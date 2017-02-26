U.S. U-20s paired with Mexico, El Salvador in CONCACAF knockout round

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Villareal 2-3 Real Madrid

The Yellow Submarine did everything right to open the second half but Real Madrid proved resilient once again to earn a victory at El Madrigal. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata each netted after the hour mark to help Los Blancos pick up three points and remain leap over Barcelona at the top of the table. Manu Trigueros and Cédric Bakambu scored within six minutes of one another to give Villareal a 2-0 early in the second half but Real began to press harder after the setback.

WOW!!! @AlvaroMorata nods home the third as @realmadriden consolidate their status as soccer's comeback kings. 👑 https://t.co/9fXmqUL563 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 26, 2017

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

It surely wasn’t the most attractive match at times, particularly for the visitors, but Lionel Messi was up to his old tricks once again and helped lift Barcelona into the top spot in La Liga. The Argentine attacker was persistent inside the Atletico box with the match nearing the end and Messi managed to break the deadlock in the 86th minute. Both sides traded goals earlier in the second stanza, with Rafinha getting Barca on the board before Diego Godin equalized six minutes later.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 3-0 Osasuna

Sporting Gijon 1-1 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Granada

Inter Milan 1-3 Roma

Mauro Icardi gave Inter a brief glimmer of hope, but Roma continued its fine form on Sunday against the Milan side. Radja Nainggolan’s incredible double helped provide the Giallorossi with a two-goal advantage in the second half before substitute Diego Perotti sealed Roma’s victory from the penalty spot.

Nainggolan is an absolute best. Could play for a top side in Europe. pic.twitter.com/sCHE1gV2dL — • (@RossoneriRage) February 26, 2017

Sassuolo 0-1 AC Milan

Controversy struck at the Mapei Stadium but it didn’t benefit the hosts. Carlos Bacca netted the game’s lone finish just 22 minutes in from the penalty spot but it was the Colombian that came into question for his attempt. Bacca slipped while taking his spot kick and appeared to hit the ball with both feet before it crossed the goal line, leaving Sassuolo players furious. Milan now sits in seventh place in Serie A, just four points outside of the top four.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Palermo 1-1 Sampdoria

Chievo 2-0 Pescara

Crotone 1-2 Cagliari

Genoa 1-1 Bologna

Lazio 1-0 Udinese