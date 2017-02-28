More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Top Premier League goals – Week 26

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

There were some absolutely beautiful goals scored around the Premier League in Week 26.

Which is your favorite?

Click play on the video above to have a look at the contenders which include Harry Kane‘s volley, Fernando Llorente’s header, Patrick Van Aanholt‘s composed finish and Danny Drinkwater‘s sublime strike.

Quality strikes at a pivotal time of the season.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 10: Nicolas Lodeiro #10 of the Seattle Sounders battles against Michael Bradley #4 of the Toronto FC during the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Seattle defeated Toronto in the 6th round of extra time penalty kicks. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Ahead of the 2017 Major League Soccer season kicking off on Friday, here’s a look at every uniform for all 22 teams.

Courtesy of the good folks at MLSsoccer.com, and via Anthony Mendolia’s wonderful graphic, below are photos of every single home and away kits you will see across North America’s top-flight this season.

Let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

Personally, I think Toronto and Seattle are looking good, as are Minnesota, Orlando and Portland.

But that’s just me…

Wayne Rooney back to Everton? Koeman is keen

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Wayne Rooney of Everton and Manchester United runs on to the pitch as he replaces Tom Cleverley of Everton during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

Wayne Rooney would be welcome back to Everton with open arms.

That was the general message from Ronald Koeman and Director of Football Steve Walsh on Tuesday as the Sky Sports cameras went live from Everton’s Finch Farm training ground throughout the day.

Speaking to Koeman about the possibility of Rooney, 31, returning to Goodison Park at the end of this season, Everton’s Dutch manager hardly swatted away the questions.

“I still think Wayne Rooney is playing at a high level and he made a good choice staying at Manchester United and in the Premier League,” Koeman said. “He still has two or three years in front of him to play at the highest level. What will happen at the end of the season, I do not know? In my opinion he’s one of the players who can make Everton stronger than they are now. It’s all about what the players likes, what Manchester United need to do and we are not involved in that project. Every player who we feel can make the team stronger is welcome at Everton.”

Walsh, who is in charge of recruitment at Everton after finding great success at Leicester City last season, echoed Koeman’s views as he stated they’d be stupid not to be interested in the services of Manchester United and England’s captain if he was to move away from Old Trafford this summer.

“Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players that has ever played the game in England and for us not to be interested would be wrong,” Walsh said. “He started his career here and if the opportunity arose that he could come back and it sat well with everyone, it is something we would consider. He is a class apart, he sees things, and all the things that have been said about Wayne are true.

“He comes into that category of being one of England’s greatest ever players, so why wouldn’t we be interested? I think the whole thing would be euphoric.”I think we could sell a lot of shirts, that’s for sure. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Wayne is contracted to Manchester United and made a decision to continue to play for them. Let’s wait and see what happens in the future.”

So, it’s pretty obvious Rooney would be welcome back at Everton by not only the current staff but also the fans. He held his testimonial against Everton at Old Trafford last summer and also played in Duncan Ferguson’s testimonial in 2014 at Goodison Park. Some of the fans wished he would’ve stayed at Everton but even they would understand why he moved on.

Rooney left Everton 13 years ago for $31.1 million and has become the all-time leading scorer at Manchester United and for England.

Most Everton fans will forgive him for going on to achieve great things with United and if he could return to the Toffees for the final years of his career and help them get into the top four and challenge for silverware, surely that’s a win for everyone? At United he has the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata and Henrik Mkhitaryan to compete with.

If Rooney decided to join Everton he’d be a focal point of their attack and could easily make things tick in a No. 10 role. He’d be a starter. No doubt. The comments from Koeman and Walsh back that up.

After dismissing a move to the Chinese Super League last week, Rooney’s options in Major League Soccer could also be limited with a shift towards veteran DPs no longer arriving in the league after the departures of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba this offseason. His wages could be a stumbling block at Everton, but you’d think United wouldn’t ask for much of a transfer fee for a player who will only have one more year on his contract this summer. That would be a sort of good will gesture to smooth over Rooney’s potential move to Everton.

A born and bred Evertonian, Rooney seems to be comfortable living in the north west of England like he has his entire life. With his young family, surely he would rather head back to Everton for the final few years of his career rather than going to the U.S. or China? The money may well be better abroad but Rooney’s achievements in the game mean he won’t be short of endorsements, media opportunities and more after he retires.

