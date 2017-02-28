More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Wayne Rooney of Everton and Manchester United runs on to the pitch as he replaces Tom Cleverley of Everton during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Wayne Rooney back to Everton? Koeman is keen

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

Wayne Rooney would be welcome back to Everton with open arms.

[ MORE: Who should stay at Liverpool?

That was the general message from Ronald Koeman and Director of Football Steve Walsh on Tuesday as the Sky Sports cameras went live from Everton’s Finch Farm training ground throughout the day.

Speaking to Koeman about the possibility of Rooney, 31, returning to Goodison Park at the end of this season, Everton’s Dutch manager hardly swatted away the questions.

“I still think Wayne Rooney is playing at a high level and he made a good choice staying at Manchester United and in the Premier League,” Koeman said. “He still has two or three years in front of him to play at the highest level. What will happen at the end of the season, I do not know? In my opinion he’s one of the players who can make Everton stronger than they are now. It’s all about what the players likes, what Manchester United need to do and we are not involved in that project. Every player who we feel can make the team stronger is welcome at Everton.”

Walsh, who is in charge of recruitment at Everton after finding great success at Leicester City last season, echoed Koeman’s views as he stated they’d be stupid not to be interested in the services of Manchester United and England’s captain if he was to move away from Old Trafford this summer.

“Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players that has ever played the game in England and for us not to be interested would be wrong,” Walsh said. “He started his career here and if the opportunity arose that he could come back and it sat well with everyone, it is something we would consider. He is a class apart, he sees things, and all the things that have been said about Wayne are true.

“He comes into that category of being one of England’s greatest ever players, so why wouldn’t we be interested? I think the whole thing would be euphoric.”I think we could sell a lot of shirts, that’s for sure. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Wayne is contracted to Manchester United and made a decision to continue to play for them. Let’s wait and see what happens in the future.”

So, it’s pretty obvious Rooney would be welcome back at Everton by not only the current staff but also the fans. He held his testimonial against Everton at Old Trafford last summer and also played in Duncan Ferguson’s testimonial in 2014 at Goodison Park. Some of the fans wished he would’ve stayed at Everton but even they would understand why he moved on.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Rooney left Everton 13 years ago for $31.1 million and has become the all-time leading scorer at Manchester United and for England.

Most Everton fans will forgive him for going on to achieve great things with United and if he could return to the Toffees for the final years of his career and help them get into the top four and challenge for silverware, surely that’s a win for everyone? At United he has the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata and Henrik Mkhitaryan to compete with.

If Rooney decided to join Everton he’d be a focal point of their attack and could easily make things tick in a No. 10 role. He’d be a starter. No doubt. The comments from Koeman and Walsh back that up.

After dismissing a move to the Chinese Super League last week, Rooney’s options in Major League Soccer could also be limited with a shift towards veteran DPs no longer arriving in the league after the departures of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba this offseason. His wages could be a stumbling block at Everton, but you’d think United wouldn’t ask for much of a transfer fee for a player who will only have one more year on his contract this summer. That would be a sort of good will gesture to smooth over Rooney’s potential move to Everton.

A born and bred Evertonian, Rooney seems to be comfortable living in the north west of England like he has his entire life. With his young family, surely he would rather head back to Everton for the final few years of his career rather than going to the U.S. or China? The money may well be better abroad but Rooney’s achievements in the game mean he won’t be short of endorsements, media opportunities and more after he retires.

Then again, he only seems to be focused on playing. If that’s the case, then he wouldn’t play regularly for any other of the PL’s current top six so signing for Everton and helping them in a playmaking role certainly seems to make sense.

The more you think about it, the more this deal makes sense for everyone concerned. Everton get a playmaker with incredible quality. Rooney gets to play regularly and play for the club he supports. United get to move on a star edging towards the end of his career and safe face doing so.

West vs. East: Has MLS power shifted?

FLORENCE, ITALY - OCTOBER 08: Andrea Pirlo (L) and Sebastian Giovinco in action during the Italy training session at Coverciano on October 8, 2015 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 6:38 PM EST

Major League Soccer’s Western Conference has widely been considered better than its rival for more than a few seasons.

The West has claimed seven of eight MLS Cup Finals, with the eighth nestled in the hands of a team that no longer resides in the East (Sporting KC). Take away the Red Bulls, and the West has five of seven Supporters’ Shields.

[ WATCH: Luckiest goal of the year? ]

Things feel a little different this season. The LA Galaxy has questions, with legendary coach Bruce Arena leaving for the U.S. men’s national team and is no longer a juggernaut. Seattle won MLS Cup and, along with FC Dallas, looks the class of the conference, but the East appears to be the beast.

Could a case be made for more Eastern or Western teams as potential champions?

Consider that Toronto returns almost every key piece from its MLS Cup Finalist season, with Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore complemented by players already familiar with their roles.

