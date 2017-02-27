Premier League Preview: Leicester vs. Liverpool

- First game after Ranieri’s sacking
- Leicester in relegation zone
- Liverpool can move 11 points behind Chelsea
Struggling Leicester City host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Foxes in freefall and without a manager.
Following Claudio Ranieri‘s firing last week the reigning champs are in desperate need of a marquee win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone. Ranieri’s former assistant Craig Shakespeare is in caretaker charge but he has a big task on his hand as Leicester have lost five-straight games in the PL, failing to score in any of their last six.
As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp‘s men beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 last time out and have enjoyed a two week break from action which should see them re-energized for the final 13 games of the season.
In team news Leicester will give late fitness tests to Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa, while Liverpool will reportedly be without captain Jordan Henderson who is said to have suffered a foot injury in training. Plus Daniel Sturridge and Dejan Lovren could also miss out for the Reds.
What they’re saying
Leicester’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on reports of a player revolt against Ranieri: “There is absolutely no truth in that whatsoever. We are players and can only affect on the pitch and we haven’t done that. What happens above our heads at boardroom level is completely out of our control… We are footballers and have a responsibility to perform on the pitch and we haven’t lived up to that. That’s the blame we take but anything else, that’s completely out of our control.”
Jurgen Klopp on Adam Lallana signing a new deal: “For me it was clear we had to try everything to keep a player like him. He is a very important player for us. I heard when I came in what a lot of people had said about him before I came in, but I actually only knew him from Southampton. Since I’ve been here he has been a really important player for all our development steps which we made — not only for him personally. I have a lot of time together with the players but I am not in the dressing room so you need to have players there too and he is one of them.”
Prediction
With everything going on at Leicester, it will be intriguing to see what the atmosphere is like from the home fans after Ranieri’s firing. If Liverpool score early, and often, it could turn nasty. I expect both to happen. 4-1 win for Liverpool, just like it was at Anfield back in September, to pile the misery on Leicester.