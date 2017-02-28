Report: Man City would want more than $105m for Aguero

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Those clubs hoping to take advantage of Sergio Aguero’s perceived unhappiness at Manchester City won’t be getting a deal.

The 28-year-old striker fell below Gabriel Jesus on the depth chart before the Brazilian broke his foot earlier this month.

[ MORE: Dempsey “fully cleared” ]

Yet if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium, a suitor will have to pay a wild fee for a striker of his age.

From the Manchester Evening News:

There is a long-held belief within the club that he is worth more than the then-world record £85.3m Real paid for Gareth Bale 2013. Given that Aguero has just signed a contract that ties him to the Etihad until 2020, City know they are in a strong bargaining position.

Aguero has netted 20 goals in 29 appearances for Man City this season.

Diego Costa could also be on the market this summer along with Antoine Griezmann and Alexis Sanchez. Costa, Alexis, and Aguero are all 28, and how many big spenders are out there that will meet Man City’s price?

Twenty-eight isn’t what it used to be, probably thanks to so many advances in recovery and rejuvenation. Luis Suarez was 27 when Barcelona spent big to bring him from Liverpool, and the Uruguayan has not disappointed at the Camp Nou.

Provided he’s healthy, Aguero just might be worth the big fee.

