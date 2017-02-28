Premier League Player of the Week – Week 26

Harry Kane was named the Premier League Player of the Week after he scored a first half hat trick to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a resounding 4-0 win against Stoke City at White Hart Lane.
Kane, 23, has now scored three hat tricks in his last nine games and the England international is set for another record-breaking season as he’s already scored 22 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, plus he leads the PL with 17 goals.
Take a look at the video above to see Kane ripping Stoke’s defense apart in clinical fashion.
Huddersfield is led by former USMNT striker David Wagner, though the well-regarded German-American will have to watch the match from the stands thanks to a touchline ban for an incident with Leeds United boss Garry Monk.
The Terries have 19 goals between forwards Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells, the former on loan from Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga.
The winner of Wednesday’s match gets a trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough in the quarters on March 11.
The other three quarterfinal ties see Arsenal host Lincoln City on March 11, Millwall off to Tottenham Hotspur on March 12, and Chelsea versus Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on March 13.
The deal with the Chinese group, which includes the participation of a Chinese state investment fund, values the club at 740 million euros (around $800 million), and requires the investors to spend 350 million euros over three years on improvements.
A press conference is expected on Saturday.
Changing of the guard: Veteran DP’s a thing of MLS’ past?
Major League Soccer announced changes that will help a “continued strategic focus on cultivating young talent” as two more roster spots will be available for Homegrown players and a large chunk ($200,000 to be exact) of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) can be used to sign Homegrown players to their first pro contracts.
Okay, so that may not seem like a huge deal now but when you compare it to years gone by there’s definitely an undercurrent both from the league office and front offices across MLS to try and push young players from within MLS academies to the first team.
If you look at the big name “veteran” DPs around the league this season, there are probably four or five (Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Kaka) you can call genuine veterans. The rest are either approaching their prime or right at the end of it. The goal is to attract a Sebastian Giovinco type from Europe in their prime of their career.
Do MLS teams need these big name players to fill stadiums? It remains to be seen.
Robbie Keane, who is arguably the greatest DP in MLS history as he scored 104 goals in 165 appearances in his five years with the LA Galaxy, is a little concerned the new strategy may not work out.
“I had an unbelievable time there…but they just have to be careful now because some of the big players have left, and at the end of the day people want to watch names – that’s the just the reality,” Keane told Talksport last month. “Myself, Gerrard, Lampard and a few of the other big players are just starting to drift out, and now they’re going down to route where they want younger players who are not really well known.
“That is a good thing I think, but people do want to watch big names. They have to be careful – they’ve set a high standard that they have to keep going and I’m not sure if they go down this route they’ll be able to do that. So I’m a little bit worried about that.”
Is Keane right to be concerned? When you look at the Chinese Super League and what they’re trying to do, then its fits in with MLS’ model. Except, the CSL is spending big money on transfer fees and is paying outrageous wages for the likes of Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Hulk and Jackson Martinez to play in China, most of which are in their prime.
MLS may no longer be the biggest cash cow for veteran players embarking on the twilight of their career after winning everything on offer in Europe. That’s exactly what MLS wants, to move away from veteran DPs, but surely it would still be beneficial for the growth of the league to keep adding big-name players who have a large brand and following?
Time will tell if that’s the case, but it is certainly exciting for fans of the U.S. and Canadian national teams to think that some of their best young talent will now get to play regularly in MLS and test themselves against top players.
Of course, MLS has a window of opportunity to test this out and then if things aren’t working, plenty more veteran DPs will be available from May onwards when their time at top European clubs is up. I’m talking Bastian Schweinstieger, Wayne Rooney, John Terry, Pablo Zabaleta and many others.
There’s no doubt that MLS is trying its best to help young talent come through, and that’s admirable. But there’s also a little uncertainty about how a lack of veteran stars will play out in terms of attracting fans and also any impact it may have on the quality of play. Can a handful of veteran players really make that big of a difference to the success of a league?