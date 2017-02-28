More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CARSON, CA - AUGUST 23: Steven Gerrard #8 of Los Angeles Galaxy bumps Andrea Pirlo #21 of New York City FC during the second half at StubHub Center August 23, 2015, in Carson, California.
Getty Images

Changing of the guard: Veteran DP’s a thing of MLS’ past?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

Ahead of the 2017 season, Major League Soccer is going through a transformative period.

The emphasis has switched from wedging in as many big name, veteran Designated Players in each market to trying to develop young talent at all 22 clubs.

I already had this column lined up before the new MLS roster rules for the 2017 season arrived earlier today.

Major League Soccer announced changes that will help a “continued strategic focus on cultivating young talent” as two more roster spots will be available for Homegrown players and a large chunk ($200,000 to be exact) of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) can be used to sign Homegrown players to their first pro contracts.

Okay, so that may not seem like a huge deal now but when you compare it to years gone by there’s definitely an undercurrent both from the league office and front offices across MLS to try and push young players from within MLS academies to the first team.

If you look at the big name “veteran” DPs around the league this season, there are probably four or five (Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Kaka) you can call genuine veterans. The rest are either approaching their prime or right at the end of it. The goal is to attract a Sebastian Giovinco type from Europe in their prime of their career.

With the departure of Didier Drogba, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Frank Lampard over the offseason, there’s no doubting that these players had the eyes of the world on them whenever they played.

Do MLS teams need these big name players to fill stadiums? It remains to be seen.

Robbie Keane, who is arguably the greatest DP in MLS history as he scored 104 goals in 165 appearances in his five years with the LA Galaxy, is a little concerned the new strategy may not work out.

“I had an unbelievable time there…but they just have to be careful now because some of the big players have left, and at the end of the day people want to watch names – that’s the just the reality,” Keane told Talksport last month. “Myself, Gerrard, Lampard and a few of the other big players are just starting to drift out, and now they’re going down to route where they want younger players who are not really well known.

“That is a good thing I think, but people do want to watch big names. They have to be careful – they’ve set a high standard that they have to keep going and I’m not sure if they go down this route they’ll be able to do that. So I’m a little bit worried about that.”

Is Keane right to be concerned? When you look at the Chinese Super League and what they’re trying to do, then its fits in with MLS’ model. Except, the CSL is spending big money on transfer fees and is paying outrageous wages for the likes of Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Hulk and Jackson Martinez to play in China, most of which are in their prime.

MLS may no longer be the biggest cash cow for veteran players embarking on the twilight of their career after winning everything on offer in Europe. That’s exactly what MLS wants, to move away from veteran DPs, but surely it would still be beneficial for the growth of the league to keep adding big-name players who have a large brand and following?

Robbie Keane & Steven Gerrard, LA Galaxy
Getty Images

Time will tell if that’s the case, but it is certainly exciting for fans of the U.S. and Canadian national teams to think that some of their best young talent will now get to play regularly in MLS and test themselves against top players.

Of course, MLS has a window of opportunity to test this out and then if things aren’t working, plenty more veteran DPs will be available from May onwards when their time at top European clubs is up. I’m talking Bastian Schweinstieger, Wayne Rooney, John Terry, Pablo Zabaleta and many others.

There’s no doubt that MLS is trying its best to help young talent come through, and that’s admirable. But there’s also a little uncertainty about how a lack of veteran stars will play out in terms of attracting fans and also any impact it may have on the quality of play. Can a handful of veteran players really make that big of a difference to the success of a league?

We are about to find out.

West vs. East: Has MLS power shifted?

FLORENCE, ITALY - OCTOBER 08: Andrea Pirlo (L) and Sebastian Giovinco in action during the Italy training session at Coverciano on October 8, 2015 in Florence, Italy.
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 6:38 PM EST

Major League Soccer’s Western Conference has widely been considered better than its rival for more than a few seasons.

The West has claimed seven of eight MLS Cup Finals, with the eighth nestled in the hands of a team that no longer resides in the East (Sporting KC). Take away the Red Bulls, and the West has five of seven Supporters’ Shields.

Things feel a little different this season. The LA Galaxy has questions, with legendary coach Bruce Arena leaving for the U.S. men’s national team and is no longer a juggernaut. Seattle won MLS Cup and, along with FC Dallas, looks the class of the conference, but the East appears to be the beast.

Could a case be made for more Eastern or Western teams as potential champions?

Consider that Toronto returns almost every key piece from its MLS Cup Finalist season, with Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore complemented by players already familiar with their roles.

