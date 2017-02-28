More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Goalkeeper David Stockdale of Brighton and Hove Albion reacts as Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United (not pictured) scores their first and equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Amex Stadium on February 28, 2017 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
WATCH: Did Newcastle score the luckiest goal of the year?

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

We repeat: Did Newcastle United just score the luckiest goal of the year (assuming you believe in luck)?

Trailing 1-0 at then first place Brighton and Hove Albion, Christian Atsu flubbed a shot from the middle of the box that bounded off the plant leg of Mohamed Diame and spun into the goal for an equalizer.

The Magpies would later score a winner for Rafa Benitez via Ayoze Perez, sending them above the Seagulls atop the Football League Championship with a 2-1 win.

I mean, really, look at that thing:

Perhaps it was karma because…

West vs. East: Has MLS power shifted?

FLORENCE, ITALY - OCTOBER 08: Andrea Pirlo (L) and Sebastian Giovinco in action during the Italy training session at Coverciano on October 8, 2015 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 6:38 PM EST

Major League Soccer’s Western Conference has widely been considered better than its rival for more than a few seasons.

The West has claimed seven of eight MLS Cup Finals, with the eighth nestled in the hands of a team that no longer resides in the East (Sporting KC). Take away the Red Bulls, and the West has five of seven Supporters’ Shields.

Things feel a little different this season. The LA Galaxy has questions, with legendary coach Bruce Arena leaving for the U.S. men’s national team and is no longer a juggernaut. Seattle won MLS Cup and, along with FC Dallas, looks the class of the conference, but the East appears to be the beast.

Could a case be made for more Eastern or Western teams as potential champions?

Consider that Toronto returns almost every key piece from its MLS Cup Finalist season, with Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore complemented by players already familiar with their roles.

Consider that New York City FC lost Frank Lampard but has buttressed its stars and has a manager in Patrick Vieira who has a year in the league under his belt. The Red Bulls sent Dax McCarty away to Chicago but has a stable of Academy stars including Sean Davis ready made for the stage.

Oh, and the new boys. Atlanta United has a world class manager in Tata Martino, a batch of elite Designated Players still in their prime, a defensive midfielder with heavy international experience and a youngster in Andrew Carleton some believe could be the Stateside version of Christian Pulisic.

Earnie Stewart has Philadelphia looking for real, and Chicago has rebuilt itself with vigor. Montreal, DC, Orlando, New England, even Columbus. Each could consider itself positioned for the penthouse or the proverbial poorhouse.

Is it certain that the East has risen above the West? Of course not. Seattle looks fierce and Romain Alessandrini may just arrive in LA and dominate a la Giovinco. But for now, it’s easy to project a prime season for the East. Whether that leads to an MLS Cup winner is another story.

Report: Hodgson has spoken with Leicester, is interested

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Roy Hodgson attends the Leaders P8 Summit at the National Tennis Centre on November 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Leaders)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 5:47 PM EST

Roy Hodgson could make his 20th full-time coaching stop a relegation fight.

The former England, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Switzerland boss is interested in the vacant Leicester City gig, according to Sky Sports. He resigned from the England gig after EURO 2016.

Craig Shakespeare scored a win in his first match as caretaker boss, and many speculate that he could be in line for the gig.

It’s all speculation, though. Here’s Sky Sports:

Only four people – Leicester’s chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, vice chairman Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive Susan Wheeler and director of football Jon Rudkin – are involved in discussions about the future manager, although none of those are divulging any information about the process.

The Daily Mail says that Hodgson has spoken with Leicester. He has survival experience with Fulham, and the Foxes could do far worse than the veteran.

After Pique rant, Zidane praises ‘respectful’ Madrid players

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Sergio Ramos (L) of Real Madrid CF protests to the referee Close Gomez (R) as he shows the yellow card after a penalty over Raul Garcia of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 7, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

MADRID (AP) Others can worry about the referees. Zinedine Zidane is only worried about the soccer.

The Real Madrid coach praised his players for respecting match officials after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique criticized them, saying he keeps his team focused on the game.

“I don’t talk about the referees and neither do my players,” Zidane said Tuesday. “We respect the referees. I have a spectacular locker room in that sense. The players are only focused on what they have to do on the field.

“The message I have is that I’m very proud of my players because they are very respectful of match officials. And I’m behind them.”

Zidane’s comments came a day before both teams play important matches in a tight race for the Spanish league title.

After a controversial penalty awarded to Madrid in the team’s 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday, Pique hinted on social media that Madrid was being benefited. He posted stories mentioning refereeing mistakes that went against Barcelona and others that favored Madrid.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig also complained after the match, saying he didn’t like that the officiating crew left the stadium carrying Real Madrid bags with small gifts such as key chains, pins and pens.

“Anybody can say what they want. We achieve our success on the field,” Zidane said. “I won’t get into what a player or a club president said. Nobody can stop people from saying what they want. What matters to me are my players, and they are an example, they are respectful and professional. It’s always been like this in Madrid.”

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Monday that the criticism against Madrid was expected from someone like Pique, who is constantly on social media expressing his opinions.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique tried to stay away from the controversy.

“I have nothing to say about it,” he said Tuesday. “You already know my opinion and I’m not going to change it.”

Luis Enrique has defended referees in the past, saying they have a difficult job and that players should help by not criticizing them.

Madrid’s controversial win on Sunday left the club one point ahead of Barcelona going into its home game against 12th-place Las Palmas on Wednesday. Seeking its first league title since 2012, Madrid still has a game in hand, at Celta Vigo.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona stayed close by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 with a late winner by Lionel Messi at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on Sunday. The team will try to win its fifth in a row in the league when it hosts relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

FA Cup replay preview: Man City aims to avoid upset

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (L) and Collin Quaner of Huddersield Town (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

One lone tie remains before the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, and a Premier League giant hopes to spare further blushes.

Manchester City was unable to break down Huddersfield Town in the meeting at John Smith’s Stadium, and will turn to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany will miss the tie, and Pep Guardiola is expected to use several young players at home.

Huddersfield is led by former USMNT striker David Wagner, though the well-regarded German-American will have to watch the match from the stands thanks to a touchline ban for an incident with Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

The Terries have 19 goals between forwards Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells, the former on loan from Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga.

The winner of Wednesday’s match gets a trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough in the quarters on March 11.

The other three quarterfinal ties see Arsenal host Lincoln City on March 11, Millwall off to Tottenham Hotspur on March 12, and Chelsea versus Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on March 13.