosts.

The Hornets continued to dominate the proceedings before West Ham saw a terrific chance in the 18th minute, with Robert Snodgrass‘ shot deflected out.

The Hammers had the better of play for a spell before a long delay when Zarate suffered a serious knee injury that stretched the first half into 10 minutes of stoppage time.

West Ham came close to answering several times in the second half, but was either a shade off or denied by Heurelho Gomes. The ex-Spurs backstop flew to deny Jose Fonte’s 62nd minute header.

And Michail Antonio nodded Aaron Cresswell‘s inviting cross wide of the near post in the 69th minute.

Antonio was the catalyst for the equalizer, curling a shot off both posts that went right to substitute Ayew. He finished. 1-1.

A second yellow card came Antonio’s way in the 86th minute, as the Irons would have to finish the away match down a man.

Isaac Success nearly won it for Watford on the doorstep just before the final whistle.

Championship Focus: Brighton continues to roll, Newcastle tripped up

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sam Baldlock (R) of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring with teamates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 25, 2017, 3:57 PM EST

With most clubs having just 10 matches remaining before the promotion playoffs, both ends of the Championship table boast plenty of storylines.

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Reading

Brighton is on a warpath towards promotion and it looks like the club won’t be stopped in its attempts to reach the Premier League next season. With just four blemishes on its record this season, the Championship leaders picked up another convincing win on Saturday against fifth place Reading. Sam Baldock continued his brilliant scoring streak this season in the first half, before Jamie Murphy and Anthony Knockaert each found the back of the net on the other side of the break.

Newcastle 2-2 Bristol City

Bristol won’t be winning a title this season but the club did manage a vital point against one of the Championship’s top sides on Saturday to keep its hopes of avoiding relegation alive. The visitors got off to a stunning start against the Magpies with a pair of first-half finishes giving Bristol a halftime lead of 2-0. Then, Newcastle picked up their pressure and pulled one back after a Korey Smith own goal before Ciaran Clark leveled the match with under 10 minutes to play for the second-place team.

Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Wood helped move his side up to fourth in England’s second flight, however, Leeds still remains nine points out of second position. Meanwhile, keeper Robert Green was forced into a brilliant save from the penalty spot to deny Wednesday a share of the points. Wednesday are currently sixth in the table and hold the final promotion playoff position.

Elsewhere in the Championship

Aston Villa 1-0 Derby County
Barnsley 1-1 Huddersfield
Brentford 4-2 Rotherham
Cardiff 2-2 Fulham
Preston North End 2-1 QPR
Wigan 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Bundesliga wrap: Top three win as Lewandowski bags trio

Munich's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with Douglas Costa after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP)
Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 3:15 PM EST

The top teams keep winning as the Bundesliga closes in on its final third of the season, as the top three sides all scooped up multi-goal wins on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 8-0 Hamburg

One to forget for USMNT man Bobby Wood, as Bayern again spun the collective heads of Hamburg. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick and Kingsley Coman added a brace as the leaders battered 16th place Hamburg.

Lewandowski’s 19 goals are good for a tie atop the leaderboard, as he joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (More on him after this wild Tweet).

Freiburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Aubameyang struck twice stay atop the Bundesliga leaderboard with 19 goals, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also scored for third-place BVB. USMNT winger Christian Pulisic made an 8-minute cameo when he came on for Marco Reus late in the match.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Koln

Emil Forsberg scored in the first five minutes and an own goal gave the new boys a 2-0 halftime lead. Timo Werner than restored the two-goal cushion after Yuya Osako had scored Koln’s only goal.

Elsewhere

Wolfsburg 1-2 Werder Bremen — RECAP
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Mainz
Darmstadt 1-2 Augsburg
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Ingolstadt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Schalke vs. Hoffenheim — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 22 16 5 1 54 13 41 8-3-0 8-2-1 53
 RB Leipzig 22 15 3 4 41 22 19 9-1-1 6-2-3 48
 Borussia Dortmund 22 11 7 4 46 23 23 7-3-0 4-4-4 40
 1899 Hoffenheim 21 9 10 2 38 21 17 6-5-0 3-5-2 37
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 6 9-1-1 2-3-6 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 3 6-3-1 4-2-6 35
 1. FC Köln 22 8 9 5 31 22 9 5-5-0 3-4-5 33
 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 3 10 34 32 2 5-2-5 4-1-5 30
 SC Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 -11 7-0-4 2-3-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 22 8 4 10 31 37 -6 5-3-3 3-1-7 28
 FC Augsburg 22 7 6 9 21 28 -7 3-3-5 4-3-4 27
 FC Schalke 04 21 7 5 9 25 22 3 6-1-4 1-4-5 26
 Mönchengladbach 21 7 5 9 23 29 -6 5-3-3 2-2-6 26
 VfL Wolfsburg 22 6 4 12 20 33 -13 3-2-7 3-2-5 22
 Werder Bremen 22 6 4 12 28 43 -15 3-1-7 3-3-5 22
 Hamburger SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 -24 3-3-4 2-2-8 20
 FC Ingolstadt 04 21 5 3 13 19 32 -13 2-2-6 3-1-7 18
 Darmstadt 22 3 3 16 15 43 -28 3-3-6 0-0-10 12

