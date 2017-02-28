Report: Hodgson has spoken with Leicester, is interested

Roy Hodgson could make his 20th full-time coaching stop a relegation fight.

The former England, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Switzerland boss is interested in the vacant Leicester City gig, according to Sky Sports. He resigned from the England gig after EURO 2016.

[ WATCH: Luckiest goal of the year? ]

Craig Shakespeare scored a win in his first match as caretaker boss, and many speculate that he could be in line for the gig.

It’s all speculation, though. Here’s Sky Sports:

Only four people – Leicester’s chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, vice chairman Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive Susan Wheeler and director of football Jon Rudkin – are involved in discussions about the future manager, although none of those are divulging any information about the process.

The Daily Mail says that Hodgson has spoken with Leicester. He has survival experience with Fulham, and the Foxes could do far worse than the veteran.

Follow @NicholasMendola