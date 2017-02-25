West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Bournemouth: Baggies hit 40 points

Click to email (Opens in new window)

King converts 5′ PK

Boruc gaffe puts WBA in front

Dawson scores, leaves injured

Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley scored as West Brom overcame an early concession to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Joshua King converted a penalty to give the Cherries a lead that the Baggies canceled out before halftime.

West Brom hits the 40-point mark with the win, 10 points shy of the Top Four. Bournemouth is now five points shy of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jack Wilshere sprung Ryan Fraser into the right side of the box, and Allan Nyom‘s arm bar took him to the turf. Mark Clattenburg pointed to the spot, and King went right to beat Ben Foster.

Dawson fired home from outside the box to bring the Baggies level. Set up by a nice chest trap by Darren Fletcher and some patient work from Nacer Chadli, Dawson’s hard shot took a deflection past Artur Boruc to make it 1-1.

Gareth McAuley completed the fight back when Boruc made a horrible attempt to punch clear a corner and the ball dropped to the West Brom man for a tap into the empty goal.

Salomon Rondon had the Hawthorns howling for a penalty in the 35th minute, but replays proved King to have made a terrific tackle.

Boruc somewhat redeemed himself by stopping a Johnny Evans header before the break.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

1 – Craig Dawson's goal was the first scored for WBA in the Premier League by an English player since April 25th 2016 (also Dawson). Lion. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The 50th minute saw a scary moment as Dawson’s follow-through on a headed flick connected with the dome of marker Tyrone Mings to leave both on the turf. Dawson went off, and Chadli’s redirected goal was ruled offside literally adding insult to injury.

Chadli’s head appeared to be onside, but the linesman felt otherwise.