Consider that New York City FC lost Frank Lampard but has buttressed its stars and has a manager in Patrick Vieira who has a year in the league under his belt. The Red Bulls sent Dax McCarty away to Chicago but has a stable of Academy stars including Sean Davis ready made for the stage.

Oh, and the new boys. Atlanta United has a world class manager in Tata Martino, a batch of elite Designated Players still in their prime, a defensive midfielder with heavy international experience and a youngster in Andrew Carleton some believe could be the Stateside version of Christian Pulisic.

[ MORE: PST talks with Atl Utd architect Eales ]

Earnie Stewart has Philadelphia looking for real, and Chicago has rebuilt itself with vigor. Montreal, DC, Orlando, New England, even Columbus. Each could consider itself positioned for the penthouse or the proverbial poorhouse.

Is it certain that the East has risen above the West? Of course not. Seattle looks fierce and Romain Alessandrini may just arrive in LA and dominate a la Giovinco. But for now, it’s easy to project a prime season for the East. Whether that leads to an MLS Cup winner is another story.

Report: Hodgson has spoken with Leicester, is interested

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Roy Hodgson attends the Leaders P8 Summit at the National Tennis Centre on November 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Leaders)
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Leaders
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 5:47 PM EST

Roy Hodgson could make his 20th full-time coaching stop a relegation fight.

The former England, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Switzerland boss is interested in the vacant Leicester City gig, according to Sky Sports. He resigned from the England gig after EURO 2016.

[ WATCH: Luckiest goal of the year? ]

Craig Shakespeare scored a win in his first match as caretaker boss, and many speculate that he could be in line for the gig.

It’s all speculation, though. Here’s Sky Sports:

Only four people – Leicester’s chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, vice chairman Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chief executive Susan Wheeler and director of football Jon Rudkin – are involved in discussions about the future manager, although none of those are divulging any information about the process.

The Daily Mail says that Hodgson has spoken with Leicester. He has survival experience with Fulham, and the Foxes could do far worse than the veteran.

WATCH: Did Newcastle score the luckiest goal of the year?

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Goalkeeper David Stockdale of Brighton and Hove Albion reacts as Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United (not pictured) scores their first and equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Amex Stadium on February 28, 2017 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

We repeat: Did Newcastle United just score the luckiest goal of the year (assuming you believe in luck)?

Trailing 1-0 at then first place Brighton and Hove Albion, Christian Atsu flubbed a shot from the middle of the box that bounded off the plant leg of Mohamed Diame and spun into the goal for an equalizer.

The Magpies would later score a winner for Rafa Benitez via Ayoze Perez, sending them above the Seagulls atop the Football League Championship with a 2-1 win.

[ MORE: Which LFC players are playing for their futures? ]

I mean, really, look at that thing:

Perhaps it was karma because…

After Pique rant, Zidane praises ‘respectful’ Madrid players

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Sergio Ramos (L) of Real Madrid CF protests to the referee Close Gomez (R) as he shows the yellow card after a penalty over Raul Garcia of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 7, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

MADRID (AP) Others can worry about the referees. Zinedine Zidane is only worried about the soccer.

The Real Madrid coach praised his players for respecting match officials after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique criticized them, saying he keeps his team focused on the game.

“I don’t talk about the referees and neither do my players,” Zidane said Tuesday. “We respect the referees. I have a spectacular locker room in that sense. The players are only focused on what they have to do on the field.

[ MORE: Man City looks to avoid upset ]

“The message I have is that I’m very proud of my players because they are very respectful of match officials. And I’m behind them.”

Zidane’s comments came a day before both teams play important matches in a tight race for the Spanish league title.

After a controversial penalty awarded to Madrid in the team’s 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday, Pique hinted on social media that Madrid was being benefited. He posted stories mentioning refereeing mistakes that went against Barcelona and others that favored Madrid.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig also complained after the match, saying he didn’t like that the officiating crew left the stadium carrying Real Madrid bags with small gifts such as key chains, pins and pens.

“Anybody can say what they want. We achieve our success on the field,” Zidane said. “I won’t get into what a player or a club president said. Nobody can stop people from saying what they want. What matters to me are my players, and they are an example, they are respectful and professional. It’s always been like this in Madrid.”

[ MORE: MLS kits for all 22 teams ]

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Monday that the criticism against Madrid was expected from someone like Pique, who is constantly on social media expressing his opinions.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique tried to stay away from the controversy.

“I have nothing to say about it,” he said Tuesday. “You already know my opinion and I’m not going to change it.”

Luis Enrique has defended referees in the past, saying they have a difficult job and that players should help by not criticizing them.

Madrid’s controversial win on Sunday left the club one point ahead of Barcelona going into its home game against 12th-place Las Palmas on Wednesday. Seeking its first league title since 2012, Madrid still has a game in hand, at Celta Vigo.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona stayed close by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 with a late winner by Lionel Messi at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on Sunday. The team will try to win its fifth in a row in the league when it hosts relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni