Report: Hodgson has spoken with Leicester, is interested

Roy Hodgson could make his 20th full-time coaching stop a relegation fight.
The former England, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Switzerland boss is interested in the vacant Leicester City gig, according to Sky Sports. He resigned from the England gig after EURO 2016.
Craig Shakespeare scored a win in his first match as caretaker boss, and many speculate that he could be in line for the gig.
It’s all speculation, though. Here’s Sky Sports:
Only four people – Leicester’s chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, vice chairman Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive Susan Wheeler and director of football Jon Rudkin – are involved in discussions about the future manager, although none of those are divulging any information about the process.
The Daily Mail says that Hodgson has spoken with Leicester. He has survival experience with Fulham, and the Foxes could do far worse than the veteran.
Dieumerci Mbokani was a force in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Burnley this weekend, but the Tigers will have to continue their relegation scrap without him.
Mbokani, 31, picked up a hamstring injury that will sideline the striker for six weeks, a stretch which includes critical six-pointers against Leicester City, Swansea City, and Middlesbrough.
The giant Congolese center forward has not scored in 10 Premier League matches this season, but has featured often for new manager Marco Silva.
Hull has Oumar Niasse, Abel Hernandez, and Adama Diomande as potential center forwards in Mbokani’s stead.
Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron says the club held a dressing room meeting following the club’s 4-0 setback against Tottenham Hotspur.
The USMNT veteran, 31, made his first appearance of 2017 following an MCL injury, but couldn’t celebrate that 15-minute substitute appearance thanks to the blowout at the hands of Spurs.
From The Stoke Sentinel:
“We have to bounce back straight away,” he said. “We said in the locker room at White Hart Lane that we can’t let it define our season. We need to get our attitudes right, get focused and make sure we rectify that this coming Saturday.”
Cameron also said that he came through his “redebut” just fine, aside from a sort of soreness that comes from a return to match intensity.
That’s good news for the Yanks, who will need a fit and firing Cameron in March’s huge World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Honduras.
Those clubs hoping to take advantage of Sergio Aguero’s perceived unhappiness at Manchester City won’t be getting a deal.
The 28-year-old striker fell below Gabriel Jesus on the depth chart before the Brazilian broke his foot earlier this month.
Yet if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium, a suitor will have to pay a wild fee for a striker of his age.
From the Manchester Evening News:
There is a long-held belief within the club that he is worth more than the then-world record £85.3m Real paid for Gareth Bale 2013.
Given that Aguero has just signed a contract that ties him to the Etihad until 2020, City know they are in a strong bargaining position.
Aguero has netted 20 goals in 29 appearances for Man City this season.
Diego Costa could also be on the market this summer along with Antoine Griezmann and Alexis Sanchez. Costa, Alexis, and Aguero are all 28, and how many big spenders are out there that will meet Man City’s price?
Twenty-eight isn’t what it used to be, probably thanks to so many advances in recovery and rejuvenation. Luis Suarez was 27 when Barcelona spent big to bring him from Liverpool, and the Uruguayan has not disappointed at the Camp Nou.
Provided he’s healthy, Aguero just might be worth the big fee.
Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey says Clint Dempsey is ready to play.
Dempsey has undergone two heart procedures in the past year, missing time for both the Sounders and the United States men’s national team.
Lagerwey said that Dempsey has been fully cleared to play, though reporter Matt Pentz gets the feeling it won’t be in a starting role this weekend against Houston.
U.S. boss Bruce Arena has said he’s hopeful Dempsey would be able to participate in March’s World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Honduras.
The USMNT star turns 34 in March.