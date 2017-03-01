More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (C) celebrates with Eric Bailly (L) and Paul Pogba (R) as he scores their first goal during the EFL Cup Final match between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 26

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

The Premier League action continues to come thick and fast, with plenty of European and cup action thrown in the mix.

]

With that in mind, there are plenty of players who delivered cup heroics high in our rankings this week.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Up 4
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  3. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
  4. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – Up 5
  5. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  6. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 6
  7. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  8. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Up 3
  9. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 3
  10. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 3
  11. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 3
  12. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – New entry
  13. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 1
  14. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 5
  15. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – Down 2
  16. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 7
  17. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
  18. Ben Foster (West Brom) – New entry
  19. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 2
  20. David Silva (Man City) – Down 2

Chelsea’s Victor Moses signs new contract

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa (C) of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates Victor Moses (L) and Marcos Alonso (R) during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2017, 8:40 AM EST

Victor Moses has been rewarded for a stunning season as Chelsea’s flying right wing-back.

] 

The Nigerian international has signed a new contract at Chelsea, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Moses, 26, has become an integral part of Antonio Conte‘s team this season as he’s moved from an attacking winger to a right wing-back with consummate ease.

The former Crystal Palace and Wigan winger who joined Chelsea in 2012 had spent each of the last two seasons out on loan while (spending spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham) but is now a regular for Conte and couldn’t hide his delight at signing a new deal.

“I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” Moses said. “Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season. We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”

Moses has played in every single PL game since Oct. 1 when Conte switched to the 3-4-3 formation. Since then, Chelsea has won 17 of their 20 matches and lost just once as they sit 10 points clear at the top of the table with 12 games to go.

Conte has previously remarked how surprised he was that Moses had been on the outside looking in at Chelsea but now he’s been handed a chance the pacey and powerful wide-man has put in consistent displays and provides great protection and balance for Chelsea’s many attacking talents.

Moses has also used his attacking talents in a composed manner, popping up with four goals so far this season and his surging runs into the box from wide areas have added an extra dimension to Chelsea’s play.

In short: this new deal is hugely deserved.

Tibet women’s soccer team denied US travel visas

WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 18: Tibetans hold flags as they gather outside the White House February 18, 2010 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama had a meeting with the Dalai Lama in the Map Room of the White House despite the opposition of the Chinese government. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 7:59 AM EST

A Tibet women’s soccer team has been denied U.S. visas to participate in a tournament in Dallas.

Cassie Childers, a coach and executive director for Tibet Women’s Soccer, said that 16 members of the team were told at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India, that they “have no good reason to visit the U.S.,” during their visit on Feb. 24. They were seeking travel visas to participate in the Dallas Cup soccer tournament scheduled to take place April 9-16

Childers, who is from New Jersey, said in an email from India that embassy officials did not glance at the documents nor provide any other reasons or explanations.

All but two of the 16 who visited the embassy hold Indian Identity Certificates, which are issued by the Indian government for Tibetan refugees. They function as passports even though they do not represent citizenship to India. The other two, which includes the head coach, hold Indian passports.

Four players, who live in Nepal and have Nepal passports, had interviews in Kathmandu on Feb. 4. Childers said those cases were put under administrative processing and they have not heard a final decision.

“There is no opportunity for them to defect, and the thought of shaming themselves, their team, and their country in that way sickens them,” Childers said. “This is not an anonymous soccer team that no one would notice if they never came back.”

A State Department official said they do not discuss the details of individual visa cases. The records are confidential under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The official did say that the U.S. Government’s position on Tibet has not changed under the Trump administration and that they recognize Tibet to be part of the People’s Republic of China. Tibet is not one of the seven countries affected by the administration’s travel ban on Muslim-majority nations.

The team participated in a tournament in Germany two years ago without any issues obtaining visas.

Dallas Cup’s organizing committee was sponsoring the tour, including flights, accommodations, gear and activities. The team was scheduled to lead the procession during the opening ceremony at the Cotton Bowl, then play three exhibition matches against local teams during the week.

The trip was also scheduled to include sightseeing, visits to Southern Methodist University and local high schools.

In the past, the tournament has staged similar events for an Israeli-Palestinian team, a mixed South African team, a mixed Protestant-Catholic Irish team, and a team from Iraq. Childers said they were set to become the first sports team of any sex to represent Tibet in the United States.

“This is an event of historical proportions for Tibetans throughout the diaspora. This is the biggest opportunity of these young women’s lives,” Childers said. “It’s an even bigger opportunity for the United States to play host to one of the most inspiring teams in the world, who have overcome so much just for the right to kick a ball.”

Hull City loses big forward Mbokani for critical stretch

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Phil Jagielka of Everton closes down Dieumerci Mbokani of Hull City during the Premier League match between Hull City and Everton at KCOM Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 10:22 PM EST

Dieumerci Mbokani was a force in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Burnley this weekend, but the Tigers will have to continue their relegation scrap without him.

Mbokani, 31, picked up a hamstring injury that will sideline the striker for six weeks, a stretch which includes critical six-pointers against Leicester City, Swansea City, and Middlesbrough.

]

The giant Congolese center forward has not scored in 10 Premier League matches this season, but has featured often for new manager Marco Silva.

Hull has Oumar Niasse, Abel Hernandez, and Adama Diomande as potential center forwards in Mbokani’s stead.

USMNT’s Cameron says Stoke needs to “rectify” Spurs blowout

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Geoff Cameron of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Hull City and Stoke City at KC Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2017, 9:34 PM EST

Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron says the club held a dressing room meeting following the club’s 4-0 setback against Tottenham Hotspur.

]

The USMNT veteran, 31, made his first appearance of 2017 following an MCL injury, but couldn’t celebrate that 15-minute substitute appearance thanks to the blowout at the hands of Spurs.

From The Stoke Sentinel:

“We have to bounce back straight away,” he said. “We said in the locker room at White Hart Lane that we can’t let it define our season. We need to get our attitudes right, get focused and make sure we rectify that this coming Saturday.”

Cameron also said that he came through his “redebut” just fine, aside from a sort of soreness that comes from a return to match intensity.

That’s good news for the Yanks, who will need a fit and firing Cameron in March’s huge World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Honduras.