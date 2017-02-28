Premier League announces schedule changes

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Premier League have released new dates and times for games throughout April, as domestic broadcasters in the UK line up their schedules for the business end of the 2016-17 season.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]



Plenty of derbies, top four battles and relegation scraps will take center stage in April as a busy month of action will be pivotal in deciding the fate of teams across the league.

Remember, you can watch every single Premier League game live online via NBCSports.com.

Just click on the link above to keep up to date on when and where you can watch each game.

Below is the new schedule for games in April, and on on May 1, with all times listed as Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday 1 April

7:30am Liverpool v Everton

12:30pm Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 2 April

8:30am Swansea City v Middlesbrough

11am Arsenal v Manchester City

Tuesday 4 April

3pm Manchester United v Everton

Wednesday 5 April

2:45pm Arsenal v West Ham United*

*Consequent to Arsenal v Manchester City moving to Sunday 2 April

2:45pm Hull City v Middlesbrough*

*Consequent to Swansea City v Middlesbrough moving to Sunday 2 April

2:45pm Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur*

*Consequent to Swansea City v Middlesbrough moving to Sunday 2 April

3pm Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday 8 April

7:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Watford*

*Subject to movement to Sunday 9 April should Arsenal or Leicester City play in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday 11 April.

12:30pm AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Sunday 9 April

8:30am Sunderland v Manchester United

11am Everton v Leicester City*

*Subject to Leicester City’s possible participation in the Champions League on Tuesday 11 April.

Monday 10 April

3pm Crystal Palace v Arsenal*

*Subject to Arsenal’s possible participation in the Champions League quarter-finals

Saturday 15 April

7:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

12:30pm Southampton v Manchester City

Sunday 16 April

8:30am West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

11am Manchester United v Chelsea

Monday 17 April

3pm Middlesbrough v Arsenal*

*Subject to Arsenal’s possible participation in the Champions League quarter-finals

Saturday 22 April

7:30am Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion*

*Subject to Manchester City’s possible participation in the FA Cup semi-finals

Sunday 23 April

7am Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur*

*Subject to Tottenham Hotspur’s possible participation in the FA Cup semi-finals

9:15am Burnley v Manchester United*

*Subject to Manchester United’s possible participation in the FA Cup semi-finals

9:15am Chelsea v Southampton*

*Subject to Chelsea’s possible participation in the FA Cup semi-finals

11:30am Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Saturday 29 April

12:30pm Crystal Palace v Burnley

Sunday 30 April

7am Manchester United v Swansea City

9:05am Everton v Chelsea

11:30am Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

*Subject to Arsenal’s possible participation in the Champions League semi-finals

Monday 1 May

3pm Watford v Liverpool

