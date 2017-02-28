Hull City loses big forward Mbokani for critical stretch

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Dieumerci Mbokani was a force in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Burnley this weekend, but the Tigers will have to continue their relegation scrap without him.

Mbokani, 31, picked up a hamstring injury that will sideline the striker for six weeks, a stretch which includes critical six-pointers against Leicester City, Swansea City, and Middlesbrough.

The giant Congolese center forward has not scored in 10 Premier League matches this season, but has featured often for new manager Marco Silva.

Hull has Oumar Niasse, Abel Hernandez, and Adama Diomande as potential center forwards in Mbokani’s stead.