Consider that New York City FC lost Frank Lampard but has buttressed its stars and has a manager in Patrick Vieira who has a year in the league under his belt. The Red Bulls sent Dax McCarty away to Chicago but has a stable of Academy stars including Sean Davis ready made for the stage.

Oh, and the new boys. Atlanta United has a world class manager in Tata Martino, a batch of elite Designated Players still in their prime, a defensive midfielder with heavy international experience and a youngster in Andrew Carleton some believe could be the Stateside version of Christian Pulisic.

Earnie Stewart has Philadelphia looking for real, and Chicago has rebuilt itself with vigor. Montreal, DC, Orlando, New England, even Columbus. Each could consider itself positioned for the penthouse or the proverbial poorhouse.

Is it certain that the East has risen above the West? Of course not. Seattle looks fierce and Romain Alessandrini may just arrive in LA and dominate a la Giovinco. But for now, it’s easy to project a prime season for the East. Whether that leads to an MLS Cup winner is another story.

Report: Hodgson has spoken with Leicester, is interested

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Roy Hodgson attends the Leaders P8 Summit at the National Tennis Centre on November 7, 2016 in London, England.
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Leaders
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 5:47 PM EST

Roy Hodgson could make his 20th full-time coaching stop a relegation fight.

The former England, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Switzerland boss is interested in the vacant Leicester City gig, according to Sky Sports. He resigned from the England gig after EURO 2016.

Craig Shakespeare scored a win in his first match as caretaker boss, and many speculate that he could be in line for the gig.

It’s all speculation, though. Here’s Sky Sports:

Only four people – Leicester’s chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, vice chairman Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive Susan Wheeler and director of football Jon Rudkin – are involved in discussions about the future manager, although none of those are divulging any information about the process.

The Daily Mail says that Hodgson has spoken with Leicester. He has survival experience with Fulham, and the Foxes could do far worse than the veteran.

WATCH: Did Newcastle score the luckiest goal of the year?

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Goalkeeper David Stockdale of Brighton and Hove Albion reacts as Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United (not pictured) scores their first and equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Amex Stadium on February 28, 2017 in Brighton, England.
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

We repeat: Did Newcastle United just score the luckiest goal of the year (assuming you believe in luck)?

Trailing 1-0 at then first place Brighton and Hove Albion, Christian Atsu flubbed a shot from the middle of the box that bounded off the plant leg of Mohamed Diame and spun into the goal for an equalizer.

The Magpies would later score a winner for Rafa Benitez via Ayoze Perez, sending them above the Seagulls atop the Football League Championship with a 2-1 win.

I mean, really, look at that thing:

Perhaps it was karma because…

After Pique rant, Zidane praises ‘respectful’ Madrid players

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Sergio Ramos (L) of Real Madrid CF protests to the referee Close Gomez (R) as he shows the yellow card after a penalty over Raul Garcia of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 7, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

MADRID (AP) Others can worry about the referees. Zinedine Zidane is only worried about the soccer.

The Real Madrid coach praised his players for respecting match officials after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique criticized them, saying he keeps his team focused on the game.

“I don’t talk about the referees and neither do my players,” Zidane said Tuesday. “We respect the referees. I have a spectacular locker room in that sense. The players are only focused on what they have to do on the field.

“The message I have is that I’m very proud of my players because they are very respectful of match officials. And I’m behind them.”

Zidane’s comments came a day before both teams play important matches in a tight race for the Spanish league title.

After a controversial penalty awarded to Madrid in the team’s 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday, Pique hinted on social media that Madrid was being benefited. He posted stories mentioning refereeing mistakes that went against Barcelona and others that favored Madrid.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig also complained after the match, saying he didn’t like that the officiating crew left the stadium carrying Real Madrid bags with small gifts such as key chains, pins and pens.

“Anybody can say what they want. We achieve our success on the field,” Zidane said. “I won’t get into what a player or a club president said. Nobody can stop people from saying what they want. What matters to me are my players, and they are an example, they are respectful and professional. It’s always been like this in Madrid.”

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Monday that the criticism against Madrid was expected from someone like Pique, who is constantly on social media expressing his opinions.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique tried to stay away from the controversy.

“I have nothing to say about it,” he said Tuesday. “You already know my opinion and I’m not going to change it.”

Luis Enrique has defended referees in the past, saying they have a difficult job and that players should help by not criticizing them.

Madrid’s controversial win on Sunday left the club one point ahead of Barcelona going into its home game against 12th-place Las Palmas on Wednesday. Seeking its first league title since 2012, Madrid still has a game in hand, at Celta Vigo.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona stayed close by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 with a late winner by Lionel Messi at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on Sunday. The team will try to win its fifth in a row in the league when it hosts relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni