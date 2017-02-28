More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Kevin Grosskreutz of Germany celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz hospitalized after fight

Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 7:25 PM EST

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) German second-division leader Stuttgart says World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has been hospitalized after getting involved in a fight Monday night.

The club says “Grosskreutz is doing well in the circumstances. It looks like he can leave the hospital again on Wednesday. Kevin Grosskreutz will file charges after the incident.”

Stuttgart does not give the extent of the 28-year-old right back’s injuries.

Police, who didn’t name the player, reported that a 28-year-old was taken to hospital with a head injury after receiving a punch in a fight between two groups. A 16-year-old from the same group was also taken to hospital, with no apparent external injuries. Four suspects were arrested.

Grosskreutz, then playing for Borussia Dortmund, was an unused substitute for Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning team in Brazil.

USMNT’s Cameron says Stoke needs to “rectify” Spurs blowout

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Geoff Cameron of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Hull City and Stoke City at KC Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 9:34 PM EST

Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron says the club held a dressing room meeting following the club’s 4-0 setback against Tottenham Hotspur.

The USMNT veteran, 31, made his first appearance of 2017 following an MCL injury, but couldn’t celebrate that 15-minute substitute appearance thanks to the blowout at the hands of Spurs.

From The Stoke Sentinel:

“We have to bounce back straight away,” he said. “We said in the locker room at White Hart Lane that we can’t let it define our season. We need to get our attitudes right, get focused and make sure we rectify that this coming Saturday.”

Cameron also said that he came through his “redebut” just fine, aside from a sort of soreness that comes from a return to match intensity.

That’s good news for the Yanks, who will need a fit and firing Cameron in March’s huge World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Honduras.

Report: Man City would want more than $105m for Aguero

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left i challenged by Moenchengladbach's Andreas Christensen during the Champions League group C soccer match at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. The match was rearranged from Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions in Manchester. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 9:03 PM EST

Those clubs hoping to take advantage of Sergio Aguero’s perceived unhappiness at Manchester City won’t be getting a deal.

The 28-year-old striker fell below Gabriel Jesus on the depth chart before the Brazilian broke his foot earlier this month.

Yet if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium, a suitor will have to pay a wild fee for a striker of his age.

From the Manchester Evening News:

There is a long-held belief within the club that he is worth more than the then-world record £85.3m Real paid for Gareth Bale 2013.

Given that Aguero has just signed a contract that ties him to the Etihad until 2020, City know they are in a strong bargaining position.

Aguero has netted 20 goals in 29 appearances for Man City this season.

Diego Costa could also be on the market this summer along with Antoine Griezmann and Alexis Sanchez. Costa, Alexis, and Aguero are all 28, and how many big spenders are out there that will meet Man City’s price?

Twenty-eight isn’t what it used to be, probably thanks to so many advances in recovery and rejuvenation. Luis Suarez was 27 when Barcelona spent big to bring him from Liverpool, and the Uruguayan has not disappointed at the Camp Nou.

Provided he’s healthy, Aguero just might be worth the big fee.

Clint Dempsey “fully cleared”, could play in MLS opener

twitter.com/SoundersFC
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 8:15 PM EST

Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey says Clint Dempsey is ready to play.

Dempsey has undergone two heart procedures in the past year, missing time for both the Sounders and the United States men’s national team.

Lagerwey said that Dempsey has been fully cleared to play, though reporter Matt Pentz gets the feeling it won’t be in a starting role this weekend against Houston.

U.S. boss Bruce Arena has said he’s hopeful Dempsey would be able to participate in March’s World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Honduras.

The USMNT star turns 34 in March.

West vs. East: Has MLS power shifted?

FLORENCE, ITALY - OCTOBER 08: Andrea Pirlo (L) and Sebastian Giovinco in action during the Italy training session at Coverciano on October 8, 2015 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 6:38 PM EST

Major League Soccer’s Western Conference has widely been considered better than its rival for more than a few seasons.

The West has claimed seven of eight MLS Cup Finals, with the eighth nestled in the hands of a team that no longer resides in the East (Sporting KC). Take away the Red Bulls, and the West has five of seven Supporters’ Shields.

Things feel a little different this season. The LA Galaxy has questions, with legendary coach Bruce Arena leaving for the U.S. men’s national team and is no longer a juggernaut. Seattle won MLS Cup and, along with FC Dallas, looks the class of the conference, but the East appears to be the beast.

Could a case be made for more Eastern or Western teams as potential champions?

Consider that Toronto returns almost every key piece from its MLS Cup Finalist season, with Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore complemented by players already familiar with their roles.

Consider that New York City FC lost Frank Lampard but has buttressed its stars and has a manager in Patrick Vieira who has a year in the league under his belt. The Red Bulls sent Dax McCarty away to Chicago but has a stable of Academy stars including Sean Davis ready made for the stage.

Oh, and the new boys. Atlanta United has a world class manager in Tata Martino, a batch of elite Designated Players still in their prime, a defensive midfielder with heavy international experience and a youngster in Andrew Carleton some believe could be the Stateside version of Christian Pulisic.

Earnie Stewart has Philadelphia looking for real, and Chicago has rebuilt itself with vigor. Montreal, DC, Orlando, New England, even Columbus. Each could consider itself positioned for the penthouse or the proverbial poorhouse.

Is it certain that the East has risen above the West? Of course not. Seattle looks fierce and Romain Alessandrini may just arrive in LA and dominate a la Giovinco. But for now, it’s easy to project a prime season for the East. Whether that leads to an MLS Cup winner is another story.