More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CARSON, CA - AUGUST 23: Steven Gerrard #8 of Los Angeles Galaxy bumps Andrea Pirlo #21 of New York City FC during the second half at StubHub Center August 23, 2015, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Changing of the guard: Veteran DP’s a thing of MLS’ past?

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

Ahead of the 2017 season, Major League Soccer is going through a transformative period.

[ PHOTOS: New jerseys for 2017 MLS season

The emphasis has switched from wedging in as many big name, veteran Designated Players in each market to trying to develop young talent at all 22 clubs.

I already had this column lined up before the new MLS roster rules for the 2017 season arrived earlier today.

[ MORE: MLS 2017 season previews

Major League Soccer announced changes that will help a “continued strategic focus on cultivating young talent” as two more roster spots will be available for Homegrown players and a large chunk ($200,000 to be exact) of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) can be used to sign Homegrown players to their first pro contracts.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Okay, so that may not seem like a huge deal now but when you compare it to years gone by there’s definitely an undercurrent both from the league office and front offices across MLS to try and push young players from within MLS academies to the first team.

If you look at the big name “veteran” DPs around the league this season, there are probably four or five (Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Kaka) you can call genuine veterans. The rest are either approaching their prime or right at the end of it. The goal is to attract a Sebastian Giovinco type from Europe in their prime of their career.

With the departure of Didier Drogba, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Frank Lampard over the offseason, there’s no doubting that these players had the eyes of the world on them whenever they played.

Do MLS teams need these big name players to fill stadiums? It remains to be seen.

Robbie Keane, who is arguably the greatest DP in MLS history as he scored 104 goals in 165 appearances in his five years with the LA Galaxy, is a little concerned the new strategy may not work out.

“I had an unbelievable time there…but they just have to be careful now because some of the big players have left, and at the end of the day people want to watch names – that’s the just the reality,” Keane told Talksport last month. “Myself, Gerrard, Lampard and a few of the other big players are just starting to drift out, and now they’re going down to route where they want younger players who are not really well known.

“That is a good thing I think, but people do want to watch big names. They have to be careful – they’ve set a high standard that they have to keep going and I’m not sure if they go down this route they’ll be able to do that. So I’m a little bit worried about that.”

Is Keane right to be concerned? When you look at the Chinese Super League and what they’re trying to do, then its fits in with MLS’ model. Except, the CSL is spending big money on transfer fees and is paying outrageous wages for the likes of Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Hulk and Jackson Martinez to play in China, most of which are in their prime.

MLS may no longer be the biggest cash cow for veteran players embarking on the twilight of their career after winning everything on offer in Europe. That’s exactly what MLS wants, to move away from veteran DPs, but surely it would still be beneficial for the growth of the league to keep adding big-name players who have a large brand and following?

Robbie Keane & Steven Gerrard, LA Galaxy
Getty Images

Time will tell if that’s the case, but it is certainly exciting for fans of the U.S. and Canadian national teams to think that some of their best young talent will now get to play regularly in MLS and test themselves against top players.

Of course, MLS has a window of opportunity to test this out and then if things aren’t working, plenty more veteran DPs will be available from May onwards when their time at top European clubs is up. I’m talking Bastian Schweinstieger, Wayne Rooney, John Terry, Pablo Zabaleta and many others.

There’s no doubt that MLS is trying its best to help young talent come through, and that’s admirable. But there’s also a little uncertainty about how a lack of veteran stars will play out in terms of attracting fans and also any impact it may have on the quality of play. Can a handful of veteran players really make that big of a difference to the success of a league?

We are about to find out.

FA Cup replay preview: Man City aims to avoid upset

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (L) and Collin Quaner of Huddersield Town (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

One lone tie remains before the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, and a Premier League giant hopes to spare further blushes.

Manchester City was unable to break down Huddersfield Town in the meeting at John Smith’s Stadium, and will turn to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany will miss the tie, and Pep Guardiola is expected to use several young players at home.

[ MORE: Which LFC players playing for futures? ]

Huddersfield is led by former USMNT striker David Wagner, though the well-regarded German-American will have to watch the match from the stands thanks to a touchline ban for an incident with Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

The Terries have 19 goals between forwards Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells, the former on loan from Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga.

The winner of Wednesday’s match gets a trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough in the quarters on March 11.

The other three quarterfinal ties see Arsenal host Lincoln City on March 11, Millwall off to Tottenham Hotspur on March 12, and Chelsea versus Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on March 13.

Premier League Player of the Week – Week 26

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

It could only be one man.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Harry Kane was named the Premier League Player of the Week after he scored a first half hat trick to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a resounding 4-0 win against Stoke City at White Hart Lane.

Kane, 23, has now scored three hat tricks in his last nine games and the England international is set for another record-breaking season as he’s already scored 22 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, plus he leads the PL with 17 goals.

Take a look at the video above to see Kane ripping Stoke’s defense apart in clinical fashion.

Can you believe he’s only 23 years old?

AC Milan announces shareholders’ meeting ahead of sale

Serie A - "AC Milan v Juventus"
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 1:52 PM EST

MILAN (AP) AC Milan has announced a shareholders’ meeting for Friday to complete the sale of the club.

[ MORE: Who’s out at Liverpool? ]

Closing the sale to a group of Chinese investors has been scheduled for Friday since a postponement was agreed at the end of last year by Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company and Sino-Europe Sports.

The meeting is a formality as Berlusconi owns 99.93 percent of the club, which he purchased 30 years ago.

[ MORE: Rooney back to Everton makes sense

The deal with the Chinese group, which includes the participation of a Chinese state investment fund, values the club at 740 million euros (around $800 million), and requires the investors to spend 350 million euros over three years on improvements.

A press conference is expected on Saturday.

Top Premier League goals – Week 26

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

There were some absolutely beautiful goals scored around the Premier League in Week 26.

Which is your favorite?

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Click play on the video above to have a look at the contenders which include Harry Kane‘s volley, Fernando Llorente’s header, Patrick Van Aanholt‘s composed finish and Danny Drinkwater‘s sublime strike.

Quality strikes at a pivotal time of the season.