PL Saturday roundup: Chelsea create 11-point gap, Everton extend unbeaten run

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Diego Costa of Chelsea (C) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with his challenges team mates during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 25, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

Chelsea continued its path towards the Premier League crown on Saturday, while the league’s bottom sides are fighting for their lives to remain afloat next season.

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea CityRECAP

Swansea put up a heck of a fight after coming to life recently under manager Paul Clement, but Diego Costa and co. were too much in the end to keep the Blues at bay. Costa’s 16th goal of the season put the finishing touches on the encounter at Stamford Bridge, giving Chelsea an 11-point cushion at the summit of the PL. Goals from Cesc Fabregas and Pedro preceded Costa, while Fernando Llorente had put the Swans on level terms with the Blues just prior to halftime. Clement’s group remains out of the relegation zone in 15th place, but the club is a mere three points above the drop zone.

Everton 2-0 Sunderland — RECAP

Ronald Koeman‘s group have picked up form as of late, and Saturday’s win makes nine consecutive matches unbeaten for the Toffees. Romelu Lukaku and Idrissa Gueye booked their names on the scoresheet to create more woes for Sunderland, who remain in last place on 19 points.

West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth — RECAP

Joshua King put the visitors in front but West Brom’s resilience has moved the Baggies to within 10 points of the top four. Craig Dawson gave the Baggies an equalizer on the stroke of halftime, before Gareth McAuley provided the winner for the eighth-place side. The loss for Bournemouth won’t give the Cherries much comfort as they sit just five points above 18th place with 12 matches left to play.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough RECAP

The bleeding has stopped. At least temporarily for the Eagles. Crystal Palace has moved out of the bottom three courtesy of their victory at Selhurst Park, but Sam Allardyce‘s side still has much work left to do if they want to considered out of the clear. Patrick Van Aanholt netted in the first half to give Palace its first win in its last five matches across all competitions, while the Boro remain narrowly above Allardyce’s group in the table based on superior goal differential.

Hull City 1-1 Burnley — RECAP

Michael Keane was at the center of the action on Saturday but the Burnley defender made amends to give his side a share of the points at the KC Stadium. Keane was called for a hand ball inside his own area, which allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull out front. Meanwhile, the defender made things right for the visitors minutes later after finishing off a Robbie Brady corner kick.

Watford 1-1 West Ham United — RECAP

Andre Ayew helped ensure the Hammers would come away with a point at Vicarage Road after Michail Antonio struck both posts on the same attempt. The hosts got out to the lead after Troy Deeney converted from the penalty spot but the West Ham was calm and collected to move into ninth place. Watford sits just two points behind the Hammers in the table on 31 points.

Southampton vs. Arsenal — Postponed

Allardyce on Palace’s “great victory” over Boro

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Sam Allardyce manager of Crystal Palace signals during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on February 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 25, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

Big Sam got a big win, and he knows it.

Two days after tearing into his players for not adapting to his system, the Crystal Palace boss was glowing with praise after the Eagles knocked off visiting Middlesbrough in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

[ MORE: Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough ]

The win lifts Palace out of the drop zone, a point ahead of Leicester City who plays Monday. Allardyce is shaping his own Premier League table and he’ll try to lift a sort of Bottom Seven trophy after the season

From the BBC:

“It’s a great victory. I think the two-week break helped us refocus and that showed – today they made a lot of very good decisions.

“The three points are important as it puts us in amongst the pack, out of the bottom three and a bit closer to Bournemouth.

“I see the bottom seven as the Premier League table we need to try and win. If we can achieve more then that would be great but we need to make next week’s game against West Brom a game to win.”

Crystal Palace have too much talent to be in this spot, and Allardyce’s acumen as a “never relegated” manager has not been questioned much despite the Eagles falling into a worse spot than they were when Alan Pardew was fired. Is this finally their move out of trouble, or just a clean sheet against a Boro team that can’t score?