Then again, he only seems to be focused on playing. If that’s the case, then he wouldn’t play regularly for any other of the PL’s current top six so signing for Everton and helping them in a playmaking role certainly seems to make sense.

The more you think about it, the more this deal makes sense for everyone concerned. Everton get a playmaker with incredible quality. Rooney gets to play regularly and play for the club he supports. United get to move on a star edging towards the end of his career and safe face doing so.

Manchester United sign Welsh wonderkid

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

My word, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on this shoulders of this teenage talent…

Remember the name: Levent Gundogan.

Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads have announced that 14-year-old academy product Gundogan has left to join Manchester United.

Described as a “very gifted player, who is comfortable up front or in attacking midfield” his club have revealed exactly how another Gundogan (Sorry, Ilkay, you’ve got company now) has ended up at a Premier League side in Manchester after spending two years under the tutelage.

Over to you Connah’s Quay

Levent is a great example of the pathway for players within the FAW Academy system, and the opportunities that are available to move to a higher level.

Levent was selected for North Wales development squad this season, which leads into the Wales under 16 National team. After being selected from a Nomads Academy game Levent performed well with North Wales squad and was selected for a friendly game for the side away at Manchester United at the start of 2017.

He performed well in the game which saw him score four goals in a 4-4 friendly, away at Carrington. From this he was awarded a six week trial, for which he has been successful and signed a full time contract with Manchester United Academy last week.

Now, if he’s young, Welsh and a talented attacker, there will immediately be comparisons drawn between this youngster and United legend Ryan Giggs who played 963 times for the Red Devils, winning 24 major titles.

Of course, Giggs’ great success in a career which spanned over two decades at Old Trafford will probably never be replicated.

Still, a young Welsh attacker now has the chance to have a go at it.

Which Liverpool players are “playing for futures” with Klopp?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool talks with Loris Karius of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 17, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 9:07 AM EST

Following Liverpool’s humbling defeat at Leicester City on Monday the post-game comments of manager Jurgen Klopp hit home.

“It’s getting more serious now. We all play for our future, myself included. We get judged every day, especially on match days,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the 3-1 loss which saw Liverpool put in a truly woeful display.

Liverpool currently still sit in fifth place, four points off second place, but a team which led the Premier League earlier in the season have won just one of their seven PL games so far in 2017 as they’re now battling for their lives just to finish in the top four.

Klopp was handed a new six-year contract in the summer, so he will stick around, but there are some big concerns for him to address if Liverpool are to become anything more than just a top four contender.

It begs this question: how many of these current Liverpool players will be around next season?

Let’s take a look at the best starting lineup for Klopp this season…

—– Mignolet —-

— Clyne — Matip — Lovren — Milner —

—- Henderson —- Wijnaldum —-

—- Lallana —- Coutinho —- Mane 

—– Firmino —–

Heading into next season, here are the areas he needs to address…

—– ? —-

— Clyne — ? — Lovren — ? —

—- Henderson —- ? —-

—- Lallana —- Coutinho —- Mane 

—– ? —–

Defensively is where the biggest improvements are needed.

In goal both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have made high-profile mistakes, so surely someone like Joe Hart would be a good pickup and help turnaround Liverpool’s woeful defense? Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne will stick around but the jury is out on Joel Matip and although James Milner puts in a great shift at left back that just isn’t his natural position. Liverpool need at least one quality center back and a new left back.

Those defensive issues just haven’t been addressed over the past few seasons. They’ve conceded an average of 1.3 goals per game in each of the past four PL campaigns, and they are well on track to do that again. In simpler terms, Liverpool concede 50 goals every season and expect something to change. It won’t.

In midfield they’re pretty set although you can question Jordan Henderson‘s role as a true holding player at times. He is much better playing alongside a destructive force and with Lucas set to leave and Emre Can hot and cold, he hasn’t got that. Georginio Wijnaldum has impressed at times this season but his attacking instincts often leave Henderson outnumbered. Klopp has yet to find the correct balance in midfield, especially defensively.

We all know how good they are going forward and the only change you could argue is either playing Daniel Sturridge up top or bringing in a prolific goalscorer as Roberto Firmino is far from a poacher in front of goal. Sadio Mane is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 11 goals.