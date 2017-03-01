Chelsea’s Victor Moses signs new contract

Victor Moses has been rewarded for a stunning season as Chelsea’s flying right wing-back.
The Nigerian international has signed a new contract at Chelsea, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2021.
Moses, 26, has become an integral part of Antonio Conte‘s team this season as he’s moved from an attacking winger to a right wing-back with consummate ease.
The former Crystal Palace and Wigan winger who joined Chelsea in 2012 had spent each of the last two seasons out on loan while (spending spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham) but is now a regular for Conte and couldn’t hide his delight at signing a new deal.
“I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” Moses said. “Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season. We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”
Moses has played in every single PL game since Oct. 1 when Conte switched to the 3-4-3 formation. Since then, Chelsea has won 17 of their 20 matches and lost just once as they sit 10 points clear at the top of the table with 12 games to go.
Conte has previously remarked how surprised he was that Moses had been on the outside looking in at Chelsea but now he’s been handed a chance the pacey and powerful wide-man has put in consistent displays and provides great protection and balance for Chelsea’s many attacking talents.
Moses has also used his attacking talents in a composed manner, popping up with four goals so far this season and his surging runs into the box from wide areas have added an extra dimension to Chelsea’s play.
In short: this new deal is hugely deserved.